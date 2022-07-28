jex-07282022-spt-ana-bb-wilt-allstar-11a.jpg

Anamosa senior Sam Wilt, here throwing out a batter during the Raiders’ 18-9 run in 2022, helped the team not only win a River Valley Conference championship, but earn a state-ranking for most of the season finishing at No. 9 in class 2A. For his efforts the superstar third-baseman was selected to participate in the prestigious Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mason City this weekend.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

MASON CITY

His career is already going to go down as one of the greatest in the history of the Anamosa baseball program based just on what he’s accomplished the last five years on the diamonds to this point.

