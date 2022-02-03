MONTICELLO
The game plan for the Anamosa boys’ basketball team coming into their contest at class 2A top-ranked Monticello Thursday, Jan. 27, was perfectly devised by head coach Kevin Barnes.
Lock down the talented Panthers the best you can on the defensive end and limit their offensive possessions to stay within striking range late giving the Raiders a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
The plan was meticulously run by the Anamosa boys, who entering the final frame trailed by just eight points.
The Raiders had their shot.
And just about pulled off the state’s biggest stunner.
“I’m really proud of the effort,” said Barnes, as his team pulled to within a single-point of the hosts with a mere 3:43 to play, and had anxious Monticello fans on the edge of their seats before the Panthers rallied with a 13-0 run to seal a much tighter than the final score indicates 55-42 win over a scrappy Anamosa team.
“We battled our tails off. We had about four different chances to give in, but we didn’t. We just kept fighting.”
The Raiders (8-7, 4-5) went on a 10-3 spurt to open the fourth quarter cutting a 37-29 deficit to 40-39 when Brophy hit a jumper with 3:43 to play. Sam Wilt and Jake Jess drilled 3-point baskets to get the spurt started and Kole Dietiker added a field goal and just like that, Anamosa was right back in the game quieting a huge Panther home crowd.
“I thought at that point we were in really good shape,” Barnes said. “Monticello was having a hard time keeping us from the rim, Jake had a 3-pointer in transition and we had scored on five straight possessions. Then, for the first time all season, we gave up an offensive rebound on a missed free throw for points, and it cost us.
“We were still only down four points and had possession with under three-minutes to play and came down and got to the rim again, but we missed both free throws and they hit a three.”
With Anamosa trailing 40-39, Monticello’s Tate Petersen went to the free throw line with 3:34 to play where he connected on 1-of-2, missing the second, but the Panthers got the offensive rebound and scored when Peyton Schilling drilled a basket to give the hosts a 43-39 advantage.
The sequence ignited the 13-0 Monticello run that took control of the contest.
Anamosa finally broke the spurt when Wilt connected from the field with 50.2-seconds left in the game. At that point the Panthers had extended their lead to 12-points (53-41).
The Raiders had just run out of time.
“Our guys really made plays,” Barnes said. “I thought Kole and Eli (Lehrman) were so good on the offensive glass and had some big buckets. Jake was really good on the defensive end and hit a couple of big threes for us. I thought Dev was just terrific. I feel like he’s just going to keep getting better and better.”
The game got off to the kind of start the Raiders wanted with the hosts leading just 13-7 after one quarter and 24-17 at the half before the two teams began finding their offensive rhythms in the third quarter combining to score 27 points, ending with Monticello leading 37-29.
Wilt led a balanced Anamosa offensive attack scoring 11 points while Lehrman added 10 more. Grahm Humpal, Brophy and Jess all chipped in scoring six points each for the visitors.