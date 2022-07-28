ANAMOSA
The list of post-season accolades for the Anamosa baseball team continues, and it doesn’t look to be ending any time soon either.
Raider seniors Grahm Humpal and Sam Wilt, who helped the program to one of the best campaigns in nearly two decades this summer, were rewarded by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association recently being named class 2A Northeast All-District team picks.
And both were placed on the first-team.
Humpal, the guiding force behind the Anamosa run to an 18-9 overall record and ninth-ranked status in class 2A, was named as a catcher to the Northeast District first-team while Wilt, one of the greatest sluggers the Raiders have ever seen, was a pick at third-base.
Humpal had a sensational summer behind the plate handling the Anamosa pitching staff defensively, what also hitting .376 offensively with a team-best 30 runs batted in while crossing the plate 20 times himself with a .565 slugging percentage that was second only to Wilt’s mind-boggling .808 clip.
Wilt topped the team once again in home runs, crushing eight of them this summer to set the all-time record at Anamosa with 22 for his incredible career. Wilt tallied a .425 batting average this summer while not seeing anywhere near as many pitches to hit as his did in 2021, but when the superstar senior saw one, he didn’t miss it.
Joining Humpal and Wilt on the class 2A Northeast All-District first-team team were: pitchers- Jack Carr, sr. (Cascade), Jack Miller, so. (Jesup), Tyler Oberfoell, sr. (Osage) and Chase McEwan, fr. (Denver); catchers- Humpal and Owen Huehnergarth, sr. (Beckman); first base- Levi Danker, sr. (North Fayette Valley), second base- Kaden Stocker, sr. (MFL-Mar Mac); shortstop- Carter Gallagher, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), third base- Wilt; outfielders- Luke Schieltz, jr. (Beckman), Tanner Simon, sr. (Cascade), Lincoln Snitker, sr. (Waukon) and Brody Clark-Hurlbert, sr. (Jesup); utility- Gus Varney, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Nate Cagley, sr. (Jesup), Caleb Sauser, sr. (Monticello), Luke Sigwarth, so. (Beckman) and Cooper Hummel, fr. (Cascade).
Earning second-team honors to the Northeast All-District team were: pitchers- Nick Schmidt, sr. (Beckman), Lewis Textor, fr. (Dike-New Hartford), Preston Ries, so. (Monticello) and Jaymison Howard, so. (Sumner-Fredericksburg); catchers- Carter Schellsmidt, jr. (Waukon) and Nolan Heard, so. (Osage); first base- Carson Lienau, sr. (Jesup); second base- Justin Roling, sr. (Cascade); shortstop- Ty Lorenzen, jr. (Union); third base- Drake Wemark, sr. (New Hampton); outfielders- Max Gast, so. (Osage), T.J. Freeland, sr. (Union), Kael Meyers, so. (New Hampton) and Braden McShane, so. (New Hampton); utility- Noah Hatlan, jr. (Waukon), Bryce Elsbernd, jr. (North Fayette Valley), Brevin Dahl, jr. (Jesup), Bowen Munger, sr. (Starmont) and Tatum Nuss, fr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
Earning honorable mention status to the 2A Northeast All-District team were: Sam Wood, sr. (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), Clayton Meyermann, so. (Northeast) and Ray Gearhart, jr. (Oelwein).