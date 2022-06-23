ANAMOSA
As one of their biggest crowds of the summer anxiously watched Tuesday, June 14, the Anamosa baseball team went out and delivered a scintillating performance hosting class 2A eighth-ranked Mid-Prairie.
After a heart-stopping seven-inning thriller, the Raiders allowed the huge throng of fans to go home extremely happy after witnessing as walk-off come-from-behind victory.
“I think the big crowd really helped us as overall our energy was really good all game long,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team’s three-run bottom of the seventh ended when Ky Kaufmann was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing teammate Kole Dietiker to walk home with the game-winning and game-ending run.
“The guys did what they were supposed to and we got some big and timely hits along the way too. It was a struggle early with our defense, but we came back and were able to get the job done.”
Anamosa (10-6, 5-1) fell into a 2-0 hole when the Golden Hawks plated two runs in the top of the first inning, but when Jared Nelson singled home Kole Dietiker in the bottom of the second, the Raiders cut the lead in half.
It didn’t stay that way very long however, as Mid-Prairie tallied three more runs in the third and extended their advantage to 5-1.
But once again, the Raiders came right back.
Devin Brophy (walk), Eli Lehrman (single) and Grahm Humpal (double) all reached base and eventually crossed the plate as the hosts once again pulled to within a run, this time at 5-4.
But again, the Golden Hawks added on.
Mid-Prairie scored twice in the sixth and led 7-4 before the hosts were able to score the game’s final four runs to win, the first of those coming in the sixth when Nelson launched his first career home run, a solo shot that cleared the left-center field fence.
In their final at-bat, Lehrman worked a one-out walk before Humpal and Dietiker recorded back-to-back singles ahead of a huge Jake Jess double that scored both Lehrman and Humpal with the game-tying runs. Nelson walked to loaded the bases before Kaufmann’s late heroics.
Anamosa out-hit the Golden Eagles 10-6 overall led by three from Jess who also drove home three runs. Humpal and Nelson added two hits each as Sam Wilt got the start on the mound and worked the game’s first three frames allowing three earned runs and struck out two. Jack Sellnau tossed the final four innings allowing just two hits and fanning four.
The Raiders hit the road Thursday, June 16, and thanks to a pair of huge seven-run innings rolled to a lopsided 18-6, six-inning triumph over host Wilton.
“After a tough start on the mound, Jared settled in and then Devin finished things off,” said McCray, as his team plated seven runs in the second to take control of the contest then added seven more in the sixth to end the game early.
“Both of those kids are competitors and really did a great job shutting down the Wilton offense over the game’s final four innings,” McCray said. “It was great to see literally just about everyone hitting, too. Our offense really came to life.”
With the two teams in a 1-1 tie through one inning, Anamosa plated seven in the second to take an 8-1 lead. The Beavers came right back with five of their own in the bottom half to trail just 8-6 entering the third.
It would be all the hosts would get the rest of the way.
Overall, the visitors blasted 17 hits to tally their 18 runs as Brophy was 4-of-5 while Lehrman added three hits. Humpal, Dietiker, Jess and Miken Wheeler all ripped two hits each for the Raider offense.
Nelson worked the first four frames on the hill and allowed five earned runs while striking out an impressive seven batters before giving way to Brophy, who finished allowing no hits in the final two frames fanning three.
The week opened with a contest at class 2A third-ranked Cascade, where the Anamosa boys were handed a 6-0 setback Monday, June 13.
“Cascade just did a good job of hitting the ball all night long,” McCray said. “They hit in two-strike counts and just found ways to get on base. We struggled more in those facets, though we did sting some balls very well, they just couldn’t fine holes.”
The Cougars plated single runs in the first, third and fourth frames to take a 3-0 lead before adding insurance with a three-run sixth.
Raider bats were held to five hits, with two coming from Nelson.
Lehrman got the start on the mound and tossed all six frames allowing four earned runs while fanning three.
“Eli didn’t have his best stuff, but did enough to keep us in the game,” McCray said. “We just didn’t help him out, at the plate or with the way we played defense.”