ANAMOSA
Leave it to Anamosa superstar Sam Wilt to provide the baseball theatrics.
The Raider senior has made a career of making memories with tape-measure home runs, and he did it yet again Friday, May 27, powering the Raiders to a tougher than expected 3-2 victory over Easton Valley.
“Sam hit the baseball to a place I have never seen anyone go at our own home field,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as Wilt absolutely mashed the baseball over the centerfield fence and deep into the farm field in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie with the River Hawks and sparking the one-run triumph for the class 2A 10th-ranked Anamosa team.
“I’ve never seen anyone hit a baseball where Sam did Friday night and I’ve never seen anyone go opposite field either in any of my six years here at Anamosa. But Sam’s blast was absolutely crushed. He’s had some big blasts in his career, but that one just very well may have been the best. For now.”
Anamosa (2-1, 1-0) struggled to put a pesky Easton Valley team away, even though in the very first inning the hosts started a rally that appeared would hand them an early lead.
Devin Brophy led off the game with a ringing triple to the right-field wall and after Wilt was walked, the Raiders were in business with runners on first and third and no out.
“We just hit into some bad luck after that,” said McCray, as the River Hawks recorded an extremely rare triple-play when Eli Lehrman lined out to the shortstop and with Wilt taking off for second on the hit-and-run, was caught off first as was Brophy at third.
“I think that kind of set an early tone for Easton Valley and they hung right with us all game long. They’re a solid team and they made us work, but thankfully Sam delivered with that big hit at the end.”
Immediately after the triple-play the River Hawks plated a second-inning run before the Raiders answered with two of their own in the bottom half when Jared Nelson singled home Grahm Humpal before Nelson himself crossed the plate thanks to an Easton Valley balk.
The visitors knotted the game with a single run in the third which is where it stayed until the late Wilt heroics.
“That was Sam’s first hit of the season, too,” McCray said. “And it couldn’t have some at a better time. Sam hasn’t been getting too many pitches to hit so far this season but he sure got one there in the sixth.”
Nelson powered the six-hit Anamosa offense with two hits while Alex Shover turned in a spectacular performance from the mound for the Raiders.
“Alex did everything he could to keep us in this game with some outstanding pitching,” McCray said. “A complete game seven innings with only 69 pitches, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that?”
Shover was masterful allowing just three hits and no earned runs while fanning eight Easton Valley batters.
Anamosa opened their River Valley Conference campaign Tuesday, May 24, making a long trip to Goose Lake where the Raiders escaped with a wild 6-4 victory in eight-innings.
“We did our best to try and lose this game,” said McCray, as his team committed six errors but scored what proved to be the game-winning runs in the top of the eighth when Jack Sellnau launched a two-run home run over the left-center field fence that also plated Nelson, who had walked to start the inning.
“Thankfully we had Jake Jess on the mound and he threw a gem to keep us in it. Then, like Sam’s ball on Friday, Jack’s shot was a no-doubter on Tuesday to win it.”
Lehrman and Humpal scored in a two-run top of the first for the Raiders before the hosts knotted things with single runs in the second and third. After Brophy and Humpal crossed the plate in the fourth, Anamosa again had a two-run lead.
But again, it didn’t last.
Northeast immediately answered with two of their own in the bottom half and the game stayed tied until Sellnau’s big blast in the eighth.
Jess was outstanding on the hill throwing the game’s first 7.1 innings of seven-hit baseball allowing three earned runs while striking out seven before Lehrman recorded the final two outs of the game to pick up the save.
“Not the prettiest of games, but we will clean up our defense and get things going in the right direction,” McCray said. “I think this was a case where we were just too talented to lose. We were the better team and even though we struggled at times, we did what we had to when we had to do it to win.”
Humpal’s two hits led the seven-hit Raider offense.
Anamosa opened their 2022 campaign facing a stiff test against visiting class 4A Linn-Mar Monday, May 23, and the hosts gave the Lions all they could ask for before succumbing to a 7-3 setback.
“This was another amazing game in the fact that not a single Linn-Mar ball left the infield, all game long,” McCray said. “Jack and Sam deserved a better fate pitching as our defense just was not good, and was the difference in the game. When you can keep the Linn-Mar offense from hitting a single ball to the outfield, we need to be the team winning the game, and that didn’t happen.”
It was the Raiders who actually struck the scoreboard first when Jess crossed the plate thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Brophy in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lions answered scoring six straight runs, three each in the third and fourth frames to jump ahead 6-1 before Anamosa began to rally back as Wilt scored on a passed ball in the fifth and Brophy was plated by a Humpal hit in the sixth.
It would be as close as the hosts would get as Linn-Mar ended the scoring plating a single run in the top of the seventh.
“We only gave up one earned run,” McCray said. “That’s frustrating. All we have to do is pick up the ball and throw it to first base. It’s that easy, and right now for some reason we seem to be struggling with that. We’ll get there though. This is just the opener and we’ll work out the kinks.”
The Raiders actually outhit the Lions 6-4 with Brophy and Nelson providing two-hits each while Sellnau (4 innings) and Wilt (3) combined to throw seven innings with each striking out seven Linn-Mar batters.