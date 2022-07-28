ANAMOSA
It’s been common knowledge for the Anamosa baseball team for the past few months, but once making his speech at the team’s banquet Tuesday, July 19, Bryan McCray teared up knowing this was going to be the final time he’d be with the Raider program, and in particular, this group of guys.
“I told the baseball kids back in April that this would be my last summer as head coach,” said McCray who leaves the program in a much, much stronger place than he found it six years ago.
“Honestly, it was a tough decision. I really love coaching these kids and teaching in this school district, but I needed to do what was best for me and best for my family. And right now, what is best is being a little closer to home, especially now that my wife and I have a new daughter in the house. I was just spending too much time on the road. I really wish things could have worked out differently. I do love it here. Anamosa baseball is a part of me, and always will be.”
McCray took over the Raider baseball head coaching job in the middle of the 2017 season when Nick Norris suddenly resigned and the program appeared in shambles during a drama-filled 1-35 campaign.
McCray began to settle things down and then started the herculean task of building the program back to respectability.
He wound up doing a lot more than that.
The last two years, including an 18-9 run this summer that also saw the team win a River Valley Conference North division championship, was the best campaign the program has had winning percentage wise since 2005. And the 20 wins in 2021 were the most since 2007.
McCray wraps his Anamosa baseball coaching career with a 54-79 overall record in his final five full seasons going 38-29 in the last two campaigns as the program is without question trending up.
“I don’t think Coach McCray gets enough credit for the turnaround he was able to pull off with this program,” said Raider assistant baseball coach Jack Leighty, who is also leaving the program after accepting an administrative position within the Lisbon School District.
“He walked into an extremely difficult situation six years ago as a very young coach, and was able to make his way through with a plan in place and built something special here at Anamosa. I wish him nothing but the best in the future. We’ve been extremely lucky to have him here, and he’s leaving the Raider baseball program in such a better spot than he found it. No comparison, actually.”
Leighty, a girls’ basketball coaching icon in Anamosa, spent all five full seasons at McCray’s side and was also integral in the turnaround.
For McCray, the job as Anamosa’s baseball head coach was so much more than a mere title. It was who he was.
And he wanted to win.
“Being the Anamosa baseball coach, especially at the beginning, filled my life with a tremendous amount of purpose,” he said. “Coming to baseball practice before the season and games during the season was something I always looked forward to, one of the main focuses in my life. My life was the Anamosa baseball program. Getting married and starting a family has obviously changed things, but I will always have a special place in my heart for this place. It has meant so much to me.”
McCray accepted a position in the Clear Creek-Amana School District and will save more than an hour of drive time from his home in Iowa City.
“It’s time to be a good dad and a good husband,” he said. “I just need to be at home more now, especially with the new baby and making this move will go a long ways toward that.”
McCray also leaves comforted in the knowledge that some pretty special players have come through the program.
“Having three kids going to play college ball in the last couple of years is something very special,” he said, as Nolan McLean is a freshman with the Kirkwood Community College program and Sam Wilt will be joining him this fall in Cedar Rapids while Eli Lehrman his taking his talents to Des Moines Arena Community College.
“It’s guys like those three, and so many others that have bought into the system to the point that it pretty much runs itself at this point. I could sit up in the press box and game plan while the kids took care of practice doing what they knew they needed to do.”
McCray fully expects the winning trend to continue when current JV coach Adam Tvedt takes over the reins of the varsity team next summer.
“I think this machine keeps rolling,” McCray said. “Devin (Brophy) will be the heart of the team in 2023 and with experience back in Jack (Sellnau) and Miken (Wheeler) and so many talented JV kids ready for their chance at the varsity level, I think it’s going to be another fun ride for Anamosa baseball fans.”