Playing their final regular-season home contest of the 2021 campaign Monday, July 5, the Anamosa baseball team obviously wanted to win their doubleheader against visiting Cascade, once again one of the top programs in the River Valley Conference.
But the Raiders also didn’t want to give away too many secrets with the Cougars being Anamosa’s class 2A district semi-final playoff opponent a week later.
“We saw Cascade’s top pitchers, but they didn’t see ours,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team opened the twin bill with a narrow 8-6 setback.
“That’s a luxury that we have this year being able to go deep into our pitching staff and still be able to throw quality arms. We may have lost both of these games, but I think they set us up for the playoff game we’ll most likely have against Cascade again next week (Tuesday, July 13, in Dyersville).”
The Cougars struck first scoring three runs in the top of the second before Anamosa (19-19, 11-8) answered back plating one in their half of the second when Nolan McLean walked and came around to score thanks to a passed ball.
After holding Cascade scoreless in the top of the third, the Raiders struck for three runs in the bottom half as Ky Kaufmann got things started doubling with one out and crossed the plate thanks to a passed ball before a Sam Wilt home run plated teammate Eli Lehrman handing the hosts a 4-3 lead.
The advantage stood until the fifth when the Cougars plated five runs and made the lead stand, even with Anamosa rallying in the sixth inning when Kaufmann launched his first career solo home run ahead of Lehrman who crossed the plate thanks to an RBI double by Grahm Humpal.
Alex Shover got the pitching start and worked the game’s first six innings allowing eight hits and eight runs before Jared Nelson worked a scoreless seventh.
The second game again saw Anamosa take an early lead, only to see Cascade rally taking a 14-7 decision.
“The name of this game was defense, or lack thereof,” McCray said. “When we field the ball, we are an incredibly tough team to beat. We can hit, we can run and we can pitch, but when we don’t play defense, we can also get beat, and that’s what happened here.”
The Raiders jumped all over Cougar pitching in the bottom of the first as Wilt blasted a long two-run homer that also scored Lehrman before Trae Klatt singled and crossed the plate thanks to a Devin Brophy RBI double.
Anamosa quickly led 3-0, but it didn’t last long as Cascade answered with three of their own in the top of the second to knot the score.
That didn’t last long either.
Lehrman and Humpal ripped one-out singles to get the Raider offense going in the bottom of the second before Wilt blasted his second straight home run, this one being deposited deep over the centerfield wall for a three-run blast that handed the hosts a 6-3 lead.
“With the way this game was going we thought maybe whoever scored last was going to win,” McCray said. “Unfortunately, it was Cascade who did most of the scoring the rest of the way.”
The Cougars plated five third inning runs opening a stretch that saw the visitors score 10 straight to take control of the contest leading 13-6 before a Sellnau RBI double in the fifth ended the Cascade run bringing home Brophy.
“Of course we wanted to win, but I’m not too disappointed in either of these games,” McCray said. “I think we’ve set ourselves up well for when we face Cascade again, and I know we’re capable of making the outcome a different one.”
Wilt was 2-for-3 with five RBIs while Klatt and Brophy also added two hits for a strong 10-hit offense.
Brophy started on the hill and tossed the first 4.1 innings allowing 10 hits and 10 earned runs before Nelson worked the final 2.2 frames striking out three Cascade batters.
Anamosa wrapped their 2021 regular season on the road at Davenport North Tuesday, July 6, and after taking an early lead in the opener of the doubleheader with the Wildcats, dropped an 11-6 final.
“Defense again played a major role in the outcome of this game,” McCray said. “Honestly, if we make the plays, we win both of these games at Davenport North.”
Jake Jess singled home Brophy to get the Raider scoring started in the top of the second, but Davenport North answered with three in their half of the frame taking a lead they would not lose the rest of the way.
Though Anamosa did not go down without a fight.
Jess singled home Nelson in the fourth to trim the Wildcat lead to 3-2, but again the hosts answered with a three-spot in their half taking a 6-2 advantage into the fifth when they tacked on two more runs to seemingly break the game open leading 8-2.
“Our guys just will not quit,” McCray said. “We believe we have an offense that can come back against any deficit, and we showed that once again.”
Klatt, Brophy, Nelson and Kaufmann all crossed the plate in a huge four-run sixth stanza that pulled the visitors to within two runs at 8-6, but the hosts once again had the final saw plating three in the bottom of the sixth to close the game out.
Jess was a perfect 3-for-3 while also driving home three runs powering a seven-hit Anamosa offense.
Sellnau started on the mound and went five innings allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs.
The second game saw the Raiders take an early 7-3 advantage, but could not quite hang on in a tough 8-7 defeat.
Wilt and McLean blasted back-to-back first inning home runs and Anamosa quickly had a 3-0 lead before the Raiders scored two in the second and two more in the third taking a four-run advantage into the fifth.
The Wildcats closed the contest scoring the game’s final five runs, including two in the bottom of the sixth to take a lead they woulkd not lose.
Raider bats out-hit the host 11-9 led by two each from Wilt and McLean while Humpal, Lehrman and Wilt all ripped doubled.
Jess worked the game’s first five frames from the mound and yielded eight hits and four earned runs while striking out three.
“These were two losses, but I think they prepared us for what we’re going to face in the post-season,” McCray said. “We’ve had some great practices leading up to districts, I think we’re ready to go.”