Anamosa senior Devin Brophy gets right to the rim scoring two of his team-high 27 points during a phenomenal performance for the Raider boys in their class 2A district quarterfinal contest at Camanche Monday, Feb. 13.
Anamosa junior Ike Claussen-Tubbs, right, out-jumps Camanche’s 6-foot, 8-inch Zane Witt for the opening tip as the Raiders battled the Storm in a class 2A district quarterfinal contest Monday, Feb. 13.
Anamosa junior Ike Claussen-Tubbs gets a shot over Camanche’s Zane Witt (15) during second quarter action from the Raiders’ season ending class 2A district quarterfinal 70-45 setback against the host Storm Monday, Feb. 13.
Having already been handed a pair of near 30-point losses earlier this season at the hands of an extremely talented Camanche team, Anamosa boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes knew the odds of his team shocking the Storm in a class 2A district quarterfinal contest Monday, Feb. 13, were long.
But more than anything else, Barnes, a veteran of more than a quarter of a century of coaching experience and success, wanted to see two things from his group of guys.
“You always hope as a coach that at the end of the season you are playing your best basketball and you can extend your season,” said Barnes, as the Raiders were handed a season-ending 70-45 setback in Camanche.
“We accomplished one, but fell short in the other. I thought our effort was tremendous, the best we have had all season. We preach to our guys, take care of it, defend it, rebound it and give yourself a chance at success. To be honest, I really thought we did all of that in the first half. We just didn’t make shots.”
But Anamosa senior Devin Brophy did make shots.
A lot of them.
And did so in spectacular fashion pouring in a team-high 27 points (14 in the first half and 13 in the second).
“Man, Dev played like a kid who didn’t want his season to end,” Barnes said. “What an effort. I am so proud of him and this group. In a season like this you are asked regularly about wanting the season to be over. I told our guys after the game I’m ticked it’s over. This group was great to coach and picked me up all the time in practice.”
While the Raiders never led in the playoff contest, as the Storm raced to a 14-8 advantage at the first quarter horn and stretched it to 37-17 at the half, it was Brophy carrying almost all of the scoring load.
And the talented senior just kept coming back for more, even with the Camanche defense focusing on him.
Brophy tallied nine points in the second stanza alone trying his best to keep Anamosa in the contest, but eventually Storm big men Demarion Honaker (6-feet, 7-inches) and Zane Witt (6-8), proved to be just too much to handle around the basket, at times almost scoring at will as the hosts built their 20-point advantage.
Camanche stretched their lead to beyond 35-points in the fourth quarter starting the continuous clock when Honaker (28 points) and Witt (20) finally came out of the game to a huge ovation from the home fans combining to score 48 of the team’s 70 total points.
“There are lots of ways to measure success,” said Barnes, as his team wrapped the 2022-23 campaign with an 0-21 overall record. “This group worked as hard as hard as any I’ve had and they were an absolutely pleasure to be around. I’m convinced had we had a few more weeks, the success on the court would have come.
“More importantly than that, these kids are successful beyond the court and I am, so proud to have been their coach.”