ANAMOSA
There haven’t been too many occasions this season where things have gotten completely out of hand for the Anamosa boys basketball team.
Raider coach Kevin Barnes, during his more than a quarter of a century of guiding the program, has been a master at keeping his teams competitive and within striking range of wins even when there have been talent discrepancies.
But sometimes, a team comes to town that causes all sorts of match-up problems.
For the Anamosa boys, that team was Beckman Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“Some teams are just a bad match-up to begin with and coupled with the fact that our point guard is out, and it just makes for a bad situation,” said Barnes, as a tough start sparked a lopsided 71-38 setback hosting the talented Blazers, who sit in second-place (behind Maquoketa) in the River Valley Conference North division standings.
“That was the case with Beckman. They are very physical and extremely quick on defense and we just had a hard time with that. We also got off to a rocky start turning it over in our first three possessions before Dev (Brophy) found Tristan (Faille) over the top of their press for a lay-up and settled us down a little. The next few minutes were good, Ike (Claussen-Tubbs) hit a free throw, Tristan and Dev hit back-to-back three’s and we had the score at 14-9. That is how the first half would go. We would turn it over two or three possessions in a row, but then we would run some good stuff and make some shots. The problem was, they would score every time on the lay-ups and we just kept losing ground.”
The Blazers exploded offensively in the game’s opening quarter pouring in 21 points to race to a 21-9 advantage before adding 22 more in the second stanza and led 43-19 at the half.
The second half settled down some with Beckman going on a 16-8 run to take a 59-27 lead into the final frame before closing out the 33-point triumph.
“I still felt like we competed well,” Barnes said. “And are starting to get closer to becoming more comfortable with the fact that we have to be physical to compete at the varsity level.”
Faille led the hosts pouring in 15 points connecting on 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc while Brophy was all over the floor adding 11 points (2-of-4 from 3-point land) to go with seven rebounds.
The tests didn’t get any easier Friday, Jan. 13, as Anamosa (0-11, 0-7) hosted an extremely talented Cascade team who seemingly would not miss in what ended as a rough 85-38 Raider setback.
“We actually got off to a good start against Cascade,” Barnes said. “We had a steal and a lay-up by Dev followed by a Dev 3-pointer and were ahead 5-4. After that, it got really tough. Cascade didn’t miss. They just kept making shots.
“We hung around for a bit, Ike hit a jump hook to make it 20-9, but after that we just couldn’t get stops.”
Makes it kind of tough when the Cougars, even with some solid Anamosa defense, simply would not miss as the visitors jumped to a 25-9 first quarter advantage and just kept increasing it from there on out.
Cascade kept with their 100-point pace leading 52-17 at the half before things settled down in the final two quarters with the continuous clock rolling making for a fast final 16-minutes.
The Cougars connected at a sizzling 63-percent clip (31-of-49) from the field overall in the game which included 53-percent (9-of-17) from beyond the 3-point arc and 88-percent (14-of-16) from the free throw line.
“I told our guys I feel bad for them,” Barnes said. “We are getting better and I am proud of the way our guys work in practice. There are just no easy games on our schedule. I am confident we will keep getting better. Our focus needs to be on ourselves and playing our best game each time we take the floor.”