ANAMOSA
Things didn’t look too good for the Anamosa baseball team through two innings of their contest hosting class 2A seventh-ranked Mid-Prairie Thursday, June 24.
The Raiders fall into a 4-0 hole against not only one of the better baseball teams in the River Valley Conference, but in the entire state of Iowa.
Then, somehow, someway, Anamosa turned things completely around, and rallied for what coach Bryan McCray called one of the best comebacks in his coaching career.
“We had one of the best innings I have ever been a part of in the bottom of the sixth,” said McCray, as his team rallied from the early deficit to claim a wild 7-5 triumph over the Golden Hawks.
“With two outs we rallied to score three runs in the sixth and then held them scoreless in the seventh by playing some of the most inspired baseball I’ve seen. These kids just will never quit, and even when they fell behind against one of the better teams in our conference, they willed and worked themselves back into it, and then went out and won it with a huge rally in our final at-bat.”
Anamosa (15-12, 9-4) watched as Mid-Prairie plated three first inning runs before adding another in the second to take a 4-0 lead against the stunned hosts.
“Eli (Lehrman) worked very, very hard to keep us in this game and put us into a position to be able to come back and win,” said McCray of his star pitcher. “Mid-Prairie didn’t hit him very hard, but early on they were able to get some Texas leaguers to dunk in and scored a few runs. After those first couple of innings, he really settled in and made things very hard on them. It was another awesome pitching performance from Eli.”
The Raiders rallied in the third inning plating four huge runs that knotted the score. Lehrman led-off the inning with a double that was followed by a Sam Wilt single. After a Nolan McLean walk loaded the bases, Lehrman scored thanks to a passed ball before Devin Brophy singled to plate Wilt. Kole Dietiker then stepped to the plate and ripped a two-run double that scored teammates McLean and Brophy, and all of a sudden, the game was tied at 4-4.
It didn’t stay that way for long however, as the Golden Hawks plated a sixth-inning run to take 5-4 lead before Anamosa mounted their huge sixth-inning comeback.
Mid-Prairie pitching quickly got the first two Anamosa batters to record outs before Grahm Humpal doubled to give the Raiders a glimmer of hope.
After the Golden Hawks intentionally walked Wilt and McLean to loaded the bases, Anamosa senior Trae Klatt came to the plate.
“Mid-Prairie wanted to face Trae more than they wanted to face Sam or Nolan, and Trae made them pay,” McCray said. “Trae was having a bit of a rough game, and was 0-3 coming into that final at-bat. But he didn’t leave that final at-bat making an out.”
Klatt, with the bases loaded, roped a two-out double that cleared the bases scoring Humpal, Wilt and McLean and handed the Raiders a 7-5 lead.
“Trae hit a rocket that went all the way to the center field fence,” McCray said. “What a huge hit for him, and for his team. Those are the situations as a baseball player you dream of, and Trae was able to come through in the biggest way.”
Now all the Raiders had to do was make sure Mid-Prairie didn’t have any late-inning heroics of their own, and freshman pitcher Jack Sellnau made sure they didn’t.
“Eli had gone six innings and had thrown 104 pitches, and was extremely mad at me when I took him out in the seventh,” McCray said. “He wanted to finish this one off himself, but he was working through some pain all game long. He had put us into the position we were in, now it was time for someone to close it out for him.”
Sellnau worked a scoreless seventh and the Raiders had their huge triumph over the state-ranked Golden Hawks.
“That sixth inning was one I’ll never forget,” McCray said. “I know all of us there won’t forget it either.”
Lehrman worked six innings on the mound allowing five Mid-Prairie hits and just two earned runs while striking out six. Sellnau needed just eight pitches to record the final three outs in the seventh, one of which was a strikeout.
Lehrman also powered a seven-hit Anamosa offense going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Winning a twin-bill
The week started with a doubleheader sweep hosting North Cedar Monday, June 21, opening with a 12-3 rout fueled by a 9-0 run that erased an early 2-0 Knights’ lead.
“Going a little against my coaching philosophy, we played some small ball to be able to get both of these wins against North Cedar,” McCray said. “We bunted five or six times to get our offense going in the third and fourth innings and we were able to score a lot of runs and break the game open.”
Anamosa plated four third inning runs before adding five more in the fourth to take a commanding 9-2 advantage after North Cedar had scored single runs in the first and third frames.
Raider bats ripped 16 hits in the win, keyed by a whopping eight doubles.
“Hitting doubles is what we do as an offense,” said McCray, as Anamosa ranks second in the entire state regardless of class ripping 66 two-base hits, trailing only class 4A powerhouse Johnston.
“I was so proud of the way the kids bought into what we were doing and then went out and executed it to perfection to beat North Cedar.”
Lehrman and Wilt tallied two doubles each in the opener while Brophy, Dietiker, Humpal and McLean all added to the party with two-base hits as the team tallied 16 hits overall in the contest. Wilt and McLean led the way with three hits each while Lehrman, Humpal, Dietiker and Ky Kaufmann all came through with multi-hits in the game.
McLean missed hitting for the cycle by a mere triple, launching a long fourth-inning home run to go with a third inning single and sixth inning double.
Jared Nelson was the beneficiary of all the offensive support working 6.1 innings of five-hit baseball while striking out nine Knight batters before giving way to Justin Tjaden who got the final two outs, both coming via the strikeout.
The second game was much more of a roller-coaster with the hosts taking a 10-8 decision, keyed by scoring five of the game’s final six runs.
Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the third, Anamosa plated a single run to close to within one before a Wilt double plated Lehrman with the game-tying run in the fourth.
Kaufmann and Lehrman each crossed the plate in the fifth giving the hosts a lead they would not lose the rest of the way.
“We got the offense we needed to win this game, which was good, but our defense was absolutely miserable,” McCray said. “It’s more of a focus issue defensively that it is a talent issue. It’s the simple things we’re not doing, which is very correctable. But at this time of the season, the mistakes we made we should not be making.”
Seth Schoon got the start on the mound and worked the game’s first four frames allowing two earned runs before McLean tossed the final three, striking out nine North Cedar batters, including the final three in a row in the top of the seventh.
Wilt’s three-hit game powered a 10-hit Raider offense while Humpal tallied three RBIs.
Anamosa hit the road traveling to Benton Community Tuesday, June 22, where they were edged in a narrow 7-4 final that was stopped in the sixth-inning due to weather.
“We had a lightning delay in the second and then another in the sixth that we didn’t come back from,” said McCray, as his team trailed 7-1 before scoring three times in the top of the sixth.
“I made some coaching decisions that people may question having a couple of kids thrown out on the base paths in situations that maybe they shouldn’t have been, but that’s the style I like to play. I have fast and aggressive kids who aren’t afraid of taking the extra base, and I’m confident in them being able to do it, too. In these cases, we got caught. But in most cases, I think the odds play in our favor.”
Brophy tossed a complete game 10-hitter with five strikeouts from the mound while Humpal and Nelson led the offense with two hits each.
The road show continued as Anamosa made their way to class 4A 10th-ranked Davenport West Wednesday, June 23, where the Raiders were handed a 16-6, six-inning defeat.
“This is probably the best hitting team we’ll ever face,” said McCray of the talented Falcon offense. “They could absolutely mash. Between the two teams, four home runs were hit, and we had two of them. So, I think we showed that we can hit the ball pretty good, too.”
Wilt launched a fifth-inning grand slam that plated teammates Jake Jess, Lehrman and Humpal while McLean followed with a solo shot giving the visitors back-to-back blasts.
Anamosa actually took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when McLean singled home Wilt, who had doubled.
Davenport West ended the game in the sixth plating four runs.