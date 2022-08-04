ANAMOSA
The expectations were extremely high for the Anamosa baseball team coming into the 2022 campaign.
As high as they’ve been since, well, last summer actually.
But being a senior dominated team, there was an added sense of urgency this year as Sam Wilt, Grahm Humpal, Eli Lehrman, Kole Dietiker, Jared Nelson, Jake Jess, Ky Kaufmann, Alex Shover and Conor Fortune sorely wanted to end their high school careers with a memorable run and a state tournament berth.
Until the final game of the season, that’s exactly what they did. The team made some amazing memories through a campaign that saw the program not only ranked in the class 2A state top-10 most of the summer, but claimed a coveted River Valley Conference North division championship as well.
Looking at the big picture, these Raiders left a lasting legacy producing two of the program’s most successful summers since a highly prosperous stretch from 2003-2007.
“No doubt about it,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, who like the nine seniors, won’t be returning to the team next summer after accepting a teaching position in the Clear Creek-Amana School District.
“The season may not have ended the way any of us wanted, but these guys accomplished a lot this summer, and did things for this program that haven’t been done in a long time. They’ve got a lot to be proud of. But in the end, we all wanted more. This was our best shot at making it all the way to the state tournament and while we fell short of that season-long goal, and it was one we all knew was very attainable, I don’t think I’ve been prouder of a group of guys. They put in the time and did the work they needed to do to become one of the best Anamosa baseball team in decades.”
The Raiders wrapped the 2022 campaign with an 18-9 overall record and 9-1 mark in the River Valley Conference North division, good enough to tie with Cascade for the top spot.
The winning-percentage of .667 this summer is the best since the 2005 team went 32-9 (.780) and the 18 wins gives the program back-to-back double-digit triumphs, which hadn’t happened since the 2006-2007 campaigns (25 and 24 wins, respectively).
The keys to Anamosa’s 2022 success?
“Offense and pitching,” McCray said. “We knew coming into the season that we were the kind of team who could flat-out out-score opponents if we had to, and we were able to score quite a few runs this summer. But we also knew we had a pitching staff that could compete with anyone, and we had the stats to prove it.”
The Raiders scored 180 runs this summer, averaging over six runs per game and hit at a blistering .332 clip. The pitching staff was also outstanding, as the group, led by seniors Lehrman, Wilt, Jess and Shover along with junior Devin Brophy and sophomore Jack Sellnau, wrapped the season with a phenomenal 2.69 team earned run average striking out 188 batters in 179 innings pitched.
“Our defense really came along as the season went on, too,” McCray said. “We struggled early on losing some games by not being able to make plays in the field, but I was proud of the way the guys adjusted and focused more on just fielding, throwing and catching and not trying to do too get too much fancier than that. Once we figured that out, we were so much better defensively.”
Anamosa had triumphs over numerous state-ranked teams during the course of the campaign and were playing some of their best baseball down the stretch, which included a 3-0 victory over highly-ranked New London in the first game of a twin bill.
The Raiders entered the class 2A district tournament winners of 10 of their previous 12 games, but were handed a shocking 4-3 season-ending defeat at the hands of West Liberty July 5, in Iowa City.
That loss wrapped the careers of one of the most successful senior baseball classes in quite some time.
“They’re going to be missed, no doubt about it,” McCray said. “But they’ve left a legacy here that I think will be remembered for quite some time. This was a baseball senior class, and they were able to do some pretty special things.”
Wilt leaves the Anamosa program as its all-time home run leader launching eight of them this summer (second in all of class 2A) to bring his career total to a whopping 22, one more than Chad Bildstein had during a slugging run from 2002-2005.
“I think the best way to describe Sam would be a unicorn,” said McCray of his slugging senior who hit .425 this summer with 27 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
“You just don’t come across too many people and too many players like him in a lifetime. I still haven’t found anything that he isn’t good at, and he absolutely has no limits in the game of baseball. I’ve never seen a player, ever, who has as much explosion in his swing. It’s been a joy to have been able to watch that the last five years and I honestly feel he could have a long career in this game. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he plays another 15 years or so. I think he’s that good and has that kind of pro potential.”
Lehrman leaves as the ace of the 2022 Raider pitching staff logging 30 innings on the mound striking out 40 batters while posting a microscopic 1.16 ERA.
“Eli is a straight-up dog,” McCray said. “The kid only knows one thing, and that is to compete at the highest level possible. He’s the kind of kid who wants to be out there in the big moment, and it doesn’t matter if it’s pitching or batting either. He’s the ultimate competitor.”
Lehrman, who will continue his baseball career at Des Moines Area Community College, also hit .313 with 27 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Humpal, the team’s catcher for the previous four summers, also closed his career in style hitting .376 with a best-best 30 RBIs.
“There’s no other way to put it, Grahm is ‘The Man’, the leader of our team,” McCray said. “He’s the only kid in my six years here who I begged to play baseball. Early on he wasn’t sure about playing in high school and I knew I needed him in this program. He’s just got that leadership gene and he came through for me and the program.
“He makes adjustments so quickly and is like having another coach on the field and there was a reason I wanted him in that pressure-filled clean-up spot, too. We knew he was usually going to come through.”
Jess was another all-around standout adding depth to the pitching staff while giving the team quality defense and hitting as well.
“Jake is someone I really appreciated coaching,” said McCray, as Jess logged 28 innings on the mound this past summer striking out 23 with a 3.50 ERA while at the plate drilled baseballs at a .313 clip with 14 RBIs.
“Jake was one of those kids I would just wind up and let him go. His presence on the mound was huge for us and he always found a way to keep us on the edge of our seats, in a good way.”
Dietiker broke through with the best campaign of his career hitting .321 overall this summer with 20 RBIs and 18 runs scored all while adding depth to a talented Raider outfield.
“His improvement defensively this season was so important for our team,” McCray said. “I think Kole, more than anyone else, made the biggest jump from a junior to a senior and even from the start of this summer to the end he got better and better. He seriously improved his offensive numbers, too, and worked hard to do it.”
Nelson also broke through with the best season of his Anamosa baseball career in 2022, that also included a pair of home runs.
“Jared’s power numbers blew off the charts this year,” said McCray, as Nelson tallied a .304 average with 15 RBIs and 16 runs scored with an on-base percentage of .455.
“He always did whatever we asked of him and his play in center field this season was key to our defensive improvement. He gets a really good read on fly balls and earned that starting center field spot this season.”
Kaufmann also produced a solid summer both at the plate and in the field while adding blazing speed on the base paths.
“Ky had to work for his spot in left field and turned out to be a really good outfielder able to chase down baseballs with his high-level running ability,” McCray said. “There was also some pop in his game offensively and when he connected with the baseball? Wow.”
Kaufmann hit .253 overall with 15 runs scored and 12 RBIs.
Shover added even more depth to an already talented Raider pitching staff working 26.2 innings with a 3.67 ERA while fanning 19 batters.
“I learned through the years that no moment is too big for Alex,” McCray said. “He’s a go and throw guy who just never gets intimidated and has the right mindset to get through any situation. He had some arm soreness this summer so he wasn’t able to throw as much as we would have liked, but is a good kid and we enjoyed having him in the dugout.”
Fortune was a role player at the varsity level being another valuable member in the dugout.
“Conor is a beast in the weight room and while he didn’t see the varsity field much during his baseball career, he was also there for his teammates,” McCray said. “Another kid who worked his butt off.”
While the losses are significant for the Anamosa baseball program heading into 2023, the team does return experience in Brophy, Sellnau and freshman Miken Wheeler.
“Devin is going to be the heart of the team next summer,” said McCray, as Brophy’s 38 singles this past summer were second in all of class 2A.
“He can hit anything and has some of the greatest hand-eye coordination I have ever seen. Jack and Miken are so advanced for their age and with so many talented kids waiting their turn at the JV level, I fully expect it won’t be a rebuild in 2023, it will be a reload.”