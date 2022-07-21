ANAMOSA
The 2022 summer was just about everything the Anamosa baseball team had hoped it would be when the season started back in May.
The team posted a sensational 18-9 overall record, the best winning percentage the program has produced in 17 seasons, and they did it with a style and flair that brought plenty of thrills for parents and fans.
The Raiders also claimed their first River Valley Conference North division championship tying with Cascade for the honor as each tallied 9-1 records against divisional foes while each team handed the other their lone loss.
Their reward for all this success?
You guessed it. A boatload of players named to All-River Valley Conference baseball teams, led by a school-record five selected to the league’s elite-team.
And it wasn’t just because of the Raiders’ phenomenal overall record either. It was because these kids are legitimately sensational baseball players.
Just look at the numbers from elite-team selections Grahm Humpal, Eli Lehrman, Devin Brophy and Sam Wilt.
All-North division picks Jack Sellnau and Kole Dietiker as well as honorable mention selection Jake Jess all produced some pretty prodigious numbers, too.
Brophy, an elite-team pick in the infield, produced a breakthrough 2022 campaign leading all North division hitters drilling baseballs at a .441 clip against league foes while teammate Sam Wilt was second (.429).
Wilt, another elite-team choice in the All-North division infield, launched three home runs, most in the North while teammate Eli Lehrman not only tied for second with his two long balls, but he also fifth in earned run average (1.46) and strikeouts (31).
Lehrman was an elite-team pick at pitcher while Humpal, earning his honor at catcher, threw out more runners than any other North division backstop all summer long nailing 11 of them in divisional action.
Brophy also led the Raiders with team-best numbers in at-bats (102), hits (45), runs scored (32) and struck out just five times in those 102 plate appearances.
That was merely his importance to the team at the plate.
In the field, he may have been even more valuable.
Brophy anchored the Anamosa defense from his shortstop position and somehow made the spectacular look ridiculously easy, something only the great ones are able to accomplish.
Wilt wrapped one of the greatest Raider baseball careers in school history launching eight more home runs in this his senior season, which brings his career total to 22 and tops Chad Bildstein’s 2003-2006 21 (from 2003-2006) for most all-time.
Wilt, even while not seeing many pitches to hit this summer compared to each of the last four, still managed to score 27 runs with 22 RBIs. He also walked a team-high 26 times as his .622 on-base percentage was a team-best as easily tops in the RVC as well.
Lehrman did it all for the Raiders this past summer not only as the team’s ace on the hill, but his hitting was also a major contributor to the team’s success batting at a .313 clip with 27 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Humpal was Anamosa’s rock behind the plate, as he has been since the day he donned a Blue Raider jersey, and was pretty good at hitting the baseball too drilling them at a .376 clip with a team-best 30 RBIs.
Sellnau, just a sophomore, was a North division pick at pitcher and turned in a solid 2022 campaign leading the team with his 1.22 ERA against RVC foes while his 27 strikeouts trailed only Lehrman.
Dietiker hit .345 in conference play and played multiple roles for the team defensively earning his All-North division nod in the outfield.
Jess was another versatile piece Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray could place just about anywhere when needed.
Jess hit .327 in RVC play at the plate and was valuable playing the third and second-base positions in the field, but the senior could also pitch throwing 28 innings posting a 3.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts while finishing with a 4-0 league record.
Joining the Anamosa foursome on the River Valley Conference elite baseball team were: catchers- Humpal and Cade Rausch (Cascade); pitchers- Lehrman, Jack Carr (Cascade), Cameron Lehman (Iowa City Regina) and Caleb Wulf (West Liberty); infielders- Wilt, Brophy, Karson Grout (Mid-Prairie) and Caleb Sauser (Cascade); outfielders- Tanner Simon (Cascade), Tucker Dickherber (Camanche), Danny Gavin (Iowa City Regina) and Cain Brown (Mid-Prairie); utility- Zach Erwin (Camanche), Ben Orr (Durant) and Jack Tierney (Iowa City Regina).
The Raiders boasted the most players named to the All-RVC elite-team with four while Cascade and Iowa City Regina had three.
Earning All-North division honors were: pitchers- Sellnau, Cooper Hummel (Cascade), Dylan Roher (Monticello) and Garrett Schultz (Camanche); infielders- Justin Roling (Cascade), Mike Delzell (Camanche), Preston Ries (Monticello) and Clayton Meyermann (Northeast); catchers- Kaiden Jenkins (Camanche) and Dylan Monk (Monticello); outfielders- Dietiker, Jack Menster (Cascade), Tyler Nemmers (Bellevue) and Cade Hughes (Northeast); utility- Cass Hoffman, Dawson Weber (Bellevue) and Tate Petersen (Monticello).
Earning North division honorable mention status were: Jess, Blaine Brighton (Monticello), Jimmy Weispfenning (Northeast), Jackson Mueller (Bellevue), Ethan Schultz (Camanche) and Will Hosch (Cascade).
Cascade’s Roamn Hummel was named North division Coach of the Year as the Cougars finished with the best overall record in the River Valley going 13-4 against North and South division foes combined.
Earning All-South division honors were: pitchers- Davis Webb (Tipton), Logan Foster-Paulsen (West Branch), Drake Collins (West Liberty) and Collin Miller (Mid-Prairie); catchers- Jack Clark (Iowa City Regina) and Gage Gingerich (West Branch); infielders- Tyler Jones (West Liberty), Colin Cassidy (West Liberty), Ethan Gast (Durant) and Karson Willey (Wilton); outfielders- Gavin Schnepper (Wilton), Caden Schmidt (Tipton), Mason Ormsby (Wilton) and Nolan DeLong (Durant); utility- Christian Mills (Iowa City Regina), Ryan Cassidy (West Liberty) and Lucas Pierce (West Branch).
Earning South division honorable mention status were: Ryker Dengler (West Liberty), Nolan Townsend (Wilton), Ethan VonHarz (Iowa City Regina), Quinn Hayden (West Branch), Kaje Chapman (Tipton), Nathan Voss (Durant) and Will Cavanagh (Mid-Prairie).
Iowa City Regina’s Steve Pacha was named South division Coach of the Year after guiding the Regals to the divisional title and 13-5 overall conference record.