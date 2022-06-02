ANAMOSA
An argument could certainly be made that the 2021 Anamosa baseball season was the greatest campaign of offensive prowess the program has ever produced.
Just take a look at the numbers.
And they’re mind-boggling, to say the least.
The Raiders hit 22 home runs.
Let that sink in for a second.
And yes, you read that right. 22.
In the past Anamosa baseball teams have gone entire decades without hitting 22 home runs.
And an amazing 18 of them came from two players in then junior Sam Wilt and senior Nolan McLean.
Wilt, who returns to the Raider roster this summer, blasted a school-record 11 of them to go with a .495 batting average, 54 hits, 52 runs batted in, 48 runs scored, 16 doubles and a .982 slugging percentage all while earning first-team All-State honors.
It’s this prodigious offense that has gotten the Anamosa team noticed stated-wide coming into this season, as the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association have the Raiders ranked 10th in the pre-season class 2A poll, a first for the program since the 2007 summer.
But not only does Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray have one of the top offensive weapons, regardless of class returning to the field this season in Wilt, but fellow letter winners Eli Lehrman, Devin Brophy, Grahm Humpal, Jake Jess, Ky Kaufmann, Jared Nelson, Kole Dietiker, Jack Sellnau, Alex Shover and Conor Fortune all return as well.
So, not only does this Raider baseball team have loads of talent, but they’re equally as experienced.
And that could make for one heck of a ride this summer for Anamosa baseball fans who have been thirsting for a winner.
“We have a good team, we know it and everyone else knows it,” said McCray, who guided the program through a 20-20 mark last season (the most wins the Raider baseball team has posted well over a decade), including an 11-8 ledger in the River Valley Conference North division.
“But we need to make sure we have elite attention to detail when it comes to the things that can help win ballgames. Like base-running and clean infield defense. We don’t care about anything outside of our dugout that we cannot control. As long as we can keep everything in our dugout and block out the fans, opposing teams and coaches, we will be just fine.”
While McCray appreciates the pre-season hype with the impressive state-ranking, he also knows it creates another target for opponents to zero in on.
“It means absolutely nothing to us,” he said. “In fact, we would rather have zero noise coming from others. Rankings and expectations mean nothing to us. The only important thing is focusing on our process which is pitch-to-pitch. The only important thing is the moment. All the noise outside of the program means nothing to us.”
What McCray wants to see his team do in 2022, is once again pile up the impressive run scoring numbers, which will hopefully help in the program continuing its meteoric rise over the last few years.
“We expect our offense to explode again,” said McCray, as his players combined for a .304 average as a team last summer and scored an impressive 284 runs.
“We have a lot of returners back and I would like to see more consistency later in the season. Last year we started out hot and then faded a bit at the end.”
That offense saw Wilt, Lehrman (.317) and Brophy (.306) all hit above .300 last summer.
“Sam and Eli will be absolute monsters this year,” McCray said. “Sam has more explosion in his swing than anyone I have ever seen and Eli has the most competitive at-bats from anyone on our team. Those two will be problems for everyone in the River Valley Conference.”
McCray knows it’s tough to win baseball games with mere offense alone, and has hopes his pitching staff can continue to improve as they did in 2021 with two very familiar names leading the way.
“We’ve got a lot of returners back so we will have a lot of weapons on the mound and each of them will have difference strengths,” said McCray, as Lehrman (1.45 earned run average) and Wilt (2.41) topped the team a year ago from the mound.
“Sam has an overpowering fastball/slider combo and Eli has great mound presence as well as elite competitiveness. Jake is one of the most-crafty right-handed pitchers we have ever had and Jack is developing into a serious power pitcher whose fastball can blow by guys as well as his knuckle-curve. To have this much range in our pitching staff is huge for us.”
Jess, Nelson, Shover, Brophy and Sellnau all spent quality time on the hill a year ago.
When it comes to reducing mistakes in the field, McCray knows how important a quality defense is for a team who expects to win.
“Grahm is the unquestioned leader of our defense,” said McCray about his star catcher, who can also play infield positions. “He is a coach who just happens to play. His calmness, competitiveness and emotional maturity makes everyone in the dugout better. When you have that type of person in your dugout, it makes things so much easier as a coach. He has a ton of responsibility and we’ll put even more on him this year.”
Brophy, the team’s shortstop, will also have his fair share of defensive duties as well.
“Devin is also ready to take a step into that leadership role,” McCray said. “He’ll have a ton of responsibility this year, too.”
With the graduation of McLean, as well as Seth Schoon and Trae Klatt, rare openings for playing time have become available, and one freshman seems to have taken advantage.
“I expect to see Miken Wheeler come up in a big way this year,” McCray said. “I think he’s one of the most impressive freshmen in the state. I have yet to see a freshman catcher with his toughness, poise and defensive skill in my time in high school baseball. During a practice Miken took a 95-mile-per-hour fastball from our pitching machine straight to the leg and didn’t say a word. He just kept receiving blistering fastballs and wanted to work on handling that velocity behind the plate.”
With so much talent returning to the roster, you can’t fault McCray for being a tad bit excited about what he’s got this summer. And what they could accomplish.
“We have the best team in the RVC, we just need to shut the noise down and focus on the guys in the dugout,” he said. “If we can do that, there is no reason we won’t be at the top at the end of the year.”