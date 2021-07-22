ANAMOSA
Not only was 2021 one of the most successful baseball campaigns the Anamosa program has witnessed in well over a decade, but it was also the best the Raiders have had since joining the River Valley Conference as well.
Thus, Anamosa was rewarded with four players named to All-RVC teams recently, with juniors Sam Wilt and Eli Lehrman leading the way being named Elite-team honorees.
Senior Nolan McLean earned an All-North division nod from the coaches while junior Grahm Humpal was named an honorable mention pick.
Wilt, in earning his Elite-team infield nod, turned in one of the greatest campaigns an Anamosa baseball player has seen in a generation leading the league in runs batted in (52), runs scored (46), hits (54), doubles (16), total bases (107), on-base percentage (.639) and base on balls (25) in helping the Raiders to an 11-8 league mark, fourth among North division teams.
Wilt’s 11 home runs were second in the league and second in all of class 2A behind only Mid-Prairie’s Aidan Rath (12) while he led the class in total bases and was second in RBIs.
Lehrman, one of the fiercest competitors in the entire conference, had a huge summer hitting .316 overall at the plate with 45 runs scored (second in the RVC), but he also did amazing work on the mound as well picking up five pitching wins (second in the league) with a miniscule 1.45 earned run average and 57 strikeouts (second).
Joining Wilt and Lehrman on the All-River Valley Conference Elite team are: catchers- Cade Rausch (Cascade) and Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie); pitchers- Eli Green (Cascade), Aidan Rath (Mid-Prairie) and Nate Dierickx (Durant); infielders- Wilt, Karson Grout (Mid-Prairie), Ben Orr (Durant) and Mike Delzell (Camanche); outfielders- Jack Menster (Cascade), Tucker Dickherber (Camanche), Nolan DeLong (Durant) and Justin Recker (Monticello); utility- Lehrman, Mason Otting (Cascade) and Keegan Gingerich (Mid-Prairie).
McLean had a phenomenal senior season in being named to the RVC’s North division team in the outfield, leaving Anamosa as one of the most prolific home run threats the program has even seen, blasting seven more this past summer (third in the RVC) with 42 RBIs (second) to go with a sizzling .413 batting average.
Joining McLean on the All-RVC North division team are: pitchers- Jack Carr (Cascade), Dylan Roher (Monticello), Cade Hughes (Northeast) and Zach Erwin (Camanche); catcher- Mason Byrns (Camanche); infielders- Kyle Lange (North Cedar), Preston Ries (Monticello), Kyle DeWeerdt (Camanche) and Sam Moraetes (Northeast); outfielders- McLean, Caleb Gruhn (Northeaast) and Tyler Jackson (North Cedar); utility- Brayden Lodge (Camanche), Caleb Sauser (Monticello), Tate Petersen (Monticello) and Kael Parson (Northeast).
Camanche’s Darryl Cochran was named North division Coach of the Year.
Humpal, Anamosa’s rock behind the plate for most of the 2021 summer from the catcher position, hit a solid .280 overall with 36 runs scored.
Joining Humpal as the RVC’s honorable mention selections were: Tyler Luensman (Monticello), lijah Dopson (Northeast), Gage Wallshire (North Cedar), Morgan Butt (Camanche) and Ted Weber (Cascade).
Earning All-RVC South division honors were: catchers- Jackson Hull (Wilton) and Gage Gingerich (West Branch); pitchers- Karson Willey (Wilton), Lucas Pierce (West Branch), Adam Connell (Iowa City Regina) and Brady Connor (Tipton); infielders- Gage Hagen (Wilton), Cain Brown (Mid-Prairie), Kayden Reinier (Mid-Prairie) and Keagen Head (Durant); outfielders- Aydin Flockhart (Durant), Colby Sawvell (Wilton), Sean Nugent (Iowa City Regina) and Danny Gavin (Iowa City Regina); utility- Ethan Gast (Mid-Prairie), Drake Collins (West Liberty) and Davis Webb (Tipton).
Earning All-South division honorable mention honors were: Lake Newton (West Liberty), Nolan Townsend (Wilton), Cam Lehman (Iowa City Regina), Gavin Hierseman (West Branch), Caden Schmidt (Tipton), Koby Paulsen (Durant) and Will Cavanagh (Mid-Prairie).
Mid-Prairie’s Kyle Mullet was named South division Coach of the Year.