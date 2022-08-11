ANAMOSA
There have been numerous incredibly talented baseball players who have donned Anamosa Blue and White during the course of the school’s long history, but there have been few (if any) who have accomplished what Raider senior Sam Wilt was able to pull off recently.
Wilt was named a first-team class 2A All-State baseball selection at third-base by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) last week, earning the honor for a second-straight summer wrapping what could arguably be the greatest career any Anamosa baseball player has ever produced.
With Wilt’s eight home runs this summer (second in all of class 2A), he ends his career with a school-record 22 of them, while he also hit .425 with 27 runs scored, 22 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .591, slugging percentage of .808 and an astronomical OPS of 1.399.
What made all those numbers so additionally impressive was Wilt, a Kirkwood Community College commit, rarely saw quality pitches to hit this past summer after a 2021 campaign that saw him rip baseballs at a school-record clip in just about way imaginable.
When Wilt saw a pitch to hit this season, he couldn’t miss it, because he most likely wasn’t going to see another.
Thankfully for all Anamosa baseball players, coaches and fans, he rarely did.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to coach Sam for his entire career,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray. “Because you don’t come across talents like this guy very often. He’s an exceptional kid and an incredible baseball player who I expect could have a long career in this game. I’ll follow his career at Kirkwood and beyond with great intertest.”
Wilt also drew 26 walks, many coming via the intentional variety, which tied for fifth in the state in 2A.
While Wilt was an absolute terror at the plate during the 2022 campaign, he was showed he had some amazing pitching talent too, throwing 16.1 innings this past summer for the Anamosa team logging 27 strikeouts with a solid 2.14 earned run average.
Wilt was also chosen to play in the prestigious IHSBCA All-Star Series July 29-31 in Mason City, becoming one of the precious few in school history to represent the Anamosa program at the sport’s highest level.
Joining Wilt on the class 2A All-State first-team were: pitchers- Owen Larson, so. (Estherville-Lincoln Central), Gannon Archer, sr. (VanMeter) and Caleb Wulf, sr. (West Liberty); catchers- Owen Huehnergarth, sr. (Beckman) and Jaxson Schumacher, jr. (Treynor); first base- Ike Speltz, jr. (VanMeter); second base- Mike Delzell, sr. (Camanche); shortstop- Jack Pettit, sr. (VanMeter); third base- Wilt; outfielders- Seth Busch, sr. (Estherville-Lincoln Central), Brady Andrews, 8th (Des Moines Christian), Luke Schieltz, jr. (Beckman) and Jake Weber, sr. (Williamsburg); utility- Carter Gallagher, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Ryan Schiltz, sr. (Estherville-Lincoln Central) and Jeff Neuberger, sr. (Clear Lake).
Earning class 2A All-State second-team honors were: pitchers- Logan Siebenellar, jr. (Carroll-Kuemper), Alex Berends, sr. (Roland-Story) and Jack Carr, sr. (Cascade); catchers- Dawson Ripperda, sr. (West Lyon) and Carter Snyder, sr. (Estherville-Lincoln Central); first base- Aiden Comstock, jr. (Cherokee); second base- Tayden Brown, jr. (Clarinda); shortstop- Bryce Stadler, sr. (Greene County); third base- Jaxson Brooks, sr. Mediapolis); outfielders-Landon Couse, jr. (Red Oak), Tanner Simon, sr. (Cascade), Cade Ward, sr. (I-35) and Danny Gavin, jr. (Iowa City Regina); utility- Jack VanFossan, so. (Underwood), Gus Varney, jr. (Dike-New Hartford) and Karson Grout, so. (Mid-Prairie).
Earning third-team class 2A All-State honors were: pitchers- Reese VanderZee, so. (Central Lyon), Jack Miller, so. (Jesup) and Landon Becker, sr. (Cardinal); catchers- Kellon Moore, jr. (Forest City) and Dawson Townsend, sr. (Davis County); first base- Brice Taylor, sr. (Panorama); second base- Dayne Zinkula, sr. (Grundy Center); shortstop- Caedyn Glosser, sr. (Davis County); third base- Benicio Lujano, so. (Carroll-Kuemper); outfielders- Mason Boothby, so. (Underwood), Trey Benson, sr. (Cherokee), Jack Wajda, jr. (Clear Lake) and Lincoln Snitker, sr. (Waukon); utility- Jake DeJoode, sr. (Pleasantville), Caleb Sauer, sr. (Monticello) and Nate Cagley, sr. (Jesup).
VanMeter’s Reese Moore was named class 2A’s All-State team Captain after a season that not only saw the senior lead the Bulldogs to the state championship and 39-0 overall record, but hit .500 with 14 home runs, 65 runs batted in and produce .649 on-base and 1.160 slugging percentages. Of Moore’s 50 overall hits this past summer, 34 were of the extra-base variety adding 16 doubles and four triples to his total.
The River Valley Conference was also well-represented on the 2A All-State lists with an impressive nine players named overall.