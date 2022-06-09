ANAMOSA
It’s something that hasn’t happened in Anamosa for quite some time.
A state-ranked showdown playing out on the Raiders’ very own field, and while fans might have expected a close contest between visiting class 2A eighth-ranked Camanche and host 10th-ranked Anamosa, things didn’t quite play out that way.
In fact, they played out better than Raider fans could have ever hoped.
“This was the first time our class of seniors have beaten Camanche in anything,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as his team crushed the visiting Storm cruising to a lopsided 10-0 final that ended in six innings.
“I didn’t know that, but the seniors were quick to make sure we all knew about it and they were all really pumped up.”
One of those seniors, Anamosa senior Eli Lehrman, turned in sensational a performance, not only at the plate, where he launched a long home run, but on the mound where he tossed 5.1 innings of three-hit baseball striking our 10 Camanche batters.
“To me, this was the Eli Lehrman Show,” McCray said. “Five innings on the mound and zero runs allowed, and that’s with him even struggling a bit with his fastball command early on. But credit to him, Eli is so analytical, he rides with what he’s got and just goes out there and gets the job done. He competed even without his best stuff and beat a pretty good Camanche team.”
The game was tight through three frames with the Raiders (5-2, 4-0) leading just 2-0, before the hosts exploded for four in the fourth keyed by a Lehrman three-run bomb.
Lehrman finished with four runs batted in while Grahm Humpal and Ky Kaufmann added two hits each to also power a nine-hit Anamosa offense.
The very next night on the road in Bellevue, the offensive theatrics continued with the Raiders dominating the host Comets cruising to a 17-0 final in just four frames.
“We put up nine runs in the very first inning and never looked back,” McCray said. “Sam (Wilt) hit two first-inning home runs, one of which was the farthest I think I have ever seen a baseball hit, professional, college, anywhere. Sam is starting to get more pitches to hit, and he’s taking advantage.”
Anamosa added three third inning runs before closing the game out with a five-run fourth that saw Humpal also send one over the fence.
Jake Jess was the beneficiary of all the offense baffling Bellevue batters tossing a four-inning one-hitter while striking out five.
“Jake threw a phenomenal game, even with him forgetting to bring his jersey with him to the game,” McCray said. “We pretty much dominated in every facet and while these games are fun, they don’t really help make us better. We got that the very next night.”
Wilt and Humpal each finished with three hits and five RBIs while Kaufmann added two hits, including a triple.
The road show continued for the Anamosa team at Iowa City Regina Thursday, June 2, and in a tight contest against a talented Regals’ team, the visitors came out on the short end of a 3-2 final
“This was a great game, the best of the year so far actually,” said McCray, as Iowa City Regina walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.
“We played a phenomenal game against a very good opponent, but you have to give credit where credit is due and Regina was able to make the plays to get the win. This was some high-level baseball though, and was a game that is going to make us better down the road.”
The Regals plated two second inning runs to start the scoring before Anamosa answered in the top of the third when Lehrman singled home Devin Brophy.
The score stayed the same until the top of the seventh when Wilt drilled a one-out single ahead of a huge RBI double off the bat of Lehrman to knot the score at 2-2 before the Regina heroics in the bottom half of the frame.
“Honestly, I’d rather play games like this one than games like we had against Bellevue the night before,” McCray said. “We learned a lot about ourselves in this loss, more than we did in our win at Bellevue, that’s for sure.”
Lehrman’s two hits led a six-hit Raider offense while Jack Sellnau was outstanding on the mound for the visitors tossing six innings of five-hit baseball allowing just one earned run while fanning five Regina batters.
The long week came to a close with an impressive 6-4 victory hosting Cascade Friday, June 3, as a five-run Raider bottom of the sixth blew the game open.
“Alex Shover did a great job pounding the strike zone all game long,” said McCray, as Shover worked six innings of four-hit baseball striking out two Cougar batters.
“We were saving Alex for this game. He does such a great job of getting weak contact and doesn’t waste his pitches. We played some pretty good defense behind him, too.”
Wilt started the scoring blasting a third-inning solo home run over the left-center field fence before Cascade knotted things plating a run in the top of the sixth.
Anamosa blew the game open in the sixth when Jess, Jared Nelson, Sellnau, Kaufmann and Brophy all scored keyed by several walks and Cougars errors.
“Kole Dietiker in the outfield and Devin at shortstop played great games defensively,” McCray said. “Everything Devin does on the baseball field is so well executed. He does the little things every team needs to be successful.”
Brophy, Sellnau and Jess led the Raider seven-hit offense coming through with two hits each.