DUBUQUE
Trailing for most of the first half of their class 3A substate quarter-final contest against West Delaware Monday, Feb. 21, at Dubuque Wahlert, Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes wasn’t the least bit nervous.
He had an ace in the hole.
And when things got tight in the second half, Barnes played that key card, and he and his team advanced down the tournament trail coming through with a thrilling 56-49 victory over the Hawks.
“Our seniors played like seniors, and that was the difference for us,” Barnes said. “They have been through pressure like this so many times in their careers, and it was that experience that we leaned on to win this game down the stretch.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. And it wasn’t. West Delaware has a talented team, but our boys made the plays when they had to be made. And, Sam (Wilt), well, he was Sam.”
After jumping to a 6-0 lead early in the opening quarter, the Hawks answered the Raider run with one of their own scoring eight points in a row and 14 of the game’s next 16 to take a 14-8 advantage.
West Delaware led for most of the second stanza as well before run right before the break changed the game.
Trailing 23-21, Anamosa closed the quarter going on an 8-3 spurt that included a 3-pointer from Wilt at the 4:16 mark that handed the Raiders a lead (24-23) they would not lose for the rest of the night.
Justin Siefker added a field goal less than a minute later and right before the halftime buzzer Wilt connected at the rim.
All of a sudden in a game Anamosa had been playing catch-up throughout, the roles were completely reversed with the Raiders leading 29-26.
“We talked all week about three things,” Barnes said. “Defense, rebounding the taking care of the basketball. If we could do those things, we would give ourselves a great chance at winning, and our boys did all of them to near perfection tonight.”
Taking the momentum they had stolen from West Delaware at the end of the first half, Anamosa (13-9) kept it going into the opening moments of the third quarter as seniors Grahm Humpal and Wilt connected on back-to-back 3-pointers pushing the Raider lead to a nine-points.
“We knew West Delaware wasn’t going to go away and they would make a run,” Barnes said. “It was up to us how we’d respond when that happened. The boys responded like I knew they would.”
The Hawks closed to within two-points at 39-37 with 31-seconds to play in the third quarter, but again it was Anamosa who had the answer.
Wilt, for the third time in the game, hit a basket right before the quarter buzzer, but this one seemed to take the life right out of the West Delaware team as the Raiders led 41-37 entering the final frame.
Once again, Anamosa would keep that momentum right on going.
Brophy added a field goal followed by a Lehrman 3-pointer, and the Raiders, just two-minutes into the fourth quarter, had their nine-point lead back (46-37).
This time would the Hawks have one last run in them? Indeed, they did.
With Anamosa leading 48-41, a stretch of three-straight Raider turnovers saw West Delaware score on each as a 6-0 run allowed the Hawks to close to within a single-point (48-47) with 1:28 remaining in the game.
“I called a timeout just to settle the guys down a bit,” Barnes said. “We just needed to close this thing out, and our seniors led the way home.”
Wilt scored a pair of huge field goals, the second coming after he blocked a West Delaware 3-point attempt and then raced down the court for an uncontested lay-up handing the Raiders a 54-47 lead with just 21-seconds remaining that sealed the victory.
“This was a huge win for us,” said Wilt, who scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. “It always feels good to get that first playoff win out of the way. I’m just glad I was able to help get us going. I made my first couple of shots and just got more and more comfortable out there all game long.”
Lehrman, another one of those seniors, added 12 points and 11 rebounds with Brophy coming through with 10 points.
The Raiders advance to the 3A substate semi-final round and will play Dubuque Wahlert on the Golden Eagles’ own home floor Thursday, Feb. 24, with tip set for 7 p.m.