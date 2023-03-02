ANAMOSA
Anyone who watched the Anamosa boys basketball team play during what proved to be a challenging 2022-23 campaign, record-wise, would have never thought the Raiders’ run would have ended winless.
The Anamosa boys, led by their iconic coach Kevin Barnes, played with pride and passion each and every night, and on most occasions game themselves chances to win.
Through all the ups and downs that the season presented, and there were many, it was Raider Devin Brophy who helped pull the team through.
Time and again.
For his efforts, the senior was named a River Valley Conference (RVC) North division honorable mention selection, a spot far below his true value as a basketball player, but caused mainly due to Anamosa’s 0-14 mark in league play this past winter.
It’s just how things like All-Conference teams work, and especially in a league as loaded and filled with talent as this RVC.
But it sure didn’t make watching Brophy, and the rest of a young and inexperienced group of Raiders, play on the court this past season any less fun because the Anamosa boys, at times, played with some of the best teams in the league.
Brophy was phenomenal, and at times even dazzling with what he was able to accomplish on the court averaging 16.2 points per game against league foes, seventh in the division, while also ripping down 5.7 rebounds, dishing out 3.1 assists and swiping 1.2 steals each and every night. The senior was also efficient shooting 46-percent from the field overall and 29-percent from 3-point range.
Joining Brophy on the All-RVC North division honorable mention team were: Trent Arens, sr. (Beckman), Cameron Casel, fr. (Bellevue), Conley Schauf, fr. (Monticello), Cass Hoffman, jr. (Cascade), Kasey Coakley, sr. (Maquoketa), Josh Wiersema, jr. (Camanche) and Gavin Kramer, so. (Northeast).
Earning All-RVC North division first-team honors were: Padraig Gallagher, sr. (Beckman), Tate Petersen, sr. (Monticello), Preston Ries, jr. (Monticello), Jensen Wedeking, sr. (Bellevue), Jackson Lieurance, so. (Cascade), Tye Hardin, jr. (Maquoketa), Zane Witt, sr. (Camanche) and Robert Paulsen, sr. (Bellevue).
Earning second-team All-RVC North division honors were: Eli Kluesner, jr. (Beckman), Hunter Putman, jr. (Bellevue), Carson Lambert, so. (Monticello), Cole McDermott, sr. (Cascade), Tyler Hinz, jr. (Maquoketa), Carter Meyer, jr. (Maquoketa), Damarion Honaker, jr. (Camanche) and Clayton Meyerman, jr. (Northeast).
Beckman’s Mike Molony was named RVC North division Coach of the Year after guiding the Blazers to a division championship with an 11-3 record in their first season as members of the league.
Monticello (fourth in the division) and Maquoketa (fifth) led the North division with four players each named to the teams as Ries topped the division averaging 24.1 points per game.
Earning All-RVC South division first-team honors were: Caden Kirkman, sr. (Wilton), Holden Arnaman, jr. (West Branch), Nolan DeLong, sr. (Durant), Aidan Walker, sr. (Wilton), Reese Trepanier, jr. (West Branch), Drew Streb, jr. (Iowa City Regina) and Cameron Pickard, sr. (Mid-Prairie).
Earning All-RVC South division second-team honors were: Landyn Putman, jr. (Wilton), Jack McCullough, sr. (West Branch), Michael Martin, 3jr. (Iowa City Regina), Alex Bean, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Preston Daedlow, jr. (Tipton), Jayce McHugh, jr. (West Liberty) and Garrett Hollenback, sr. (Durant).
Honorable mention selections in the RVC’s South division were: Caden Meyer, jr. (Durant), Dylan Henry, jr. (Mid-Prairie), Casen Reid, jr. (Wilton), Ty Nichols, sr. (Tipton), Ty Jones, sr. (West Liberty), Andy Henson, sr. (West Branch) and Eddie Petersen, jr. (Iowa City Regina).
Wilton’s Erik Grunder was named South division Coach of the Year after guiding the Beavers to a perfect 12-0 league record and division championship.
Wilton and West Branch led all South division programs with four players each named to All-RVC teams led by Kirkman, who topped the entire league averaging 29.3 points per game for the Beavers.