Showcase shines for seventh time Feb 2, 2023

Ty Easterly performs as a part of the Sadie Street Singers.

Anamosa alum Ryan Brainard (on-air morning host at KHAK) and Taylor Martensen (on-air afternoon host at Z102.9) served as the new masters of ceremony for 2023 during the Jan. 28 showcase.

Jenna Woods belts a solo.

Carver Reiss performs during the Sadie Street Showcase Jan. 28 at Anamosa High School.

Andrew Green sings a solo during the Sadie Street Singers' performance.

Cedar Rapids Washington's "Momentum" choir swept the showcase for vocals, choreography and grand champion. They beat out 10 other choirs for the awards. Marion's "New Creation" came in second.