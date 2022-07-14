IOWA CITY
Knowing that their class 2A district semi-final contest against a solid West Liberty club Tuesday, July 5, was going to come down to who could make the proper execution at the most pressure-filled times, the Anamosa baseball team felt confident they could do what they’ve done all summer long and advance down the tournament trail.
“We’ve been a team who has come through in pressure situations all season long, and even when trailing late in games, have remained calm and composed and made the plays we’ve need to make to win games,” said Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray, who standing with his team on the Iowa City Regina field in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Comets, watched in stunned silence as West Liberty escaped with what ended as an absolutely crazy 4-3 victory, shockingly bringing Anamosa’s best baseball campaign in the last 17 years to a heartbreaking end.
“I was completely confident we could do it again against West Liberty, too. Come back and win the game, and we were doing it, too. But you can’t give up three unearned runs in a close game against a good team, and eventually it came back to haunt us.”
The way the game ended may also give Raider fans a few nightmares as well.
Trailing 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and with runners on first and second, Devin Brophy roped a single to center field that plated Tysen Gravel from second base (pinch-running for Miken Wheeler who had worked a walk).
Just mere seconds after Gravel had crossed the plate cutting the Comet lead to 4-3, Jared Nelson, who was at first base after also coaxing a walk, was thrown out on a bang-bang play trying to get to third as a perfect throw from Comet centerfielder Ryan Cassidy to third-baseman Ryker Dengler beat Nelson to the bag by a fraction of a second, ending the game.
And, sadly, the season.
“Jared was just trying to make a play,” McCray said. “I really feel for him, especially being a senior. He was trying to get himself into a better position to score and tie the game with some of our big hitters due to come up to the plate. It’s a tough way to lose a game though, there’s no simple way to say it. We’ve been an aggressive team all summer long and we have always tried to take extra bases when we could in the right situation. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for us this time.”
The ending only magnified what a wild and crazy, and yes, extremely odd game the district semi-final was.
And from nearly start-to-finish, too, as the two teams combined for a total of three hits in the seven heart stopping innings, with each team tallying a mere one-hit before Brophy’s clutch seventh-inning single.
Both teams also battled temperatures that soared into the mid-90s with heat indexes registering well into the 100s.
The heat seemed to affect the offenses of both teams more than the pitching and defense, however.
At least for most of the game anyway.
Anamosa pitching held West Liberty batters to a single hit in the seven-inning contest, and that hit amazingly came from the Comets’ very first batter in the top of the very first inning.
“Eli (Lehrman) was fantastic pitching an absolute gem,” said McCray, as Lehrman got the start on the mound and after issuing a lead-off single to the Comets’ Colin Cassady, did not allow another hit in his six innings of work.
“It wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, he made some mistakes that West Liberty was able to take advantage of, but Eli did the things we needed him to do to give us our best chance at winning this baseball game. He did his job, no doubt about it.”
After the first-inning Colin Cassidy single, the West Liberty junior moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and reached third on a groundout before scoring the game’s first run on a passed ball.
The Comets would hold their 1-0 lead until the third inning when the Raider offense went to work.
Ky Kaufmann led off the frame with a walk ahead of a one-out two-run home run off the bat of Sam Wilt, putting Anamosa out in front 2-1.
“I never thought with the kind of offense we’ve had all season long that we would only have one hit through most of this game,” said Wilt, who with the blast tied with Chad Bildstein for the program’s most career home runs as each jacked 21 in their careers.
“For the most part I felt like we had some really good at-bats and barreled some balls up well, but West Liberty was able to make some big plays to keep us off the bases.”
The Raiders held their one-run advantage until the top of the sixth when the Comets were able plate two runs without the benefit of a hit, as walks, wild pitches and passed balls all played key factors in West Liberty being able to take the lead.
“I felt good most of the game and was hitting my spots too,” said Lehrman, who fanned nine Comet batters.
“But in the sixth inning I fell off. It was probably the heat in that sixth that got to me, but I was just gassed. I battled the best that I could to get through it.”
Seth Axsom worked a lead-off walk for the Comets ahead of Ryan Cassady reaching on an Anamosa error. Axsom crossed the plate on a wild pitch while Ryan Cassady scored thanks to a passed ball allowing West Liberty to re-take the lead, 3-2.
West Liberty scored again in the top of the seventh, and again did it without the benefit of a hit.
Jack Sellnau relieved Lehrman on the mound, and after getting the Comet lead-off batter to fly out, struggled for a stretch with his control issuing three straight walks to load the bases. But the sophomore was able to work out of trouble allowing just a sacrifice fly that added an insurance run to the West Liberty total.
It proved to be vitally important as the Raiders made their last-gasp rally in the bottom of the seventh.
“Our pitching wasn’t the issue in this game,” McCray said. “It wasn’t our hitting either. We were able to hit a lot of balls pretty hard, but West Liberty just made plays each and every time, and even made a few spectacular one I’m guessing they don’t normally make.
“Coming into the game I felt pretty confident that if we could put the ball in play and force West Liberty to play defense, we’d be in pretty good shape. I felt we pretty much did that most of the game. The Comets just made plays, over and over again. In the end you just have to tip your cap to them.”
Anamosa was able to put runners on base in five of the seventh frames, with only the fourth and fifth innings seeing the Raiders go down in order as Anamosa managed to work six walks off West Liberty starting pitcher Caleb Wulf.
“I really wasn’t expecting to lose this early in the post-season,” Wilt said. “None of us were ready for it to be over this soon. It was tough walking off the field. Coach McCray prepared us so well for this game and I thought Eli did a great job on the mound doing what he does and throwing strikes. I felt like we’d cruise after the home run but it just never happened. It sucks we weren’t able to get the win for Eli, because he deserved it with the way he went out there and battled, all game long.”
The loss closes the 2022 Anamosa baseball campaign with an 18-9 overall record, the best mark percentage-wise (.667) since the 2005 team went 32-9 (.780).
“The kids were obviously heartbroken,” McCray said. “It was unlike any postgame I’ve ever done. I just told them how grateful I was to have them the last six years.
“They’ve invested so much into this season and wanted so much more than just one post-season game. It was abundantly clear that everyone on this team cared and I just wish things could have ended differently.”
The senior class leaves the Raider baseball program in a much better place than where they found it.
“Yes, this loss hurt, but overall, I’m happy with our career and what we’ve accomplished here,” Lehrman said. “We changed the program. We’ve done things the last couple of years that haven’t been done in a long time, and that’s something to be proud of.”
Wilt, who will most-likely become Anamosa’s rare two-time first-team All-State baseball selection later this month, agrees.
“While I’m not happy with how our careers ended, I am proud of everything we did the last few years,” he said. “We really thought this was our best shot at making the state tournament and to fall short of that knowing we don’t get to come back next year is tough. But, looking at the big picture, we had a pretty good run and have this program pointed in the right direction. That fills all of us with a lot of pride.”