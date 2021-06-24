DEWITT
Those not too familiar with the recent history between the Anamosa baseball team and powerful class 3A Central DeWitt, may have thought the Raiders’ contest against the talented and third-ranked Sabers Tuesday, June 15, would end with a pair of lopsided losses.
Absolutely not.
“We’ve played Central DeWitt tough the last few times we’ve seen them, especially in the playoffs, and we did it again Tuesday night,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team traveled to DeWitt for a doubleheader.
“I think we’ve earned their respect with the success that we’ve had, even though record-wise we haven’t been on the same level as them. But this is a different team, one of the best we’ve had in years, and I fully expected that not only would we be able to compete with Central DeWitt, but actually beat them too.”
In the first game of the twin bill with the Sabers, the Raiders (12-10, 6-4) did exactly that as the two teams battled to a scoreless tie through five intense frames before the hosts broke through with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“This was an extremely high-level game between two very good baseball teams,” said McCray, as Jared Nelson took to the hill and tossed a masterpiece going all six frames allowing the Sabers a mere three hits while striking out two in the narrow 2-1 defeat.
“Jared was awesome. He pitched as well as I have ever seen him, and held one of the best baseball teams in class 3A in check pretty much all game long and gave us a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to get him enough runs, because he deserved a better fate.”
Anamosa answered quickly after the Sabers broke the scoreless tie in the sixth by coming right back in the top of the seventh as Kole Dietiker singled with one out. After a walk by Jake Jess and a single by Nelson, the bases were loaded for Eli Lehrman who tallied an RBI ground out plating Dietiker.
“We had our chance to not only tie the score, but take the lead there in the seventh but just couldn’t get the big hit at the end,” McCray said. “But what a battle by our guys. Another great game against Central DeWitt. It seems like it’s just the norm between the two teams now.”
The second game of the twin bill played right into that same storyline, as Anamosa jumped to a 3-0 third inning lead when Nelson, Lehrman and Sam Wilt all scored as the Raiders took advantage of wildness from Saber pitching.
The hosts answered scoring two in the bottom of the fourth to trim the Anamosa lead to 3-2, then a five-run fifth frame broke the game open for the Sabers in claiming an eventual 7-4 decision.
“Honestly, I think we win this game if Eli stays in,” said McCray, as Lehrman, who got the start on the hill was throwing a sensational game holding the vaunted Central DeWitt offense hitless through three frames before having to leave in the fourth with a sprained ankle.
“Eli was absolutely dealing and when we hand to make that change, that’s when DeWitt’s offense was able to get going.”
Trailing 7-3 in the seventh, the Raiders attempted to rally once again as Grahm Humpal ripped a one-out double and came around to score thanks to a Nolan McLean single.
“I was hoping we might have been able to get a little more there and put even more pressure on DeWitt, but I’m proud of the boys and how they battled yet again.”
McLean’s two hits powered the five-hit Raider offense.
Anamosa returned home and returned to River Valley Conference baseball action as well Thursday, June 17, where they held on for a 7-5 victory over visiting Iowa City Regina.
“Sam was cruising on the mound but just ran out of gas a bit in the sixth inning,” said McCray, as his team led 7-0 before the Regals plated five sixth-inning runs to get back into the game.
“Sam was throwing awesome and just mowing down batters until they started getting to him in the sixth.”
Wilt held the visitors hitless until the sixth when he yielded a double and then a home run during the Regals’ five-run frame.
The Anamosa offense got going in the second when McLean and Trae Klatt both singled and scored before Klatt doubled and scored in the fourth handing the hosts a 3-0 lead.
The Raiders broke the game open in the fifth when Ky Kaufmann, McLean, Klatt and Lehrman all crossed the plate.
Klatt was a perfect 3-for-3 on the night while also scoring three times while McLean and Dietiker added two hits each.
Wilt was brilliant in his five innings of work on the hill striking out 11 Iowa City Regina batters before Jack Sellnau came in to finish things off picking up the save with two innings of hitless baseball while fanning four.
Anamosa started a winning streak Friday, June 18, rolling to an 11-1, six-inning victory hosting Midland.
“This was a game we came in expecting to win and did win doing the things we needed to do to get the job done,” McCray said. “We took advantage of what Midland pitching gave us and sprinkled him some hits around our nine walks to be able to end this one in six innings.”
The Raiders struck quickly plating five in the bottom of the second when Devin Brophy, Dietiker, Jess, Nelson and Lehrman all crossed the plate.
Leading 7-1 in the sixth, a Jess single ended the contest when Dietiker crossed the plate after McLean, Klatt and Brophy had already scored.
Jess and Nelson powered the Anamosa seven-hit offense with two hits each while Nelson also drove home three runs.
Jess was masterful from the mound tossing a complete game four-hitter while fanning nine.
“Jake pounded the strike zone all game long and really mixed up his pitches and arm angles to keep the Midland batters off-balance,” McCray said. “Jake always goes out there and competes, and really makes life uncomfortable for opposing batters with the way he deals.”