ANAMOSA
Stepping out of River Valley Conference action gave Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes and the rest of the Raiders a little time to reflect hosting a quality Mount Vernon team Monday, Jan. 31.
And it allowed them the opportunity to accomplish something they’ve struggled with this winter, too.
“I am so happy for our guys,” said Barnes, as his team played an outstanding contest against the visiting Mustangs claiming a 45-32 victory.
“This is a quality win, and we did it overcoming some of the challenges that have been beyond our reach to this point this season.”
One of those challenges? Finishing games, which Raiders did, not allowing Mount Vernon into the contest through a dominant fourth quarter stretch.
“First and foremost, we finished,” Barnes said. “Having our 12-point halftime lead cut to seven going into the fourth was a little concerning, but the guys just kept talking through it, reminding each other to finish this game, not perfectly, but effectively.”
Anamosa (10-8, 5-6) jumped to a 12-7 first quarter advantage they stretched to 24-12 at the half.
Jake Jess and Grahm Humpal each drilled first and second quarter 3-point baskets before the hosts were held to a mere five third quarter points as it appeared the visitors were going to make a run.
The Raiders flat out would not allow it, as star senior Sam Wilt took over the contest tallying nine of his game-high 15 points in the game’s final eight-minute stretch as the hosts went on a 16-10 run to pull away.
“Then there was the man-to-man pressure we have had some difficulty with this year,” Barnes said. “Again, it certainly wasn’t perfect, but we committed only eight turnovers for the game, a season low.
“But the game came down to defense, and our guys were really good. As is with the theme here, not perfect, but I thought it was our most complete effort of the season. Good ball-pressure, good communication and good rebounding.”
Wilt added 12 rebounds to complete his double-double night while Humpal added 11 more and five assists. Jess drilled three treys and added nine points for the hosts.
Anamosa was back on their home floor 24 hours later, hanging on for a wild and kind of weird 59-54 victory Tuesday, Feb. 1, over North Cedar.
“To quote the great Carl Achenbach (former longtime Raider assistant coach), tonight was like pulling teeth,” Barnes said. “He would always tell me that in a game that you felt like you should win, but it just wasn’t coming as easy as you thought it might. That was certainly the case against North Cedar.”
After getting off to a rocky start, trailing 13-6 through one quarter of play, the Anamosa boys completely flipped the script going on a 21-4 second quarter spurt and took a 27-17 lead into the halftime break.
The Raider offense continued to flow through the third quarter as well adding 19 points to their tally, and with just eight-minutes remaining in the game, led 46-29.
It wouldn’t end quite that easily however.
“We were sluggish to start the game, which was not at all surprising with the physicality of the game the night before,” Barnes said. “It took our guys a while to get going, but once we did, we really guarded in the second and third quarters holding them to 16 combined points.”
Anamosa took a commanding 51-33 lead with just five minutes remaining and seemingly were on cruise control ready to close out the victory.
The Knights had other plans, going on a 21-8 run to close the game, but clutch fourth quarter free throws from Eli Lehrman, Kole Dietiker, Devin Brophy, Humpal and Wilt allowed the hosts to escape.
“The way North Cedar plays and with the way the game was officiated, it was a choppy type of game,” Barnes said. “Not much flow the entire night, but I’m happy with the way the guys battled through it.”
Wilt’s 21 points and 12 rebounds paced the Raiders while Lehrman added 11 points and Humpal 10 more to go with six rebounds and six assists.
Anamosa looked to keep the winning ways going in Camanche Friday, Feb. 4, but instead were handed a 52-40 loss against a Storm team, not currently ranked in the state top-10, but have been there for a good portion of the season.
“It got frustrating during the game when Sam got into foul trouble,” Barnes said. “It just seemed like the fouls were so trivial and had not been called all season long. That being said, I thought our kids really battled through some things. We were up three points in the first quarter when Sam picked up his third foul.”
Actually, the Raiders led by as many as eight in the opening frame before Camanche, with Wilt on the bench, stormed to a 9-0 run to close the quarter with a 15-14 lead.
Anamosa would never get it back, but they sure tried.
An 11-4 second quarter run had the Storm leading 26-18 at the half before the Raiders made a third quarter run of their own.
“In the third quarter we were really good, again,” said Barnes, as his team trailed by just two points (35-33) entering the final frame.
“We defended and moved the ball well. They just couldn’t guard us. Grahm hit his third straight 3-pointer of the night and we were within two points.”
Then Wilt picked up his fourth foul and with five minutes to go, and the Raiders still firmly within striking distance, but when the star senior picked up his fifth, the tide quickly began to turn in Camanche’s favor.
The Storm finished the game on a 15-6 run to take the River Valley Conference triumph.
“Our guys played their hearts out,” Barnes said. “But we just couldn’t score. Jake finally broke the drought with back-to-back 3’s, but it was too late.”
Humpal and Jess led the Anamosa offense scoring 12 points each while Wilt, even with all the foul issues, tallied 10 more.