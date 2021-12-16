DURANT
It’s been a staple of Kevin Barnes’ basketball teams throughout his lengthy tenure with the Raider boys’ program.
Defense.
Barnes is well-aware it’s defense that can guide teams to wins even when the offense is having an off-night, and it was defense that keyed Anamosa’s win in Durant Friday, Dec. 10.
“We are always telling our guys, you have to play good defense all the time, but it’s especially important when you are not shooting the ball well,” said Barnes, as his team pulled away for a 60-37 triumph over the Wildcats.
“We had a tough first half from the field, but we really battled on the defensive end and had a slim lead at the half. The second half we made baskets, which allowed us to get into our press and pulled away for a nice bounce-back effort from Tuesday night.”
Anamosa (4-1, 2-1) struggled to put the ball through the basket for much of the opening two quarters as after battling to an 8-8 tie through one frame went on a 14-11 second quarter run to lead 22-19 at the half.
Coming out of the break however, the Raiders found their shooting stroke, but didn’t yield an inch on the defensive end of the court as their 22-5 third quarter spurt broke the game wide open.
Jake Jess scored seven of his 10 points during the run right after the break while Sam Wilt added six points as Anamosa took a commanding 44-24 lead they could never relinquish.
“I was just thrilled with all our guys and the way we played,” Barnes said. “We are starting to understand things on the defensive end. I think this group can be really good defensively, we just need to continue to see improvement there.”
Wilt led the balanced Raider offense scoring 17 points while Austin Goodrich came off the bench to add 11 of his own. Devin Brophy also chipped in with 11 points.
“I thought Grahm Humpal really stepped up his game on the defensive end,” Barnes said. “He got his hands of a lot of basketballs and really created havoc for Durant. Kole Dietiker was really good at the front of our pressure again, too. He just gets his hands on a lot of passes from that position.
“Justin Siefker hit a big 3 in the first half when we were really struggling and Austin got extended minutes with Eli (Lehrman) being unable to play and I thought was really good. He got our first basket of the game after we got off to an 0-for-7 start, hitting a 3 for us.”
Anamosa opened their week with their first setback of the 2021-22 campaign, dropping a 56-46 decision at Northeast Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“The first three weeks of this season we have put a special emphasis on defense,” Barnes said. “We have spent time talking about the fact that you can’t make all your shots, but you can play hard all the time and playing good defense starts with playing hard.
“I don’t think our guys played as hard as they could the first half at Northeast. We just seemed a step slow, we didn’t get rebounds we normally get and didn’t get any of the 50/50 balls we usually get. I have always felt like it is a coach’s job to have their kids ready to play, and I felt like we weren’t ready against Northeast and that falls on my shoulders.”
The Rebels set the tone almost immediately taking a 13-5 first quarter lead before a 20-12 run had the hosts leading 33-17 at the halftime break.
“Add to the fact we didn’t make shots and we were in an unbelievable hole at halftime,” Barnes said. “The one guy who kept us in the game was Dev. He had 10 of our 17 halftime points. He was aggressive to the rim and made baskets. Ike Claussen-Tubbs and Justin both had baskets the first half as well.
Matter of fact, our starters only scored one point at the half. I’ve been doing this a long time now and I don’t ever remember that happening in a game.”
The starters picked up the pace coming out of the break as the Raiders went on a 14-7 run to close to within 10 points (41-31) at the third quarter horn, but every run Anamosa made at Northeast in the final eight-minute stretch was answered by the hosts, who held on for the victory.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with our second half effort,” Barnes said. “We cut their lead to five two different times in the fourth quarter, but like good teams do they answered the call when they needed to.”
Brophy paced the offensive effort for the Raiders scoring 13 points while Wilt added 10 more to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. Jess added nine points.