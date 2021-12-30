It’s been something Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes knows has been a problem from time to time for his talented group of Raiders so far this season.
And it reared its ugly head again Tuesday, Dec. 21, during Anamosa’s final game of the 2021 portion of the winter slate in Wilton.
“This was our third loss to a good team and the third time we’ve gotten off to a poor start and have had to play catch-up,” said Barnes, as his team fell in a huge first quarter hole and just could not climb their way back out in what ended as a tough 69-47 defeat at the hands of the talented Beavers.
“It’s frustrating. We’ve been working on some things in practice to improve that and we just have not figured it out, yet.”
Anamosa (5-3, 2-2) struggled to slow the vaunted Wilton offense from the opening tip as the hosts raced to a 27-15 first quarter advantage and never looked back.
“You can’t just fall behind by double-digits against a good team in the very first quarter,” Barnes said. “That’s too much to overcome. As we always do, we battled like crazy and got the game to seven early in the second quarter and looked like we were heading in the right direction. Shortly after that, Eli (Lehrman) picked up his third foul and we just couldn’t cut into their lead anymore at that point.”
The Raiders worked their way back into striking distance by the halftime horn trailing by just 11 points (38-27), but a 17-9 third quarter spurt by the hosts blew the game wide open again as Wilton led 55-36 with just eight minutes remaining to be played.
“We still felt good at the half,” Barnes said. “We have been such a good second half team all season long, but we just couldn’t get shots to drop in the third quarter. We missed 11 shots at the rim in that quarter alone.
Sam Wilt once again powered the Anamosa offense coming through with 18 points while Grahm Humpal added nine more.
“It’s always a bitter pill to swallow when you don’t play well going into the break,” Barnes said. “It’s such a long time until the next game. As we talked after the game, perspective is important right now. We have lost to good teams and that is going to happen. My concern is that we are not playing consistently well. That will be our focus after Christmas.”