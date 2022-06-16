ANAMOSA
As Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray and his wife Jaime anxiously awaited the birth of their first child, the class 2A seventh-ranked Raiders delivered a pretty special gift Saturday, June 11, during the first game of a doubleheader hosting Central DeWitt.
A few hours before Jaime delivered a daughter (named Amelia Mae McCray-Helm), the Anamosa boys delivered the McCray’s a big 3-2 win over a Saber program that has perennially been a pain in the Raiders’ neck over the last few years.
“Pretty nice baseball win on a pretty big day in the life of the McCray’s,” said Anamosa assistant baseball coach Jack Leighty, subbing for McCray who was with his wife as their daughter was born Saturday evening in Iowa City.
“It was pretty special for our group of seniors, too, who can finally say they beat DeWitt. We’ve played them a lot over the last 4-5 years, with quite a few of those coming in the post-season play and ending with tough to swallow losses. Not this time though.”
Anamosa (8-5, 5-0) received a sensational pitching performance from junior Devin Brophy and senior Sam Wilt delivered the game-winning homerun that propelled the hosts to the one-run win in the opener of the twin bill.
“Devin made his 2022 pitching debut and made it one to remember,” Leighty said. “He just went out and competed like crazy. It was really an impressive performance to watch knowing this was the first time he has pitched in a game this season. To go out and do what he did against a pretty good DeWitt team says a lot for the talent this kid possesses.”
The Raiders got the scoring started plating a single run in the second inning when Ky Kaufmann singled home Jared Nelson, who started the two-out rally with a double.
Anamosa added on in the third when Eli Lehrman singled and came around to score thanks to a Saber error.
Central DeWitt answered in top of the fifth plating two runs to knot the score, but it didn’t stay that way very long as Wilt, leading off the bottom half, launched a massive solo homerun that easily cleared the left field wall.
It would be all Brophy would need, who worked a perfect sixth before getting out of a seventh-inning jam by striking out the final batter of the game with the tying run on second base.
“This game actually shouldn’t have been anywhere near as close as it was,” Leighty said. “We just can’t seem to get hits with runners in scoring position, and that same scenario played out again against DeWitt. “We outhit them 12-2, but needed a Sam homerun to win the game late. If we do what we need to do with runners on base, we win this game much easier than we did. But we’ll take a win over DeWitt any way we can get it.”
Lehrman powered the Raider offense going 3-for-4 while Wilt and Kaufmann added two more hits each.
Brophy tossed a complete game gem fanning four Saber batters while allowing just those two hits, one coming in the second and the other in the third.
Anamosa looked to complete the sweep over Central DeWitt in the second game, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in what ended as a narrow 6-4 setback.
“Alex Shover pitched and did what he always does,” Leighty said. “Throws strikes and lets his defense make plays behind him. DeWitt just had a couple of well-timed gappers and that proved to be the difference in the game.”
The Sabers struck quickly in game-two plating three first-inning runs before adding another in the second to take a 4-0 advantage.
The Raiders began chipping away in the third when a Grahm Humpal double plated Brophy and Lehrman, cutting the Central DeWitt lead in half.
The Sabers answered the pair of Anamosa runs with two of their own in the fifth, but again the Raiders quickly came back as a two-run homerun off the bat of Humpal again brought the hosts to within striking distance.
“I was happy with the way these guys just never quit on any game, literally,” Leighty said. “They always compete and we had the opportunities at the end, too.”
Anamosa brought the game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but would come up short in the two-run finale.
Humpal was phenomenal going a perfect 4-for-4 with all four RBIs while Brophy added two more hits for the eight-hit Raider offense.
Shover worked five frames allowing eight Saber hits and five earned runs.
Anamosa’s week started with a big River Valley Conference triumph Monday, June 6, hosting Northeast.
“Another close game against a good Northeast team and we made the plays when we had to,” said Leighty, as the Raiders rallied for a 4-3 triumph over the Rebels.
“Nothing seems to rattle these guys. They’re been through so many battles before and aren’t afraid of the pressure situations.”
Brophy led off the bottom of the first with a single and came around to score the game’s first run before Northeast answered with three of their own in the top of the third.
It would be all the visitors would get.
Wilt, Lehrman and Humpal all scored in a pivotal three-run fifth as Lehrman tossed the first six frames from the hill allowing just four Rebel hits and one earned run while striking out five.
Sellnau picked up the save working a perfect seventh fanning two of the three batters he faced.
Brophy powered a nine-hit Anamosa offense with three hits while Wilt and Humpal chipped in with two more each.
The Raiders stepped out of River Valley Conference action Wednesday, June 10, making a trip to Waterloo where the team split a twin bill at Buck Stadium.
Anamosa dropped a narrow 3-2 final against West Delaware in the opener as the Hawks broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth plating what proved to be the game-winning run.
The Raiders’ lone two runs of the game came in the bottom of the first when Humpal and Kole Dietiker recorded back-to-back sacrifice flies scoring Brophy and Wilt.
“Another case where if we could have gotten hits with runners in scoring position, we win, and most likely win easily,” Leighty said. “We outhit them 8-2. If it wasn’t for issuing six walks, there’s no doubt we win.”
Wilt was outstanding going 4-for-4 while Brophy added two more hits for the eight-hit Anamosa offense.
The nightcap saw Anamosa cruise to a lopsided 15-3, five-inning rout over Riceville.
The Raiders scored in every inning, keyed by a five-run fourth that ended the game early.
Brophy, Humpal, Dietiker, Miken Wheeler and Kaufmann all tallied two hits while Jess and Dietiker each drove home four runs. Brophy and Wheeler each crossed the plate a team-best three times as Ethan Tenley was dominant on the mound working all five frames allowing a mere five hits while fanning nine.
“This was the Ethan Tenley Show,” Leighty said. “He was so good making his first career varsity start and was so efficient on the mound. It helped that our bats got going right away, too.”
The Anamosa boys returned home Thursday, June 9, where the hosts couldn’t quite hang on against visiting Durant dropping a heartbreaking 4-3 decision in nine-innings.
“This was just a great baseball game between two really good teams,” Leighty said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it, and Durant did.”
The Raiders led 3-2 late before the Wildcats plated the game-tying run in the top of the seventh and the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.
Kaufmann tripled in the third and scored on a Wilt RBI single to get the Raiders on the board before the hosts added two more in the fifth when Brophy and Lehrman both crossed the plate handing Anamosa a 3-2 lead.
Dietiker had a big night going 3-for-4 while Wilt added two more hits. Jess worked the first 6.1 innings on the mound allowing two earned runs striking out four before giving way to Shover who tossed the final 2.2 frames striking out three.