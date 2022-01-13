The Anamosa boys’ basketball team’s amazing night at North Cedar Tuesday, Jan. 4, almost never happened, as the Raiders, in the bus on their way to Clarence, were the first on the scene of a horrific accident on Highway 64 that involved a fatality.
Bus driver Rich Ginn, Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes and assistant coach Kolin Schulte all went to the scene and helped a man out of his Jeep Cherokee after he was struck head on by an on-coming vehicle.
The Cherokee was on fire and Ginn tried to dampen the flames with the bus’s fire extinguisher before flames also began to pop up from under the hood.
“It was really a surreal experience,” Barnes said. “Rich went back to the bus to be with the kids and Kolin, without hesitation, went to see what he could do to help. Once we realized the flames weren’t going down, we all got away from the Cherokee and get out of the area.”
The woman who drove the other car, was ejected and laid on the ground more than 25-feet from her vehicle. She later died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“Emergency personnel and the helicopter got there fast,” Barnes said. “Kolin was with the lady laying there on the ground, but there wasn’t really a whole lot he could do in those circumstances.”
After more than an hour, everyone was back in the bus headed to Clarence.
“I called Bret (Anamosa Athletic Director Bret Jones) and at that time didn’t really see how we were going to be able to play the game at North Cedar,” Barnes said. “Bret said North Cedar would do whatever we wanted, and would wait as long as we needed if we still did want to play.
“Once we got there the kids had a meeting and talked amongst themselves that they would play the game. I was very impressed with how they handled the entire situation. No one seemed too rattled. They saw the helicopter so they knew it was serious, but made an educated and professional decision to play.”