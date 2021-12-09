CASCADE
It doesn’t matter what kind of team Cascade puts onto the floor each and every season, getting a win on the Cougars’ own home court is a tough, and a rare accomplishment for any opponent.
That’s what makes what the Anamosa boys basketball team did Tuesday, Nov. 30, that much more impressive.
“From a fan’s perspective, it is always good to start the season with a win,” said Raider boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes, as his team did exactly that pulling away from host Cascade late to take a big 48-35 decision.
“From a player and coach’s perspective, it is always good to do that while playing well. I thought we did that against Cascade.”
Anamosa (3-0, 2-0) led by just four points (32-28) entering the fourth quarter, but thanks to clutch shooting from Grahm Humpal, Devin Brophy, Kole Dietiker and Austin Goodrich, the Raiders were able to go on a game-changing 16-7 spurt to close out the 13-point victory.
“I am really happy for these guys,” Barnes said. “We always tell our guys, players make plays. We did that. I was pretty confident going into the game that our five returning guys would make plays, but I was less sure of our rookies. But all four of those guys (Brophy, Goodrich, Justin Siefker and Ike Claussen-Tubbs) really contributed.
“Ike was really good out of the post and got us some baskets in the first half. Dev was all over the place in our press and then he had some really big baskets down the stretch, including a very acrobatic one that started with great defense at the other end. Austin had a couple of big baskets for us as well and I thought Justin was really good at the front of our press.”
The game started a little slow for the Raiders trailing 11-8 after one quarter before the offense began to gradually get smoother in the second stanza as Sam Wilt scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the stretch that had the visitors leading 23-18 at the half.
“For us to be really good we need to guard really well and I thought we took some major steps in the right direction on that end,” said Barnes, as his team held the Cougars to just 36-percent shooting from the field.
“That starts with our veterans and all five of those guys (Wilt, Humpal, Dietiker, Eli Lehrman and Jake Jess) were really good defensively. On offense they also did what they do. Grahm ran the show, Jake hit a big 3 in our fourth quarter run, Eli was Eli making plays on both ends of the court, Kole gets us into our press on the defensive end and is really good there and had a big one-one in the fourth quarter, and Sam made plays on both ends all night long.”
Wilt had an outstanding all-around game in the season-opener adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots to his impressive stat-line.
“I thought Cascade played well,” Barnes said. “It took a great effort from our guys. We certainly aren’t perfect yet, but I think we are headed in the right direction.”
Brophy added nine points off an Anamosa bench that tallied 19 of them in the game while Claussen-Tubbs added six more. Goodrich, Lehrman and Humpal all chipped in with six points as the Raiders shot a solid 46-percent from the field.
The early season road show continued at Bellevue Friday, Dec. 3, where some late Raider heroics helped seal a thrilling 51-49 victory.
“Our kids really showed some resilience tonight,” Barnes said. “After getting off to a solid start and leading by 12 early in the second quarter, Sam picked up his third foul.”
With Wilt off the floor the Comets went on a 15-4 run and led by one at the half.
“In the second half we methodically worked the lead back up to 10 mid-way through the fourth,” Barnes said. “But we just didn’t close out the game like we needed to.”
Bellevue again battled back in the game’s waning moments forcing four Raider turnovers and got some added help from the visitors with a pair of missed lay-ups as well as Anamosa going 2-for-6 from the free throw line.
With the game tied at 49 and 15-seconds remaining on the fourth quarter clock, Humpal found Lehrman open in the lane. Lehrman was able to get a shot off that was partially blocked, but was able to hustle after the loose ball and found Jess who put up a runner in the lane that went through the net with what proved to be the game-winning points with a mere seven-seconds left.
“We played very good defense that last seven-seconds and Bellevue did not get a shot off,” Barnes said. “I’m really proud of these guys. It wasn’t pretty. Matter of fact, at times it was downright ugly, but we found a way to come out on top.”
Fresh off the heart-stopping victory in Bellevue, the Anamosa boys were back on the court less than 24 hours later opening their 2021-22 home campaign against visiting West Branch Saturday, Dec. 4, and gave fans a glimpse of what this season could be with some incredibly dominating play against a scrappy Bears’ team.
“Wow,” said Barnes, as his team led by 20-plus points most of the afternoon and cruised to a 75-55 final.
“I just can’t say enough about our effort. We made shots and of course that makes life easier, but the effort that we gave was what I was just really happy about.”
That effort also gave West Branch players, coaches and fans, absolute fits as the contest turned extremely physical and often times chippy as the Raiders dominated in just about every facet of the game.
“It started with defense, which I thought completely disrupted everything West Branch was trying to do on offense,” Barnes said. “Their offense is about getting guys to the rim. Our guys did a great job of not allowing that to happen, then when they did get to the rim, Sam denied a lot of shots. He only blocked five, but he affected many more than that.”
Anamosa took control of the contest immediately racing to a 25-9 first quarter lead and never looked back stretching it to 37-19 at the half with Wilt pouring in 18 of his game-high 31 points in the opening two frames.
“Offensively, we made 3’s, especially early,” said Barnes, as his team connected eight times from beyond the arc in the game with four coming from Wilt (all in the first half) and three from Humpal (two in the first half).
“That is the result of good ball movement and unselfish play. One of the things that caught my attention was our effort in the second half. When you have a lead like we did at the half and you are playing a good team, you worry about letdown and a good team like West Branch getting back into the game. We led by 19 at the half and they never actually got any closer than 18 the rest of the way.”
The lopsided win also allowed Barnes to get every varsity player in uniform out onto the court as the hosts led by almost 30 during stretches in the final frame.
Humpal added 12 points for the hosts.
“Sam gave us about as good of an individual performance as you will see within the framework of a team sport,” Barnes said. “The good news is, I think we can play even better. That will be our challenge going forward.”