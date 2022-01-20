ANAMOSA
Coming into their game hosting Cascade Thursday, Jan. 13, timing was everything for Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes looking to end a two-game losing skid.
The Raiders had four days off since their loss against state-ranked Mid-Prairie Saturday, Jan. 8, and before that, against state-ranked Camanche Friday, Jan. 7.
Barnes knew exactly what his team needed, and he had the time to deliver the message ahead of Anamosa contest with the Cougars that was bumped up a day ahead of the winter storm that arrived Friday, Jan. 14.
“After last weekend’s performances, I was so excited to get four practices in a row,” said Barnes, as his team responded with a thorough 50-35 triumph, completing a rare season-sweep over the proud Cascade program.
“Having four practices in a row is just so rare in a season. As it turns out, it only ended up being three, but I couldn’t be more pleased with our guys during those practices and you saw some serious improvement on both ends of the court for us.”
Anamosa (7-5, 4-3), after a slow start for both teams as the Raiders navigated the classic Cascade zone defense, took control as Eli Lehrman and Sam Wilt combined to score all 10 first quarter points for the hosts who led 10-5 at the horn.
The advantage would continue to increase gradually during the course of the evening, and there was very little the Cougars could do about it.
“We always talk to our kids about the big three,” Barnes said. “Defend it, rebound it and take care of it. We did all of those things against Cascade. We only had eight turnovers (a season low), we only gave up three offensive rebounds (a season low) and I thought we were really good on the defensive end.”
It showed on the scoreboard, too.
Anamosa, after holding the Cougars to a mere five points in the first eight-minute stretch, were outstanding once again limiting the visitors to just six in the second stanza and after adding 11 of their own keyed by four from sophomore Ike Claussen-Tubbs and three from Grahm Humpal.
“We have also spent the last three days working on the offensive end, too,” Barnes said. “We want to play fast, but we don’t want to rush or be in a hurry. That means on the offensive end, it’s ok to play fast, but have long possessions. We really did that against Cascade. We still moved the ball and really made Cascade guard, but we ended with really good shots and we had enough go in to come out on top.”
While the Raiders were in firm control of the contest from the get-go, the team cemented the victory pushing their advantage to 16 points by the third quarter horn as a pair of Jake Jess 3-point baskets, as well as one from Devin Brophy helped fuel a 15-9 run taking a 36-20 lead into the final frame.
Anamosa only kept it going from there, extending their lead to as many as 20 (48-28) before settling for the 15-point final.
“We challenged our seniors this week in practice, and I thought they really responded,” Barnes said. “I thought Kole (Dietiker) played his best game of the season. He was so active on the defense end against Cascade and really forced some turnovers with the way he played.
“Grahm got us into our stuff and played a great floor game, not to mention knocking down a big three. Eli has also become a defensive leader for us. He talked us through on the defensive end all night and also hit a big three. Jake hit two threes in the third quarter that were just huge. Cascade had cut our lead from 10 to five and he hit those to push it back out to 11. Sam just does so much for us, but his presence in the post on defense against Cascade was game-changing. But his presence doesn’t mean anything if the four other guys on the floor aren’t doing what they need to do. That is one of the great things about basketball, everything and everyone has to work together to produce a quality product. I really thought we had a quality performance against Cascade.”
The end of the third quarter also saw a signature moment from Brophy, who splashed down a trey just before the horn sounded bringing the home crowd to their feet.
“I thought Dev and Ike were really good for us too,” Barnes said. “Devi hit a buzzer-beating three at the end of the third quarter and then had some big hoops late when Cascade went man-to-man. Ike had a couple of big hoops in the second quarter including a halftime buzzer-beater to put us up 10.
“More importantly, I thought they both played well on the defensive end.”
Wilt finished with a game-high 18 points while Brophy added 13 more. Jess chipped in with six points.