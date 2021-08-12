ANAMOSA
You have to hand it to Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray.
He’s a very smart man, who comes from an extremely intelligent family.
McCray doesn’t do things without a plan, and what the Anamosa varsity baseball team accomplished this past summer has been part of his plan for several years now, and McCray, and the rest of the Raider baseball faithful, are reaping the rewards of countless hours of hard work and dedication to the craft after turning in a 2021 campaign that was one of the best the program has been in 15 years.
“When you accomplish things that haven’t been done in a long time, you know you’re taking steps in the right direction as a program,” said McCray, who guided the Anamosa baseball team to their best season since the 2006 club went 25-14, completing a summer that saw the Raiders finish with a 20-20 overall record.
“With that being said, I think we underperformed what we were capable of. We have the talent to be a lot better than a .500 team. I believe that we had a phenomenal offense and our pitching was good, but we struggled a little bit on defense. As much as I would like to be thrilled with the most wins since 2006, I do feel we were better than that.”
Posting some of the program’s most prolific power numbers ever added to McCray’s won-loss frustrations, as the Raiders blasted an amazing 22 home runs this past season, the most the Raiders have seen in more than a quarter-century.
Half of those came from one hitter, as junior Sam Wilt turned in one of the greatest campaigns the Anamosa baseball program has ever seen connecting for an amazing 11 home runs while also hitting .500 with 52 runs batted in, 44 runs scored, 16 doubles and only struck out 11 times in 108 at-bats while also slugging .991 with an OPS of 1.624 and an on-base percentage of .633.
Incredible numbers.
Amazingly Wilt wasn’t the only one mashing the baseball on a consistent basis, as senior teammate Nolan McLean also had a big year hitting .483 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs, 29 runs scored, 13 doubles, four triples, 1.231 OPS, .748 slugging percentage and .483 on-base percentage.
“The strength of our team this year was our ability to absolutely smash the baseball,” said McCray, as the Raiders hit .304 overall as a team, also one of the best marks in over 15 years.
“On the offensive side, we scored the most runs, most extra-base hits and everyone in our line-up was a tough out.”
That’s how you lead all of class 2A in doubles (94) and total bases (497) while also finishing in the top-3 in the class in home runs (22), runs scored (284), hits (319) and slugging percentage (.474). Their 237 runs batted in were fourth overall in 2A.
The Raiders weren’t just all about offense however, as their pitching staff also had some pretty strong performances in 2021, led by junior Eli Lehrman who posted a 1.44 earned run average striking out 63 batters in 39 innings work on the mound.
“In my time at Anamosa we had yet to throw a no-hitter, and this year we had three,” McCray said. “And were close to several others. Our guys really had good stuff and I expect that to continue next year as well.”
Those impressive numbers helped Anamosa to an 11-8 overall River Valley Conference record, good enough for fourth in an absolutely loaded North division race.
“We had some pretty good wins against some good competition in the conference,” McCray said. “But we also dropped some games that we should not have dropped. Now that we have a more veteran squad, I don’t think that we’ll sink down to anyone’s competition anymore. Our guys know how to compete and they will in the future.”
That future will have to be without the services of star seniors McLean, Trae Klatt, Seth Schoon and Justin Tjaden, who all just graduated the program.
McLean closed one of the greatest careers in program history with 11 career home runs, and that with missing his entire junior campaign to injury.
“We’ve been through a lot the last few years,” McCray said of McLean, who will continue his baseball education at Kirkwood Community College next season.
“Nolan has turned into a fine young man and I am proud of who he has become. He’ll do great at Kirkwood.”
Klatt was also starter on the 2021 team hitting .229 overall with 16 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
“Trae turned into a great baseball competitor,” McCray said. “He will tear it up playing football next year for Iowa Western.”
Schoon gave the Raiders added depth in the field and on the mound this past summer throwing 19.2 innings with 20 strikeouts.
“Seth was one of the players who threw a no-hitter for us this year, against Clayton Ridge,” McCray said. “He was someone who always gave it everything he had and we always appreciated that.”
Tjaden provided his leadership from the dugout keeping teammates fired up and was always into the game.
“Justin is the ultimate team guy,” McCray said. “He was the first to greet people in the dugout and got people hyped.”
McCray returns the bulk of his roster for another run in 2022, as Wilt, and fellow juniors Lehrman, Grahm Humpal, Ky Kaufmann, Jake Jess, Jared Nelson and Kole Dietiker as well as sophomore Devin Brophy are all back with plenty of experience.
“We have high expectations, and we expect to be competitive within the conference as well as all of class 3A,” McCray said. “We have an excellent team and our performance next year will reflect that.”