Preparations for one of Anamosa’s premier events on the annual calendar is in full swing.
The seventh annual Sadie Street Showcase will be Jan. 28, attracting show choirs from all over the state. The first performance of the day is at 10 a.m. Sadie Street Singers will perform at 9:30 p.m. in the Ellen Kennedy Performing Arts Center. Twelve show choir groups are expected to attend the annual event, up from nine last year.
The show choir groups performing at the showcase this year are: Iowa City High “Charisma,” Cedar Rapids Washington “Celebration,” Des Moines Christian “Salt, Co.,” Albia “Electric A’s,” Dubuque Wahlert “Impulse,” Center Point-Urbana “Summit Street Singers,” Marion “New Creation,” Des Moines Christian “Light, Inc.,” Clinton “River Royalty,” Western Dubuque “5th Avenue,” Cedar Rapids Washington “Momentum,” Iowa City High “4th Ave. Jazz Co.” and Anamosa “Sadie Street Singers.” As hosts, the Sadie Street Singers will not compete in the event but will perform last as judges make their final deliberations.
The showcase marks the Sadie Street Singers 50th year in existence.
This year will also have new masters of ceremony. Taking over for Kevin Sims will be Ryan Brainard (on-air morning host at KHAK) and Taylor Martensen (on-air afternoon host at Z102.9). Both emcees are Anamosa High School alumni.
About 2,900 people are expected to attend. A large number of volunteers to make this event function smoothly.If you’d like to help, shifts can be signed up for at signupgenius.com/go/sadie-street-showcase/.
Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students K-college and free for kids pre-K and under. Parking is in the main lot at the high school as well as overflow at the middle school. Shuttles run all day from the middle school to the high school. There is plenty of handicapped parking in the lower lot.
