ANAMOSA
It’s been the name of the game for the Anamosa baseball team all season long.
Scoring runs. Lots of them.
And the Raiders have done that to levels the program hasn’t seen in more than 15 years, and more evidence of that superior power was displayed Tuesday, June 29, when Anamosa poured in 27 runs in a doubleheader sweep hosting a solid team from Lisbon.
“After having an intervention that morning after we played our worst doubleheader of the season the day before against Monticello, the boys took all of it to heart and played great against a pretty good Lisbon team,” said Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team won a shootout in the opener taking a wild 16-11 final.
“In the end it was a five-run game, but never did it feel like we were in any kind of jeopardy, the boys were taking care of business hitting the baseball, aggressive on the bases and playing good defense. Whenever Lisbon was able to score a run or two, it seemed like we always had an answer. The kids just couldn’t wait to get up there and hit, and they did it a lot, in both games.”
Anamosa (19-15, 11-6) actually trailed 2-1 early in the opener before plating four in the bottom of the second keyed by a three-run home run blast off the bat of Sam Wilt that also scored teammates Ky Kaufmann and Eli Lehrman. Jack Sellnau, who had walked earlier in the inning scored thanks to a Lehrman RBI double.
The lead didn’t last long as the Lions quickly came back and tied the score at 5-5 plating three in the top of the third.
The rest of the game however, would belong to the Raiders.
Anamosa scored 11of the game’s next 13 runs before Lisbon plated four in the top of the seventh to finish the scoring in the game that saw 27 runners cross the plate.
“We hit three home runs and had four doubles, the boys were absolutely mashing the baseball and playing the kind of baseball we all know we’re capable of playing on a consistent basis,” McCray said. “We did it again in the second game, too.”
Lehrman blasted a fifth-inning solo home run in the first game before McLean sent the baseball deep into the cornfield over the left field fence never to be found.
Wilt was a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs while missing the cycle by a mere triple. Lehrman added three hits, three runs scored and drove home three as the Raiders tallied 14 hits in the opener.
“We showed some serious power on Tuesday,” McCray said. “Nolan hit another home run in the second game, too.”
Anamosa fell into an early hole when Lisbon plated three runs in the top of the first, but Raider fans needed not worry, as their team answered right back with four in their half of the frame when Lehrman, Grahm Humpal, Wilt and McLean all crossed the plate giving the hosts a lead they would not lose.
McLean drilled a solo home run in the third before Anamosa blew the game open plating six runs in the fourth keyed by hits from Jake Jess, Kaufmann, Lehrman, Wilt, Trae Klatt and Devin Brophy.
Brophy was the beneficiary of all the offense tossing a five-hitter in his six-innings of work on the mound striking out two Lion batters.
“Devin was in complete control most of the game,” McCray said. “Our defense was outstanding and once again our bats came to play. It was a fun night all the way around.”
Wilt ripped two of the team’s 12 hits and tallied four RBIs while Lehrman, McLean and Kaufmann all added two hits to the effort as well.
Anamosa kept the winning ways going Wednesday, June 30, powering over visiting Wilton taking a 13-3 decision in five frames.
Leading 2-0 in the third, the hosts plated eight runs taking advantage of the Beavers’ pitching wildness.
“I like having these big innings where we’re able to keep adding on runs,” McCray said. “Those eight seemed to come in really fast, too.”
Leading 10-3 in the fifth, the Raiders ended the game early when a Klatt double with the bases loaded scored Humpal, Wilt and McLean with the game-winners.
Anamosa bats ripped 14 more hits led by three from Wilt and two from Humpal, McLean, Brophy and Kaufmann.
Wilt got the start on the hill and tossed the five-inning complete game four-hitter striking out 12 of the 15 outs he needed to win.
The homestand continued Thursday, July 1, with another win, this time against visiting Durant, but it came in a very different way.
“We showed we can win games by scoring a lot of runs, and against Durant we showed we can win low-scoring pitching duel games too,” said McCray, as his team pulled out a 2-1 thriller over the Wildcats.
“Eli was absolutely awesome pitching a gem. When he gets out there, I pretty much leave him alone and just let him get to work. I wind him up and let him go, and he went out and ran with it.”
The Raiders plated single runs in the second and fourth, both scored by Brophy, before Durant tallied a single run in the fifth.
Lehrman tossed the complete game four-hitter and fanned nine Wildcat batters while Brophy keyed the six-hit offense going 3-for-3.
“Devin had some of the best base-running I’ve ever seen,” McCray said. “We don’t win this game without what he did on the base paths. He was smart and took what Durant gave him. I didn’t have to give Devin any signs, he did all of it on his own.”
Brophy added two stolen bases in the game as well.
Looking to keep the winning streak going at class 1A ninth-ranked New London Friday, July 2, the Raiders were instead handed a tough 15-3, five-inning setback.
“Our pitching struggled and we didn’t get the kind of offensive performances we’ve become accustomed to in this one,” McCray said. “New London just smoked the ball and were better than we were on this particular night.”
A seven-run Tiger first-inning set the tone for the game as the hosts scored in every frame.
Anamosa bats were held to five hits, two coming from Wilt who also scored and drove in a run.
The week started with a pair of bitter losses at rival Monticello Monday, June 28, dropping 9-7 and 14-4 decisions.
“We just flat-out didn’t show up to compete, in either of these games,” McCray said. “Very disappointing and a rough way to start what was a very busy and important week. Yes, offense has been the name of the game for us this season, but we can’t just rely on that to win games. We have to play some defense and not make so many mental mistakes, too. We needed to be smarter, and on this night, we pretty much struggled in just about every facet of the game.”
Anamosa committed seven errors in the opener leading to seven unearned Panther runs while Monticello pitching limited Raider bats to six hits in the finale.