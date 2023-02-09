DYERSVILLE
Through three quarters of play in Dyersville Friday, Feb. 3, the Anamosa boys’ basketball team did everything they needed to do to put themselves into a position to get their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign against one of the River Valley Conference’s top programs in host Beckman.
They just couldn’t quite seal the deal at the end, but for three extremely entertaining quarters the Raiders put on a show playing some inspired and highly skilled basketball in what ended as a 69-52 loss at the hands of the Blazers.
“On a night where if Beckman won, they were outright conference champs, we went into their place and made them earn it,” said Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. By far our best effort of the season. We just played well the entire first half. We defended and rebounded the ball on defense and moved the ball on offense, and at the same time took care of it. For the first time all season, I didn’t feel like we left points on the floor at halftime.
“Beckman is the best defensive team in the league and we created terrific shot opportunities for ourselves the entire half, and we knocked a lot of them down.”
Devin Brophy, Jacob King, Nate Fischer and Ike Claussen-Tubbs all contributed to the sensational offensive effort by the Raiders (0-18, 0-13) scoring first quarter baskets as the visitors had Beckman fans in shock leading 17-12 after one quarter of play.
The Blazers opened the second quarter on a 14-5 run to take a lead, but Anamosa continued to battle as Brophy, King, Tristan Faille and Angelo Cudahy all did the best they could to keep the Raiders within striking range trailing just 32-28 at the half.
“We hung around through the third quarter as Beckman made shots, but we did as well,” said Barnes as his team trailed just 50-42 with one quarter to play.
“We turned the ball over early in the fourth and could never get ourselves going. We battled, but against a team that good, you have to do everything right to come back from down eight, and we just couldn’t do it.”
A four-minute scoring drought in the final frame also made life difficult on the visitors who dropped the 17-point contest that was much closer than the final score.
“Dev was back to being healthy and really played well,” said Barnes, as Brophy was outstanding scoring a team-best 20 points while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“Every game he plays at the point you can see him just getting more comfortable with it. He does so much for our team. Just really proud of him and the way he has played and led us to this point.”
King finished with nine points while Faille tallied eight. Claussen-Tubbs made his impact felt with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Anamosa opened their week in one of the toughest places to play in the River Valley Conference at Cascade Tuesday, Jan. 31, and an ice-cold start contributed to a lopsided 69-38 defeat at the hands of the talented Cougars.
Though for a stretch, it appeared the Raiders may very well fight their way back into the game.
“We got off to a tough start falling behind 10-0, then scored a bucket,” Barnes said. “But gave up six straight and all of a sudden it was 16-2. From there we clawed our way back into it with good basketball play. We moved the ball well, defended and rebounded better and by the end of the first quarter we had it back to 21-12.
“I thought Angelo really ignited us when he came in during the first quarter. Our run started with him, he just seemed to energize us and he hit a 3 late in the quarter to get us started.”
Anamosa came out playing well in the second stanza too, trimming the Cougar advantage to a mere four points at 27-23, but the hosts didn’t panic going on a 13-2 spurt to close the half leading 40-25.
It would be as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.
A 20-8 third quarter run had Cascade holding a 60-33 lead entering the fourth.
Faille led the Raider offense scoring eight points while Fischer and King added seven more each.
“I felt bad for Dev,” Barnes said. “He basically played on one leg. He injured his ankle and he just wasn’t the same, but he really gutted it out for us.”
Brophy tallied six points to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals in the game.