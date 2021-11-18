ANAMOSA
He’s played baseball for as long as he can remember, now Anamosa senior Sam Wilt just ensured he’s going to be playing it for a few more years after recently committing to the Kirkwood Community College program in Cedar Rapids.
Wilt, a highly sought after first-team All-State prospect capable of playing just about any position on a baseball field, gave his pledge to the Eagles after getting some serious interest from the University of Iowa over the past several months.
“Kirkwood has a good baseball program and when they made me a good offer, I decided it was time to end my recruitment,” said Wilt, who produced video game-like numbers this past season for a Raider program that just continues to get better and better.
“The University of Iowa offered me as a walk-on, and while I considered that, in the end I decided that right now the best place for me to be playing baseball was at Kirkwood. Iowa is still my end-goal. If a scholarship opens up there and they have room for me, that would be great. But right now, I’m focused on the end of my high school baseball career and hopefully having a great season this summer before heading to Kirkwood and beginning my college baseball career.”
Wilt helped the Anamosa baseball program to their most successful season in almost 15 years as the team went 20-20 with Wilt launching 11 home runs, producing 52 runs batted in while also scoring 48 times. The junior ripped baseballs at a .495 clip with a .629 on-base percentage and amazing .982 slugging percentage.
“We, as a program, could not be happier for Sam and his family,” said Raider baseball coach Bryan McCray. “He has handled the process so professionally. He must have spoken to dozens of coaches and schools before making his choice. This is not an easy process for a 17-18-year-old to deal with, but the maturity he has shown is far beyond his years.”
Kirkwood coaches have discussed Wilt’s future with their program, but much of what the Anamosa star will do once he reaches the collegiate level is still up in the air.
“Right now, it looks like Kirkwood wants me as a two-way player,” Wilt said. “They want me to pitch but also play the field and hit, too. Which is pretty much exactly what I’d like to do too. I’m not sure where things will shake out as far as a position in the field goes. It will probably be one of the corner infield positions or maybe even in the outfield, too. We’ll just have to see what plays out when I get there.”
One thing McCray knows, Kirkwood is getting a budding superstar.
“Kirkwood is getting a legitimate two-way threat,” he said. “Coming off one of the more dominant high school seasons, he is looking for build off of that and take that momentum to Kirkwood.
“They are getting a kid who has the potential to hit the ball over 100-miles-per-hour and throw 90-miles-per-hour before it’s all said and done. Physically, he is an incredibly imposing player who has very impressive plate discipline and an incredibly explosive swing. He has the ability to be an absolutely game-changer on the mound and at the plate.”
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) was the first program to come in with an offer to Wilt back in March, who has also texted back and forth with coaches from numerous other programs all over the midwest over the past several months as well.
“My recruitment mainly came down to Kirkwood and Iowa though,” Wilt said. “I visited the Kirkwood campus in August and they came in with an offer a couple of days later. Iowa’s interest came a little later after a showcase event I was at.”
Playing at a two-year program does put a little more pressure on playing right away, though Wilt is keeping that in proper perspective as well.
“I’m going there to just try and be the best I can be,” said Wilt, who will join former Raider teammate Nolan McLean on the 2022 Kirkwood roster. “Hopefully, that’s good enough to get some playing time as a freshman and I’ll do whatever it takes to earn a starting spot.
“The competition is going to be tough, and that’s exactly what I like about Kirkwood. Competition makes you better and Kirkwood is a good program with really good players. I’m going to keep working on my game and hopefully have what it takes to crack their line-up sooner than later.”
McCray is completely confident in Wilt’s ability to make an impact at the collegiate level.
“The kid has no limit,” he said. “He is physically gifted and I have no doubts that he will eventually find a good four-year program that will be a good fit for him where he can turn some more heads, no matter what level that is.”