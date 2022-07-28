jex-07282022-spt-ana-bb-coaches-11a.jpg

Anamosa baseball head coach Bryan McCray, left, assistant coaches Jack Leighty, right, and Walker Marsh, middle, watch the action during the pressure-filled class 2A district semi-final contest in Iowa City earlier this month. McCray and Leighty both announced they are leaving the program with McCray heading to Clear Creek-Amana and Leighty to Lisbon.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

It’s been common knowledge for the Anamosa baseball team for the past few months, but once making his speech at the team’s banquet Tuesday, July 19, Bryan McCray teared up knowing this was going to be the final time he’d be with the Raider program, and in particular, this group of guys.

