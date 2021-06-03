ANAMOSA
Falling behind by three runs in the very first inning of their 2021 season-opener hosting Northeast Monday, May 24, Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray may have been nervous if the same thing had happened last year. Or the year before. Or the year before that.
Not this year.
“We got down 3-0 in the top of the first, but we didn’t show any panic and just went to work battling our way right back into this game,” said McCray, as his team did exactly that posting a thrilling come-from-behind 7-4 victory thanks to a huge three-run home run blast off the bat of Sam Wilt in the bottom of the sixth.
“Last year if we had given up three runs in the top of the first, we would have hung our heads making it nearly impossible to come back and win the game. This team has been through the battles before. We’re a junior-heavy line-up and they’ve all grown up. They have confidence in their own abilities and now know they can beat anybody. We have the pitching, hitting and defense to get the job done, and that’s what we did with Sam hitting the big shot for the win late in the game.”
Trailing 3-0 after a half inning, the Raiders (3-0, 2-0) immediately answered as Eli Lehrman doubled to open the season for the hosts before coming around to score with teammate Grahm Humpal.
The Rebels added a run in the third to lead 4-2 before extra-base hits from Trae Klatt (triple) and Nolan McLean (double) plated Wilt and Klatt knotting the score in the bottom of the third.
Wilt broke that tie in the sixth as after teammates Lehrman and Humpal were hit by pitches with two outs, the Raider junior jacked a long home run over the left-center field fence.
“Everyone knew the second Sam hit that ball that it was long, long gone,” McCray said. “It was one of the classic Sam Wilt moon shots everyone got to watch for a long time because it was up in the air for so long.
“What a great way to open the season. We come from behind, something we haven’t been too good at the last few years and win it with one of Sam’s long home run bombs.”
Anamosa bats ripped 10 hits in the first game of the doubleheader led by three from Wilt who also drove home four runs while scoring two more of his own. Lehrman, McLean and Kole Dietiker all added two hits each to the effort.
Klatt got the start on the hill and tossed the season-opening complete game four-hitter striking out nine Northeast batters.
The Raiders completed the sweep in the second game rolling to a 7-1 triumph keyed by a five-run third inning.
“With the way Eli was throwing we knew we weren’t going to need much, but wow was he amazing,” said McCray, as Lehrman fanned a career-high 17 batters in his seven phenomenal innings of work.
“That was one of the most dominant pitching performances I’ve ever seen. Northeast scored an unearned run in the third to take a 1-0 lead, but Eli settled down and just would not allow the Rebels anything else.”
After the visitors scored their lone third inning run, Lehrman followed by striking out six straight batters and ended the game striking out nine of the last 15 he faced.
Anamosa added insurance runs in the sixth when Humpal and Jared Nelson both crossed the plate.
The Raiders hit the road Saturday, May 29, and against a solid Easton Valley team considered by many to be one of the top programs in the Tri-Rivers Conference, claimed an 11-7 victory over the River Hawks.
Trailing 7-6 in the top of the seventh, Anamosa broke the game open plating five runs as Wilt, Klatt, Dietiker and Nelson all walked and scored while Devin Brophy singled and crossed the plate. Lehrman added a clutch RBI double in the frame as well.
“When Jared worked that bases loaded walk in the seventh, I knew that we were going to win this game,” McCray said. “You could just see the air come out of the entire Easton Valley team, and then we extended things from there.”
Jack Sellnau got his first career varsity baseball start on the mound and worked the game’s first 3.1 innings allowing six runs while also striking out six. After Alex Shover tossed 2.2 innings, Wilt came in to close things out striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
“Jack did a good job in his first career start,” McCray said. “Walks hurt him, but his stuff is there. As he gets more and more confidence, he’s going to be fine.”