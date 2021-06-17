ANAMOSA
Not getting too caught up in all of the off the field shenanigans visiting West Branch was trying entice Thursday, June 10, Anamosa junior Sam Wilt instead let his pitching do the talking during a masterful performance that not only quieted the boisterous Bears, but also their bats.
“West Branch is a pretty chippy team and were doing a lot of talking pretty much all game long, but Sam never got caught up in all of that nonsense and never allowed them into his head,” said Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray, as Wilt tossed a sensational seven-inning no-hitter fanning 15 Bears batters leading Anamosa to a clutch 2-0 victory.
“Honestly, I didn’t think Sam even had his best stuff, but he kept West Branch batters off-balance all game long. They were never really able to make solid contact off him either. When you strike out 15 of the 24 batters you face in a game like Sam did, not too many West Branch batters even put the ball in play much anyway.”
Wilt and the Anamosa (10-8, 5-4) defense recorded 1-2-3 innings in the first two frames before West Branch was able to work a pair of walks to lead off the top of the third getting runners on first and second. After a passed ball moved the Bears runners to second and third, Wilt went right back to work striking out the next three batters to put out what would be the only threat the West Branch offense would be able to muster in the game.
Wilt proceeded to strike out six of the game’s next nine batters before closing the contest with two final emphatic strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
The only thing the Raiders were missing were a few runs of their own, which they took care of in the bottom of the third when Jared Nelson opened the frame with a single and came around to score thanks to an RBI triple of the bat of Eli Lehrman. A Nolan McLean double plated Lehrman and Anamosa had all the runs they would need.
“Sam’s curveball, slider, changeup combo was outstanding all game long,” McCray said. “His fastball wasn’t the best we’ve seen, but everything else was working and working really well. Whenever Sam takes the hill, we know it’s not going to take too many runs to win the game, and with the way he was throwing against West Branch, we knew that was going to be the case again.
“West Branch pitchers did a nice job making things tough on our offense too, but we were able to scratch a couple there in the third and that’s all we were going to need.”
Anamosa bats were held to just four hits in the game, two coming from McLean.
“I was so impressed with Sam being able to gut his way through this game,” McCray said. “He’s hurting a little right now but he went out there and gave us exactly what we needed.”
The Raiders hit the road for a non-conference contest at Alburnett Friday, June 11, and against a perennially powerful Pirate team, were edged in a 12-8 final.
“Alburnett is a very well-coached team who can really hit the baseball,” McCray said, as his team actually outhit the hosts 12-9 overall.
“Jack (Sellnau) came into the game in a tough spot after Alburnett put nine runs up on the board in the very first inning and did a great job settling things down from that point on. I even got a lot of comments from the Alburnett coaches about how impressed they were with the way Jack pitched and the composure and mound presence he possesses.”
Actually, it was the Anamosa offense that did all the attacking initially as the Raiders plated four runs in the top of the first inning and appeared to be in complete control after McLean blasted a grand slam home run over the center field wall that plated teammates Lehrman, Grahm Humpal and Wilt.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better start than that,” McCray said. “But the good feeling sure didn’t last long.”
Even after yielding the huge nine-run bottom of the first, the Raider offense went right back to work in the top of the second scoring three more runs as Nelson, Lehrman and Humpal all crossed the plate trimming the Pirate lead to just two runs at 9-7.
It would be as close as they’d get the rest of the way however, as Alburnett added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
Anamosa bats were sensational as Humpal powered the offense with three hits, including a double while Lehrman, Wilt and Devin Brophy all added two hits each.
Sellnau relieved Raider starting pitcher Seth Schoon in the bottom of the first and proceeded to work the next 5.2 innings on the hill allowing four hits and two earned runs while fanning six Pirate batters.
Anamosa returned home Saturday, June 12, with another non-conference tilt hosting Davenport Central in a twin bill, opening with a 6-2 triumph.
“We were able to put the ball in play and didn’t strike out much at all,” McCray said. “The ball just wasn’t flying like it normally does. It was a windy day and it was killing balls that would have been hits and turned them into outs.”
The Blue Devils struck first scoring a single run in the top of the third before the Raider offense got going in the fourth when Lehrman crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Wilt to tie the score.
Anamosa broke that tie the very next inning as Jake Jess, Nelson and Lehrman all scored with two outs.
The Raiders added insurance in the sixth when McLean tripled and scored while Trae Klatt also crossed the plate.
Jess was the beneficiary of all the offensive support tossing a sensational complete game two-hitter from the mound without allowing a single earned run while fanning five.
Humpal and McLean powered an eight-hit offense with two hits each for the hosts.
The second game looked to play out much like the first early on, as Anamosa took a 3-2 lead into the fifth inning before Davenport Central closed the game scoring eight straight runs to pull away taking a 10-3 lead before holding on for a 10-6 victory.
“We have to be able to do a better job of battling through adversity and not hang our heads when things don’t go our way,” McCray said. “We have phenomenal talent, but we have to believe we can win every game. When we lose that mentality is when we get into trouble.”
McLean had another big game going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the offense.
The busy week opened with 13-2 and 11-1 losses at Camanche Monday, June 7, with both games ending in five frames.
“Our defense was as bad as it’s been all season long in the opener,” McCray said, as the Raiders committed eight errors.
“We didn’t hit the ball particularly well either.”
Anamosa bounced right back Tuesday, June 8, picking up an 8-6 victory at West Liberty breaking a 6-6 tie scoring two runs in the top of the sixth.
“West Liberty gave us some extra opportunities, and we took them,” said McCray, as the Comets made four errors leading to four unearned Raider runs.
“We weren’t perfect either, but we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
A huge two-out sixth-inning double by Brophy plated Humpal and Wilt with what proved to be the game-winning runs.
Anamosa trailed 6-2 before scoring four times in the fourth to knot the score.
McLean ripped three hits and drove home three runs to power the Raider offense while Alex Shover pitched four shutout innings in relief to get the win.