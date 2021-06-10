WATERLOO
There was no holiday rest for the Anamosa baseball team Monday, May 31, as the Raiders took part in a mini-Memorial Day tournament at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.
Anamosa had plenty of Memorial Day success, too.
The Raiders opened the event with a resounding 15-0 four-inning blowout win over Clayton Ridge, as a pair of six-run frames in the first two innings, powered by a Sam Wilt three-run first inning homer, got the festivities started.
Grahm Humpal, Wilt, Trae Klatt, Nolan McLean, Devin Brophy and Jack Sellnau all crossed the plate in the six-run Anamosa second inning as the Raiders built a 12-0 advantage.
Seth Schoon was sensational on the hill for Anamosa tossing all four frames allowing a mere one hit while striking out nine Clayton Ridge batters.
Wilt led the 10-hit Raider offense going 3-for-3 with three runs scored while also driving home three while Brophy also added three hits, four RBIs and scored two runs.
Anamosa (7-4, 3-2) completed the tournament sweep taking an impressive 9-2 decision over Lansing Kee in the second game.
Eli Lehrman, Humpal, Wilt, Klatt and McLean all worked consecutive first inning walks to start the game with Lehrman, Humpal and Wilt all scoring in the frame before Wilt launched a second inning two-run home run to put the Raiders ahead 5-1.
Leading 5-2 in the fourth, a Klatt double plated Lehrman before Brophy and Schoon both crossed the plate in the fifth, extending the Anamosa advantage to 8-2.
Klatt had the big bat in the finale ripping three hits while Jared Nelson tallied two doubles for the 10-hit Raider offense.
Brophy got the start on the hill and worked the game’s first six frames fanning six Kee High batters before Alex Shover finished up striking out one in his one inning of work.
Anamosa looked to keep their winning ways going at Bellevue Tuesday, June 1, and in the opener of the River Valley Conference twin bill, were handed a bitter 6-5, eight-inning defeat.
Leading 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Raiders watched as the Comets rallied scoring four times to knot the score and force an eighth frame where Bellevue ended things in walk-off style.
It was the Raiders who were making all the noise early in the game as Lehrman jacked a lead-off solo home run to get the game started before Humpal also scored in the frame thanks to a McLean RBI single.
Anamosa scored twice again in the fourth as Lehrman and Wilt crossed the plate and the visitors led 4-0 before Bellevue closed the contest scoring six of the game’s final seven runs to win.
Brophy’s two hits led the Raider offense while Shover was sensational on the hill allowing four runs over 6.1 innings striking out 12 Comet batters.
The second game saw the script completely flip as Anamosa rolled to a resounding 20-1 five-inning rout.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, Raider bats exploded as not only did the team tally 12 hits overall in the game, but also worked 11 walks as the visitors plated seven runs in the third, five in the fourth and then ended things with an eight-run fifth.
Lehrman was the beneficiary of all of the offensive support working all five frames on the hill tossing a beautiful one-hitter while fanning 13 Bellevue batters.
Lehrman, McLean, Shover and Nelson all tallied two hits keying a 12-hit offensive attack.
The road show continued at Tipton Thursday, June 3, and after taking a 1-0 first inning lead over the Tigers, the Raiders were outscored 5-0 the rest of the way suffering a 5-1 setback.
Lehrman was hit by a pitch to open the game and came around to score thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of McLean and the visitors quickly had their 1-0 advantage.
It didn’t last.
Tipton answered with two of their own in the bottom half before plating single runs in the third and sixth for insurance.
Tiger pitching limited a usually strong Raider offense to just five hits, led by two from McLean while Wilt worked the mound for Anamosa striking out 13 Tipton batters in his six strong innings of work allowing just two earned runs.
The Raiders got another look at Lansing Kee Friday, June 4, this time on their own home field in Anamosa, but the outcome would not be the same as it was in Waterloo four days earlier as the Kee Hawks claimed a 12-6 victory.
Lansing Kee scored four times in the top of the first to set the tone then added two more in the second before the Raiders got on the board in the third when McLean singled home Lehrman.
Trailing 12-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Wilt sent Anamosa fans home with a smile jacking a three-run home run ending the scoring in the contest.
Four of the Raiders’ six hits in the game were of the extra-base variety as Wilt, Klatt and Kole Dietiker all recorded doubles.
Freshman Jaden Marcus got his first career varsity pitching start and worked the game’s first inning-plus before giving way to Schoon who tossed 5.2 frames while fanning four Kee High batters.
The Anamosa boys were back in action on their home field Saturday, June 5, hosting their annual Raider Invitational opening with a convincing 13-3, five-inning triumph over Maquoketa.
Brophy hit a third inning two-run home run and overall tallied four RBIs as the hosts blew a close 1-0 game wide-open plating five runs in the third. Anamosa added three more in the fourth before ending things early with a walk-off four-run fifth frame.
Jake Jess got the start on the mound and worked all five innings allowing two earned runs while scattering eight hits.
Anamosa looked to complete the sweep at their own tournament in the finale against Clinton Saturday afternoon, but were handed a tough 14-3 six-inning setback ending their day.
A McLean home run in the bottom of the second got the scoring started in a big way for the hosts, but the River Kings had the answer scoring 14 of the game’s final 16 runs, including the final 11 in a row.
Anamosa bats were held to three hits (McLean, Wilt and Nelson).