Anamosa
The Anamosa Student Council invites all local veterans and community members to attend the annual Veterans Day assembly at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in the high school gym, with a luncheon to follow at the Lawrence Community Center.
The assembly will include recognition of local veterans, musical performances by the high school band and choir, speeches given by student council members and a keynote speech by Anamosa alum Grace Sellnau.
SrA Grace Sellnau is a MQ-9 Intelligence Initial Qualification Course instructor at the 432 Operations Support Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev. She instructs 20 hours of course material for six courses a year, 25 students per class, in the Air Combat Command’s largest IIQC, supporting 14 Air Force active/guard/reserve wings and 1 Marine Corps aviation wing, encompassing 27 squadrons.
SrA Sellnau entered the Air Force on Feb. 5, 2019, followed by intelligence analyst technical training from April 8, 2019, to Sept. 13, 2019. She has completed 3 years and 10 months of active-duty service. During that time, she has held various intelligence positions related to intelligence analysis production and dissemination, target development and training. Prior to her current position, she was an intelligence analyst at the 867th Attack Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev. During that time, Airman Sellnau produced 321 threat assessments, ensuring effective mission planning for continuous operations in a contested operational environment, ultimately resulting in the elimination of a global terrorist organization’s leader and second in command. Her efforts were vital in the strategic response to an adversary hostile action, authoring a critical event storyboard, ensuring timely analysis was provided to the president of the United States, minimizing near-peer geopolitical tensions.
A shuttle to and from the LCC and high school will be provided starting at 9:30 a.m.
