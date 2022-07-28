MASON CITY
His career is already going to go down as one of the greatest in the history of the Anamosa baseball program based just on what he’s accomplished the last five years on the diamonds to this point.
Let’s just cement that fact, shall we?
Raider senior Sam Wilt was recently selected to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Senior All-Star Series in Mason City as a member of the class 2A Small Schools East team becoming one of a precious few in Anamosa baseball history to play in the prestigious event that runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.
“What an amazing honor and what a way to close out a high school baseball career,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as Wilt secured one of four infield positions on the team.
“We’ve all known around here that Sam is one of the best baseball players in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, and being invited to play in this All-Star Series and just being able to say you’re a high school All-Star is something pretty special, too. I guess that makes sense because Sam has been a pretty special player for a long time here, and most likely will continue to be for years to come for Kirkwood and beyond.”
Wilt joins a Small Schools East team that includes: Jack Carr, pitcher (Cascade), Aaron Savary, P/3B, (Dubuque Wahlert), Jett Neuberger, P/1B (Clear Lake), Owen Huehnegarth, catcher (Beckman), Tucker Gibbar, catcher (New London), Levi Crawford, infield (Sigourney), Nate Cagley, infield (Jesup), Kooper Schulte, infield (New London), Austin Hilmer, outfield (North Linn), Tyson Cota, outfield (Lansing Kee), Tanner Simon, outfield (Cascade), Caleb Wulf, utility (West Liberty) and Colten Clarahan, utility (Keota).
Sigourney’s Lee Crawford was named head coach of the Small Schools team with Ryan Stensland (Alburnett) and Bruce Wall (Jesup) being tabbed as assistant coaches.
Wilt’s Small Schools team will open their IHSBCA All-Star Series Friday, July 29, playing the second game of the evening against the Large Schools East team with first pitch set for 7 p.m. in Mason City.
Saturday, July 30, the Small Schools East team takes on the Small Schools West team at 2:30 p.m. before the All-Stars close their round-robin series with a date against the Large Schools West team Sunday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m.
