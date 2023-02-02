BELLEVUE
The last time the Anamosa boys’ basketball team faced Bellevue back on Dec. 16, the Raiders just about knocked off the class 1A top-5 rated Comets as the two teams put on a show on both ends of the floor.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, they did it again.
But much like the contest back in mid-December, Anamosa wasn’t quite able to seal the deal and get their first win of the 2022-23 campaign.
“Man, what a great effort by our kids,” said Raider boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes, as his team was within three-points of the hosts mid-way through the fourth quarter before succumbing to an eventual 64-55 setback.
“It’s been a challenge to stay in games to this point and to have a chance late in this game with the foul trouble we had to battle through, was just an impressive effort.”
Freshman Tristan Faille and senior Devin Brophy were pretty impressive too, as the pair carried the Anamosa (0-16, 0-11) offense for long stretches.
Looking much like they were not going to be able to stay in the game against the talented Comets, down by 16 points (48-32) entering the fourth quarter, Faille absolutely caught fire shooting his team right back into the thick of things.
“The fourth quarter our kids just fought,” said Barnes, as Faille exploded for 12 of his 17 total points in the game drilling shots from all over the floor in the final eight-minute stretch.
“It was great. We just kept making plays, getting stops and rebounds and then making shots. Tristan put on a terrific display in the fourth quarter scoring 12 points and having a great assist to Ike (Claussen-Tubbs) who finished it off with an and-1. Dev was terrific for us all night and hit a big 3 in the fourth quarter.”
But it was Faille who got things started in the fourth drilling a long trey followed by a mid-range jumper and after the Claussen-Tubbs 3-point play, the visitors were down just 48-40 at the 6:25 mark.
The Raider run would continue.
Jacob King hit two free throws followed by another explosion from Faille, who hit back-to-back shots in a 20-second span, the second coming from beyond the arc as the Raiders trailed just 52-49 with 4:29 to play.
Despite furious Anamosa rallies, it would be as close as the Anamosa boys would get as Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking scored seven points down the stretch to hold off the Raiders.
“I’m a broken record at this point, but we continue to get better,” Barnes said. “That’s a tribute to how hard these kids work in practice.”
Anamosa led 11-10 after one quarter but were down 26-23 at the half.
“We just kept hanging around in the first half,” Barnes said. “It looked like they were going to put us away but we would just find a way to hang in there. Sometimes it was good defense. Sometimes it was good rebounding and sometimes it was just enough offense to be in good shape at the half.”
“We talked at halftime that the beginning of the second half was going to be Bellevue’s best effort. They were going to come out and play like a team that has a conference championship on the line, and boy did they.”
The Comets seemingly blew the game wide open going on a 22-9 spurt before the huge Anamosa fourth quarter comeback.
Brophy led the way for the visitors scoring 20 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists during another sensational all-around effort. Claussen-Tubbs added nine points and five boards while C.J. Marek came off the bench to add six rebounds.
Just 24 hours earlier the Raiders stepped out of River Valley Conference play and made a short trip to Mount Vernon, where the team’s second and third quarter struggles proved costly on a 67-41 defeat.
“We played really well early,” said Barnes, as his team trailed just 12-9 through the first eight-minutes of play.
“It was 12-12 with six-minutes to go in the second quarter and then they hit back-to-back 3’s. We panicked and turned it over the next two possessions and all of a sudden, we were down 10.”
The Mustangs continued their run and led 34-18 at the half and after using a 19-9 third quarter spurt, were in complete control taking a 53-27 advantage into the final frame.
“This group has come a long way in a lot of ways,” Barnes said. “But the biggest thing we are fighting right now is basketball is a game of runs and we tend to panic and really rush things when a team makes a run and it ends up magnifying things.”
Brophy led the visitors scoring 12 points while King added 10 more. Claussen-Tubbs and Faille each chipped in with six points as the hot shooting Mustangs ripped the nets as a sizzling 53-percent clip including going 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.
The Raiders returned home to conclude their busy three-game week Friday, Jan. 27, and after a solid first half of action against visiting Camanche, lost track of the visitors in the final two frames ending as an 84-54 defeat.
An Angelo Cudahy 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer had the hosts with all of the momentum heading into the break, and after a Brophy 3-pointer to start the third quarter the Raiders were down just 35-33.
“We just couldn’t get consistent stops in the second half,” said Barnes, as the Storm went on a game-changing 25-13 run to take a 60-46 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We also allowed Camanche some transition baskets and life gets tough when you do that and then it really got away from us in the fourth.”
Another 24-8 spurt in the final eight-minutes blew the game wide open.
Brophy’s 13 points paced the hosts while Claussen-Tubbs added 12 more.