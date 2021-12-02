ANAMOSA
Anyone who has watched the Anamosa boys’ basketball team over the past decade knows that head coach Kevin Barnes wants his players to get out and run the floor on offense and do the very same thing on the defensive end as well with intense on the ball pressure.
It’s a highly entertaining brand of basketball to watch, and Anamosa fans will get another big dose of it during the 2021-22 campaign as the Raiders return five letter winners, all of whom are outstanding ball handlers, shooters and defenders.
“We have a really good group of kids to coach,” said Barnes, who returns for his 24th season on the Anamosa basketball sideline. “They listen, they work hard and they are enjoyable to be around. We have good experience back and that is always good when you have guys back who have been through it before.”
Those battle-tested letter-winning standouts include seniors Sam Wilt, Grahm Humpal, Eli Lehrman, Jake Jess and Kole Dietiker, who helped the Raiders through a solid 14-7 campaign last fall that included a 12-4 mark in the River Valley Conference, good enough for third-place in the league’s North division as the program had their best run since the school-record jaunt to the state tournament back in 2015-16.
“We want to play fast and we want the basketball to move on offense,” said Barnes, as his team averaged 55 points per game last winter, a number he fully expects to increase this season.
“We have talked every day in practice about creating extra possessions for ourselves. One way to do that is to offensive rebound. If you look back at our teams over the years, the most successful ones have had good offensive rebounders, and that has really been a point of emphasis for us early in practice.”
Wilt, one of the extremely rare four-year varsity starters in Anamosa boys’ basketball history, is back as the team’s top offensive rebounder from a year ago and pulled down 7.3 boards per game overall while also scoring 12.5 points a night. The gifted senior also led the Raiders in assists (3.5) and steals (3.2) and will once again be one of the main options in the Raider offensive and defensive schemes.
“Things kind of start with Sam,” Barnes said. “He is such a unique player. He can score from the post, he can score from the 3-point line and he can score off the dribble. That being said, Sam is also able to create offense for his teammates as well. He’s just that rare kid who can do just about anything he wants to do when he’s on the floor.”
Humpal, the team’s floor general last season is also back after scoring 6.7 points and dishing out 2.4 assists per game while Jess was one of the team’s top long-range threats. Lehrman and Dietiker also added a strong defensive mentality and could score when called upon.
“What I like about all the other kids we have coming back is they each have the ability to do things on the offensive end as well,” Barnes said. “Grahm will get us where we need to be from the point position as well as being able to knock down shots. Jake can really shoot it from the 3-point line and is getting better every day at the rim. Eli and Kole can also get themselves to the rim and both are getting better from behind the arc.
“I’m looking forward to seeing if we can put things together. I think we could really have some special nights if we do.”
While it’s offense that fans enjoy to watch and athletes enjoy to play, it’s defense where Barnes’ team have really earned their respect over the years, and the 2021-22 team should be no different.
“We will be pressing and guarding in our man-to-man defense again,” Barnes said. “When you have good experienced players who have been through life as a varsity player, you expect them to understand how important defense is to successful nights.
“I think our guys understand that, and I think you will see us play pretty good defense every night we take the court.”
A consistent effort from both ends of the floor every night will make competing in another loaded River Valley Conference much easier for the Anamosa team, though a pair of programs once again appear to be the ones to beat.
“I think the conference race is as open as I have seen it since we came in,” Barnes said. “That being said, the championship will still run through Camanche and Monticello.
“Camanche has a really good core of players back from last year and Monticello has two really good players back and a very good supporting cast around them. Look for Northeast to be in the mix as well. Cascade and Bellevue will both be improved from a year ago as well. It should be a fun year to watch things unfold.”
Monticello dominated the River Valley Conference North division last season winning title with a perfect 16-0 record on their way to a state tournament berth while Camanche was right behind posting a 15-3 mark in league play.
“There’s no doubt that the biggest hurdle we face this year is ourselves,” Barnes said. “Our guys still seem to think one mistake is too many, which of course tends to lead to more mistakes. We just have a hard time moving on sometimes. We just can’t allow ourselves to get stuck in that process instead of making the next play.
“This has been a huge point of emphasis as we start our season. If this group gets that figured out, I think we could be a pretty good basketball team.”
The five lettermen won’t be the only ones making plays for the Anamosa team this winter, as several will see roles increased this winter with the loss of graduated senior contributors Trae Klatt, Andrew Morris, Caleb Otting, Zorrion Robertson, Seth Schoon and Sage Hoyt.
“I think we have some guys who are going to end up being pretty good varsity basketball players,” Barnes said. “They just need the experience of getting to play. Justin Siefker, Dev Brophy and Ike Claussen-Tubbs are all guys we will be counting on to contribute this year. We also have three other guys I am really high on, and a couple of them are freshmen (Austin Goodrich and Vince Diers) as well as junior Ethan Tenley.”