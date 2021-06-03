ANAMOSA
It’s been a problem the Anamosa baseball team hasn’t seemed to be able to solve over the last decade or so.
But it seems Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray has figured it out.
Due to lack of numbers, the Raider program has been forced to put young players on the field only to see them struggle against their more experienced counterparts and suffer lopsided losses year after year. By the time those Anamosa players as juniors and seniors, the losses have mounted to the point they no longer go out for the sport and the cycle repeats itself.
That won’t be the case for the 2021 Raider baseball team.
“We’ve got an experienced group of guys who have been through the battles and are now ready to take that next step,” said McCray, who has done a masterful job molding the Anamosa program over the last several seasons, and with letter winners like Sam Wilt, Nolan McLean, Trae Klatt, Eli Lehrman, Jake Jess, Grahm Humpal, Devin Brophy, Seth Schoon, Jared Nelson, Kole Dietiker and Alex Shover all back, the 2021 summer could produce results Raider baseball fans haven’t seen in a long, long time.
“That’s the idea, and what we have worked so hard for. We think we’re building a winner here in Anamosa. A winning baseball program, and these guys are going to be the face of that new tradition. They’ve stuck it out through the tough times and have paid their dues. Now it’s our time.”
Anamosa posted a 4-8 overall record last summer and were 4-7 in the River Valley Conference, but with COVID no longer hindering scheduling, the Raiders have a full slate schedule set in 2021 and are ready to go about showing area programs their new-look.
“I expect us to compete in our conference this year,” McCray said. “We will also have to watch out for West Branch, Cascade and Camanche. Those are well-coached teams and they always find a way to compete.
“As long as we compete, I don’t foresee us struggling to win ball games this year. This is the most talented group of kids I have coached, and as long as they act like they are good enough, they darn sure will be.”
Klatt returns as the team’s leading hitter from a season ago drilling baseballs at a .344 clip while Lehrman (.324) and Humpal (.312) were the only other above-.300 hitters in the program.
That will change in 2021.
McLean, who missed the entire 2020 campaign with an injury, is ready to close his Anamosa baseball career in style before joining the Kirkwood Community College baseball program next spring. Wilt, who jacked the Raiders’ lone home run last season, will certainly increase that number, as well as his .258 batting average from 2020.
“Last year we averaged 1.25 extra base hits per game,” McCray said. “I am betting the farm that we will improve in that facet of the game. Our guys are much more confident and are in a position to do much more damage. I think we’ll see a lot of growth from Eli. This is a kid who has massive power potential.
“Sam also has more pop than almost anyone I have been around in a long time. I am looking for him and Eli to lead the offensive part of our game.”
McCray also foresees a deep and talented pitching staff this summer as well.
“Our pitching is going to be a strength,” said McCray, as Jess, Lehrman, Wilt and Shover were the main hurlers last season, with Klatt and Schoon also helping out.
“Overall, we have improved our pitching every year the last few seasons, and I am looking for that to continue in 2021 as well. I expect to be extremely confident throwing 9-10 players in a varsity game. We will see the usual suspects of Sam, Nolan, Jake, Alex, Trae and Eli. We will also see some newcomers on the mound in Jared Nelson and Jack Sellnau. The guys have been putting in a whole lot of work since January and we have huge velocity gains and off-speed pitches from all of those guys.”
McCray also expects the defense behind that solid pitching to be high-quality as well.
“I don’t see a lot of holes in the field for us,” he said. “Guys coming back are going to be one year better and new guys stepping in will fill the holes that we left behind.
“Grahm is the quarterback of the defense (from the catching position). He always does such an awesome job of helping our pitchers and taking control of the pace of the game while making good decisions on defensive calls.”
Put it all together and 2021 could be the best season an Anamosa baseball team has had since the mid-2000s.
“We’re excited to be able to play a full schedule and show what we can do,” McCray said. “We’re confident and ready to go.”