Anamosa
During his budget presentation to the supervisors Jan. 31, sheriff Greg Graver discussed his upcoming budget and how supply chain impacts and the lingering effects of the pandemic.
When it came to vehicles, the department is still behind schedule and could see some changes.
“There are simply more people seeking cars than are available,” Graver said. “We know that we’re not going to get cars that we want. The cars that we do get, we don’t know when we’re going to get them. We just don’t see that getting better anytime soon.”
Over the past couple of years, the department has only been able to purchase two cars despite budgeting for three. As a result, with a car not being delivered, they were able to purchase extra server space with the savings.
In more positive news, Graver said the funds they were expending in housing prisoners out of the county had come down sooner than expected as the population has decreased to a more manageable level. They had been housing 22 a day, including a few out of town, but they’re back down to 12. The reasons it has been more manageable included the county taking advantage of COVID rules: allowing them to not pick up certain warrants for a longer period of time to spread out backed up warrants and shrinking their radius to pick up for certain warrants. The final warrant was signed off of in October.
In other budget discussions, the sheriff discussed adding a full-time position to the transport division to help with security and to make up for some part-time retirements, the possibility of taking funds for a deputy out of rural services, with the county being one of the few that doesn’t fund a deputy like that, and future projects for a new law enforcement facility to replace the aging jail, which still includes the space where the sheriff used to reside.
On the latter issue, Graver hopes to get a site purchase and to build the initial storage facility soon, with plans to pay for that out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Moving forward on the plans for the new law enforcement center is important to “show the public that everybody is all in,” a necessary aspect to have a successful bond vote in the future.
“I think it shows that the county is invested in moving forward,” Graver said.
