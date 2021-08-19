ANAMOSA
It has been a long, long time since the Anamosa baseball program has had a player named to any All-State type of team.
And it’s not because the Raiders have lacked talent over the years either.
It’s just that difficult earning a spot among the elite of the Iowa High School baseball elite.
But after 15 years without an Anamosa player earning All-State status, 2021 saw the Raider program not only have one, but two named by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBA), as junior Sam Wilt and senior Nolan McLean both were rewarded for their outstanding campaigns.
Wilt earned a spot on the class 2A All-State first-team at third-base while McLean wrapped his phenomenal baseball career with a second-team All-State nod in the outfield.
Wilt becomes the first Anamosa baseball player to earn first-team status since 2006, which was also the last time any Raider player was named to an All-State team when then senior Wess Morning did it.
Wilt was simply phenomenal this past summer turning in mind-boggling numbers for an Anamosa team that posted the most wins (20) the program has seen since Morning graced the field 15 years ago.
Wilt blasted a school-record 11 home runs this summer, second in all of class 2A and behind only Mid-Prairie’s Aidan Rath who tallied 12.
Wilt’s 52 runs batted in were also second in the class while his 107 total bases led the state. The star junior’s .495 batting average just missed the top-10 at 14th in all of 2A but he did crack the top-5 in several other statistics finishing among 2A’s best in slugging percentage (.982, third), runs scored (48, fourth), hits (54, fifth), doubles (16, fifth) and on-base percentage (.629, fifth).
McLean turned in a special 2021 season of his own finishing third in all of class 2A with his 95 total bases, giving the Anamosa program two of the top-3 power hitters in the state.
McLean drilled baseballs at a .414 clip overall with 33 runs scored and 45 RBIs while also playing outstanding defensively in center field all summer long.
Anamosa was one of just two teams in the River Valley Conference to have multiple players named to All-State teams as Durant also had two while Mid-Prairie, West Liberty, Camanche and Cascade each had one player picked to the teams.
Joining Wilt on the class 2A All-State first-team were: pitchers- Nolan Faber, sr. (Roland-Story), Zach Pleggenkuhle, sr. (Van Meter) and Aiden Rath, sr. (Mid-Prairie); catchers- Jaxson Schumacher, so. (Treynor) and Evan Taylor, sr. (Panorama); first base- Carter Hewett, sr. (South Hamilton); second base- Blake Hall, sr. (Underwood); shortstop- Broadie Kresser, sr. (Jesup); third base- Wilt; outfielders- Jacob Blomgren, sr. (Van Meter), Kaden Davis, sr. (West Marshall), Alex Feldman, sr. (Waterloo Columbus) and Levi Weldon, sr. (Williamsburg); utility- Caleb Wulf, jr. (West Liberty), Drew Taylor, sr. (Panorama) and Carter Gallagher, jr. (Waterloo Columbus).
Earning class 2A All-State second-team honors with McLean were: pitchers- Eli Green, sr. (Cascade), Nate Cagley, jr. (Jesup) and Zach Van Beek, sr. (West Lyon); catchers- Zak Wauters, sr. (Dike-New Hartford) and Brody Boehnke, sr. (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura); first base- Ryan Wolf, sr. (Van Buren); second base- Mike Delzell, jr. (Camanche); shortstop- Brock Galetich, sr. (South Hamilton); third base- Clayton Bosma, sr. (Unity Christian); outfielders- McLean, Jaxon Withers, sr. (Des Moines Christian), Jared McCrea, sr. (EBF) and Brady Kauzlarich, sr. (Centerville); utility- Ben Orr, jr. (Durant), Jack Vanfossan, fr. (Underwood) and Ganon Archer, jr. (Van Meter).
Earning third-team class 2A All-State baseball honors were: pitchers- Tanner Schouten, sr. (Unity Christian), Will Larson, sr. (Estherville-Lincoln Central) and Nate Dierickx, sr. (Durant); catchers- Caleb Dunink, sr. (PCM) and Gibson Olson, jr. (Sioux Central); first base- Easton Stusse, jr. (Hinton); second base- Trey Engelmann, sr. (Alta-Aurelia); shortstop- Trey Oehlertz, sr. (Pocahontas); third base- Calvin Carew, sr. (Roland-Story); outfielders- Owen Pueggel, so. (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), Michael Stein, jr. (Spirit Lake), Jackson Kramer, sr. (West Lyon) and Lex Kassel, sr. (Emmetsburg); utility- Michael Shull, sr. (Clarinda), Reese Moore, jr. (Forest City) and Merrick Mathews, sr. (Centerville).
Van Meter’s Zach Pleggenkuhle was named class 2A’s All-State team Captain after a year that saw the senior lead the Bulldogs to the class 2A state championship.