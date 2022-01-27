IOWA CITY
In a game where you could tell early on that offense was going to come at a premium, the Anamosa boys’ basketball team knew exactly what they needed to do at Iowa City Regina Friday, Jan. 21.
Lock down defensively and simply not allow the host Regals to score.
Which the Raiders did to near perfection in claiming what eventually turned out to be a lopsided 58-33 rout.
“I thought we really defended,” said Anamosa boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes, as his team blew the game open finding their offensive rhythm in the final two quarters while still able to keep Iowa City Regina struggling to find theirs.
“Iowa City Regina is a good match-up for us on defense. They try and run everything through their post, and we are able to put Sam (Wilt) in the middle for teams who try and do that. The rest of our guys can really get out there and guard too, and they did.”
Anamosa (8-6, 4-4) and the Regals both struggled through the game’s opening two quarters to find any kind of pace offensively, though first quarter baskets from Wilt as well as a barrage from Ike Claussen-Tubbs allowed the visitors to take a 12-7 lead.
It was one they would not lose the rest of the night.
Jake Jess splashed down a second quarter 3-pointer while Eli Lehrman and Wilt also went to work as the Raiders led 22-11 at the half.
Coming out of the break, Iowa City Regina wouldn’t stand a chance.
“We needed other guys to score against Regina and we had great balance tonight,” Barnes said. “That is a sign of other guys making shots, which is important, but even more importantly, it’s a sign the ball is moving.
“Against Regina it was Eli and Ike making shots. Tuesday night (vs. Bellevue) it was Grahm (Humpal), Dev (Brophy) and Kole (Dietiker) making shots. This is such a good sign for this team. For us to be as good as we can be, we need the ball to move and we need guys to make shots. Seems simple I know, but to this point it has been anything but simple, but I sure like the way we’re trending.”
Anamosa exploded for an 18-12 third quarter spurt that took control of the contest as Lehrman drilled two from beyond the arc in the frame while Humpal and Wilt also added shots from distance as the Raiders went into the final frame leading 40-23.
It would only grow from there as a game-ending 18-10 run blew things wide open.
“I thought Ike really stood out, especially in the first half,” Barnes said. “We struggled to score buckets in the half and he came in and hit three big baskets and had a huge assist. Ike had a hand in more than a third of our points by halftime. That was a huge lift for us. Then both Eli and Jake had really good second halves for us.”
Wilt led the way scoring 14 points for the Raiders while Lehrman added 12 more. Jess, who drilled three treys in the game, tallied 11 points. Claussen-Tubbs chipped in with eight points while the Anamosa defense limited the Regals to a mere 31-percent shooting.
The week got off to a rocky start Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the Raiders came up on the short end of a frustrating 64-60 final hosting Bellevue.
“This one really hurt,” Barnes said. “I’m really disappointed for our kids. We played good basketball a large portion of the night, especially on the offensive end. The ball moved well and shots went in. Bellevue had to work hard to take Sam away and our other guys stepped up and made plays. Then in the fourth quarter Eli fouled out and we became very tentative offensively and played really tight down the stretch.”
Even with all the struggles., Anamosa led 60-57 with 1:34 to go when Wilt scored a basket, but back-to-back turnovers allowed the Comets to go on a 5-0 run to lead 62-60.
Anamosa had one more shot.
“Grahm got to the rim with about 10-seconds to go, but just couldn’t get his shot to drop,” Barnes said. “Bellevue made free throws from there.”
The Comets took a 14-10 first quarter advantage before the Raiders answered with a huge second stanza, going on a 22-13 run to lead 32-27 at the break
Anamosa built their lead to as many as 12 points (44-32) in the third quarter before Bellevue began chipping away, finally catching the hosts inside the game’s final minute.
“We only scored seven points in the fourth quarter,” Barnes said. “That just isn’t good enough to win a close game. “I thought Eli and Grahm really played well. Eli was so active and Grahm made plays and baskets. I thought Kole had some nice plays on the offensive end as well.
“It’s frustrating to feel like you are in control of a game and let it slip out of your hands late. Hopefully we can learn from it and get better.”
Humpal’s 17 points led the Raider offense while Wilt added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Dietiker chipped in with nine points.