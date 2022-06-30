As one of the most successful senior classes in the last 15 years writes the final pages of their phenomenal four-year Anamosa baseball story, the class 2A ninth-ranked Raiders would very much like to finish that book with an historic playoff run.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) provided Anamosa the journey when they released the class 2A district and substate playoff brackets recently, and the Raiders would like nothing better than to shock the world by making a state tournament appearance.
Anamosa (15-7), the No. 2 seed behind Iowa City Regina in class 2A district 10, was given a quarter-final round bye and awaits the winner of the West Liberty (9-12) vs. Winfield-Mount Union (2-14) winner in the semi-final round Tuesday, July 5, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. on the Regina field in Iowa City.
West Branch (6-12) takes on Louisa-Muscatine (3-15) in the other quarter-final contest in district 10 and the winner of that match-up will play Iowa City Regina July 5, at 7 p.m.
The district 10 championship game will also be hosted by the Regals Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m.
The winner from district 10 will play the top team from district 9 in the class 2A substate 5 championship game at a time and date to be determined.
The IHSAA named Cascade (16-3) the top-seed in district 9 as the No. 3 ranked Cougars host the semi-final and district championship contests at their American Legion Park.
Cascade awaits the winner of the Northeast (6-10) vs. Tipton (7-11) quarter-final game for a semi-final match-up July 5, at 7:30 p.m. while Camanche (10-8), the No. 2 seed in the district, awaits the winner from the Durant (12-7) vs. Wilton (2-16) opener and will play their semi-final contest in Cascade July 5, at 5:30 p.m.
The class 2A district 9 championship game is set for July 9, at 7 p.m.