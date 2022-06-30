ANAMOSA
It’s been the kind of season that Anamosa baseball fans have hoped to witness for quite some time.
Not only have the Raiders been ranked among the top teams in the state in all of class 2A, but they’ve also knocked off numerous state-ranked programs during a 2022 campaign that now includes a coveted River Valley Conference (RVC) North division championship.
Well, officially a shared crown with Cascade after the two teams split their contests this summer each handing the other their lone North division loss.
Oh, and the Raiders also cracked back into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings again this week too, coming in at No. 9.
“It’s been a great summer, and a conference championship is something this team and this group of guys deserve,” said Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray, as with his team’s lopsided 21-6, four-inning triumph over visiting Bellevue Monday, June 27, allowed the home team to celebrate with their fans on an extremely special Senior Night that saw one of the deepest baseball and most talented classes (Kole Dietiker, Grahm Humpal, Jake Jess, Ky Kaufmann, Eli Lehrman, Jared Nelson, Alex Shover, Sam Wilt and Conor Fortune) in school history walk off their own field exactly the way they wanted.
“This title is huge for the program and huge for the kids, especially this senior class who has bought in from the start with what we wanted to do five years ago. But more than just being great baseball players, and they all are, they’re even better people. And in the end, that’s what’s important and all that really matters.”
Anamosa (16-7, 9-1) fans were actually a little stunned at the start as Bellevue, a one-win team coming into the contest with the Raiders and winless against North division foes this summer, jumped to a surprising 4-0 first-inning lead.
No one, however, in the stands or in the Raider dugout, were the least bit concerned.
Surprised? Yes. But Anamosa’s offense had yet to come to the plate.
And when they did, there was nothing the Comets could do to slow them down.
The Raiders quickly tied the score plating four runs in the bottom of the first, keyed by a two-run single from Nelson, then exploded for 10 more in the second to take complete control of the contest.
Then, when Wilt singled in the bottom of the fourth, scoring teammate Shover, the hosts won in walk-off style with the 15-run rout.
Almost every Anamosa batter who stepped to the plate (and there were 11 of them) had a hit (10 of them), as Nelson led the sizzling 20-hit attack going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Devin Brophy added three hits and two runs scored while Humpal was also 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Wilt, Dietiker and Jack Sellnau all added two hits to the phenomenal offensive effort.
Jess got the historic start on the mound allowing nine Bellevue hits and six runs in four frames.
Anamosa started their week checking off another to-do off their list, claiming a doubleheader sweep of rival Monticello Monday, June 10, on the Panthers’ own home field.
“I don’t think we’ve swept Monticello since I’ve been here anyway, so for the team to be able to get that done is pretty special,” said McCray, as the Raiders claimed the first game of the twin bill taking a 6-3 final.
“We had some really quality at-bats against Monticello’s No. 1 pitcher, and he’s a good one, too. We were working some long at-bats and making him throw a lot of pitches and really did a good job of just putting the ball in play and forcing the Monticello defense to make plays.”
The Raiders were quick to strike, too, as Brophy led off the game with a single and came around to score thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Wilt.
Nelson scored in the second inning ahead of Wilt in the third as Anamosa extended their advantage to 3-0 before the hosts got on the board with a two-run bottom of the third.
The Raiders got those runs back in the top of the fifth when Lehrman connected for a lead-off solo home run before Dietiker reached on a Monticello error and scored thanks to a Nelson RBI single.
Anamosa had all the runs they’d need, especially with the way Lehrman was throwing on the mound.
“Eli was dominant,” said McCray, as Lehrman worked the game’s first six frames striking out a phenomenal 12 Monticello batters while allowing just six hits and no earned runs.
“We didn’t exactly play the best defense behind Eli all game long, but we were able to do enough to get the job done and get the win.”
Wilt came in and worked the seventh inning striking out one Panther batter while throwing a mere 11 pitches.
Raider bats were outstanding as well, ripping 11 hits in the contest led by three from Brophy and Wilt while Lehrman helped himself with two more.
Anamosa completed the sweep with a convincing 9-4 victory in the nightcap, as a four-run first and three-run third keyed the five-run triumph.
“Again, our defense wasn’t very sharp behind another very strong pitching performance, this time from Jake (Jess),” McCray said. “Monticello had another very strong pitcher on the mound and we were able to have more really good at-bats.”
Brophy, Wilt, Lehrman and Dietiker all crossed the plate in the four-run first frame before the Panthers, the visitors on their own home field in the finale, tallied a single run in the top of the third.
The Raiders answered when Grahm Humpal, Dietiker and Jess all scored to extended the Anamosa advantage to 7-1.
They’d never look back.
Jess got the start on the mound and worked the first 6.1 innings scattering nine hits and allowing three earned runs while fanning five before Brophy was brought into the game to work out of some seventh-inning trouble recording the last two outs.
Anamosa bats again ripped 11 hits led by three from Jack Sellnau who also drove home two runs. Jess added two hits for his own cause and tallied two RBIs.”
The Raiders kept the winning streak going the very next night rolling to a 12-2, five-inning rout over visiting Benton Community Tuesday, June 21.
Anamosa scored in every frame, including a three-run homerun off the bat of Wilt in the second that extended the Raider advantage to 5-0 at the time.
They would just keep adding on.
The hosts scored three more in the third before a four-run bottom of the fourth had Anamosa leading 12-1.
After the Bobcats could only muster one-run in the top of the fifth, the game was over.
The Raider offense was blue-hot all night long tallying 15 hits overall led by three from Dietiker and Kaufmann in three at-bats each. Brophy, Lehrman and Jess all added two hits while Wilt was 1-for-1 with five runs batted in.
Shover was the beneficiary of all the offense tossing a complete game four-hitter striking out four Benton Community batters.
Anamosa hit the road Wednesday, June 22, and against a solid Camanche team were able to leave town with a thrilling 2-1 decision that extended to nine innings.
“This was a different Camanche team than the one we faced earlier this year,” McCray said. “We beat them 10-0 last month and were able to do just about anything we wanted with the bats. That wasn’t the case this time.”
Camanche pitcher Zach Erwin limited a vaunted Raider offense to just three hits in seven innings and one third-inning run, but when Wilt and Lehrman started the ninth with back-to-back hits, the second coming from Lehrman who plated Wilt with a double, Anamosa was able to escape with the thrilling triumph.
Brophy started the scoring ripping a third-inning single and crossed the plate knotting the score at 1-1 after the Storm plated a run in the bottom of the third.
They wouldn’t score again as Sellnau worked the first six frames on the hill striking out nine and allowing just four hits and no earned runs in a sensational outing.
Wilt came in and picked up right where Sellnau left off in the seventh, tossing the final three innings of scoreless one-hit baseball while fanning six Storm batters.
The top of the Anamosa line-up did much of the offensive damage as 1-4 hitters Brophy, Wilt, Lehrman and Humpal were a combined 6-of-13 accounting for all six of the team’s hits.
The Raiders stretched their winning streak to seven games Thursday, June 23, hanging on for a big 5-3 victory hosting West Liberty.
It appeared the hosts were going to blow the Comets right out of the atmosphere plating four first-inning runs that closed with a two-run blast that cleared the left-center field fence from Nelson.
Wilt singled and scored in the second and Anamosa had a big 5-0 lead.
It would be all the hosts would tally the rest of the way.
West Liberty rallied in the seventh plating three runs to get right back into the game before Nelson worked out of trouble and closed the game out.
Brophy got the start and was sensational going six innings allowing just two hits of shutout baseball while Wilt and Lehrman led the eight-hit offense with two hits each.
Anamosa had their long winning streak snapped Friday, June 24, dropping an 8-4 decision at Mount Vernon.
“Mount Vernon threw a couple of lefties at us and they just seemed to have us off-balance a lot of the time,” McCray said. “I was proud of the way Jackson Watters threw making his first-ever varsity baseball start. The kid battled and gave us his all, and that’s all I can ask for.”
After Brophy scored in the top of the first, the Mustangs answered with a four-run bottom of the second and would never lose the lead.
Though the Raiders kept battling, too.
Humpal and Dietiker each crossed the plate in the third inning, trimming the Mount Vernon lead to 4-3 and after Dietiker singled and scored in the fifth, the deficit again was just a single run 5-4.
A three-run Mustang bottom of the sixth added insurance for the hosts.
Brophy, Dietiker and Jess all came through with two hits each for the eight-hit Anamosa offense while Watters logged four innings on the hill allowing eight hits and one earned run. Ethan Tenley worked the final two innings striking out three Mount Vernon batters.