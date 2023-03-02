Organizers are preparing for one of the music boosters’ biggest fundraisers.
Sounds & Sweets Presents: “Billboard Charts” will be Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center. This is one of Anamosa Music Boosters’ premier fundraising events. Most importantly, this evening will feature select students and groups in unique and impressive ways. Traditional favorites, such as the jazz band and Sadie Street Singers, will perform. Highlighted will be our student emcees and a student-driven program. Sounds & Sweets Presents: “Billboard Charts” will again feature delightful and tasty sweets that can be purchased through the on-stage dessert auction. This year, a select few sweets may be on display in the atrium for silent auction. Those interested in having a “specialty” auctioned, please drop the item off in the high school atrium between 3-5 p.m. on March 10. Additionally, please label the item with your name and specify any special instructions for example the need for refrigeration. If you have questions, please contact AMB at anamosamusicboosters@gmail.com.
The Anamosa Music Boosters continues to support a variety of music groups at Anamosa High School, and students have been able to participate in numerous quality experiences throughout the school year because of the AMB funding. To continue services and financing of the fine arts at AHS, AMB has set a goal of $5,000 for the event.
A suggested ticket price at the door is $10 per person, but all donations will be accepted. Shout-outs ($2) and flowers ($3) may be purchased the night of Sounds & Sweets. If you would like to show your support of a performer and you aren’t in a position to attend, please contact AMB at anamosamusicboosters@gmail.com to place an order for shout-outs and/or flowers. However, both can be purchased the night of the event, March 10.
To donate toward fine arts activities if you may not be able to attend, please consider a direct contribution to AMB. You may send your donation to the high school office and be sure to indicate “Anamosa Music Boosters” on your bequest. The event will be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from home.