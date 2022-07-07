ANAMOSA
Whenever the Anamosa baseball defense needed a big play as the class 2A ninth-ranked Raiders hosted 1A third-ranked New London in the first game of a regular-season ending doubleheader Friday, July 1, the ball seemed to find Raider junior Devin Brophy time and again.
Or so it appeared anyway.
And the star shortstop came through with big plays each and every time, three of which were clutch double-plays getting the hosts out of trouble.
“Everyone came into this game talking about what a great shortstop New London has (Kooper Schulte), and rightfully so,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team handed the talented Tigers their first loss of the season taking a thrilling 3-0 final.
“But I think Devin showed we’ve got a pretty special shortstop right here in Anamosa too. Those plays he made in the field were nothing short of spectacular. He started three double plays and was all over the field defensively. It was really a sight to behold because it’s not often you get to see players make the kinds of plays he did all in one game, but he was at the right place at the right time, over and over and over again. The great ones do just seem to make it look easy, don’t they?”
While Brophy was leading a phenomenal effort from the entire Anamosa defense, freshman Jackson Watters was doing the same from the mound tossing five frames of outstanding baseball against one of the top offenses in the state.
“We gave Jackson the lineup card after the game as our player of the game,” McCray said. “He’s wasn’t the least bit intimidated by the opponent or the situation and just went out there and threw a great game against a very good team. Yes, he only had one strikeout in the game, but he did exactly what we asked him to do throwing strikes and working fast and allowed his defense to make plays behind him. For a freshman to have a performance like that was pretty special in its own right.”
After the Raiders (18-8, 9-1) worked out of a first-inning jam with Brophy starting a double-play, the hosts broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second when Jake Jess led off with a perfectly placed check-swing single before senior Ky Kaufmann drove him home ripping a double to the right-center field wall.
Anamosa went right back to work in the third when Eli Lehrman drilled a one-out double ahead of another from Grahm Humpal, and the Raiders extended their advantage to 2-0.
Jess plated Humpal with another single and the hosts were in control leading 3-0.
The support would be all Watters and the Anamosa pitching staff would need.
More than enough.
“Jackson’s fastball command was much improved from his last outing and he mixed in his curveball really well from time-to-time, too,” McCray said. “New London is a team who has played dominant baseball all summer long, and we were not only able to limit their offense from scoring a single run, but we outhit them 8-6 and made the plays in the field and at the plate when we had to.”
Watters finished his day tossing 59 pitches in his five innings of work scattering six hits with three walks before giving way to Brophy, who worked a perfect 1-2-3 sixth inning. Sam Wilt finished the game out in the seventh and while the Tigers were able to load the bases with a late-game threat, the senior flamethrower was able to get out of it striking out the last batter wrapping the enormous victory.
“This was a huge win for the kids and our program, and once again shows anyone who may not have believed us before, that we can beat anyone on any given night,” McCray said. “This team has been so resilient this season and have really stepped up when facing adversity. Anamosa baseball has had its ups and downs over the years, but this has been a special season, and for us to end it this way on our own home field with a win like this just makes it even more special for everyone involved.”
Lehrman, Humpal and Jess powered an eight-hit Raider offense each ripping two hits.
Anamosa looked to complete the sweep in the finale, but after the two teams went through two scoreless innings, it was New London’s offense that was able to break through taking an 11-2 decision over the Raiders.
“This one was more of a struggle for us as their offense started heating up and their hits started finding holes they couldn’t find in the first game,” McCray said. “Their No. 23 (Dereck Santiago) had some of the hardest hits I’ve seen this season from an opponent and while Easton (Wheeler) pitched a solid game for us making his first varsity start, I think I left him in there an inning too long, and that was my mistake.”
Wheeler worked two scoreless innings before yielding a single run in the third. New London broke loose in the fourth plating five runs that broke the game open.
Trailing 6-0 the Raiders answered in the bottom of the fourth when Kole Dietiker singled and came around to score thanks to Jared Nelson RBI single and the hosts were on the board.
The Tigers cemented their triumph with a four-run fifth taking a 10-1 lead.
“This was a good experience for Easton,” McCray said. “He did a good job of pounding the strike zone early on. We gave a few more of the younger guys a chance to throw, too.”
Anamosa plated their second run in the bottom of the fifth when Wilt closed his brilliant home career with a solo blast that cleared the left-center field wall.
“How about that for a final home at-bat,” McCray said. “One of the best home run hitters in school history leaves his mark.”
Raider bats were held to five hits in the second game with Brophy tallying two of them with a double and a single.
Ethan Tenley, Tysen Gravel and Dietiker all took their turn on the hill following Wheeler combining to allow four hits and one earned run.
Anamosa’s week opened Tuesday, June 28, with a come-from-behind 7-4 victory at West Branch, and it didn’t take long for the fireworks to get started.
From both teams.
Brophy launched the second pitch of the game out of the ballpark for a solo home run igniting a three-run Raider top of the first as teammates Lehrman and Humpal also scored.
The Bears however, answered immediately plating four of their own in the bottom half, that included two home runs, as fans were prepared for what appeared to be a slugfest.
In fact, it would be the exact opposite.
Miken Wheeler drove home Dietiker in the top of the third to tie the score at 4-4, and it would stay that way until the sixth.
“Alex (Shover), who has pitched so well all season long, ran into some control issues and he had to make a pitching change after the first inning,” McCray said. “We brought Jack (Sellnau) in and he threw a phenomenal game with a very economical 81 pitches in the game’s final six shutout innings.”
Kaufmann started the game-winning rally in the top of the sixth coming through with a lead-off single and came in to score the go-ahead run thanks to a Brophy RBI single.
Anamosa wasn’t done.
Humpal doubled home Brophy before Dietiker did the same for Humpal in the huge three-run frame.
Sellnau faced the minimum in the bottom of the seventh and overall allowed a mere two hits and struck out nine West Branch batters in his shutout work from the mound.
Brophy was 3-for-4 at the plate and scored twice while Dietiker was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Wilt also had a multi-hit game with two singles as the Raiders managed 11 hits in the contest.