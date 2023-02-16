ANAMOSA
It’s been a season devoid of wins to this point for the Anamosa boys’ basketball team, but head coach Kevin Barnes truly felt his team had a great chance to pick up their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign hosting Northeast Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Raiders played the Rebels tough during their earlier meeting in Goose Lake, and Barnes felt his club matched up well and had what it took to be able to at least give themselves a chance at a triumph.
It just proved not to be Anamosa’s night however.
“What a disappointing night for us,” said Barnes, as his team was handed a tough 66-45 loss at the hands of the Rebels.
“We just didn’t play as well as we had been. The biggest issue was the ball just didn’t move like it should have. This is a really good group of kids and they always want to do so well, and I think that really got in our way against Northeast.”
The game actually got off to a slow start for both offenses as the hosts led 6-2 through the game’s first five minutes of play.
“We took the lead early in the game and we were really good defensively holding them to just two points,” Barnes said. “Back-to-back buckets by Tristan Faille and Nate Fischer and we were up 6-2. From there we just couldn’t score. We became impatient and took tougher shots than we needed to. The kids were just trying too hard. We just didn’t move the ball and take what was there and the harder we tried, the worse it got.”
Anamosa (0-20, 0-14) watched as Northeast closed the first quarter going on a 12-0 run to take a 14-6 lead at the horn.
The Rebels just kept things going from there.
Though the Raider offense was able to do its best to keep pace.
“We ended up going six-minutes without scoring and were down 16-6 before we would score again,” Barnes said. “It’s been a frustrating season in the wins column and the boys got off to a good start against Northeast and had a good chance to get the win, but we just got in our own way. We stopped doing what we had been doing to get better. It’s a learning process, but the Northeast game was a tough lesson for us, we just didn’t play like we have shown we are capable of playing.”
Anamosa did muster 14 second quarter points but could make up no ground on the Rebels who exploded for 25 of their own and took a commanding 39-20 halftime lead.
The game settled down in the final two quarters as both teams tallied 12 third quarter points ending with the hosts still trailing by 19 (51-32).
Devin Brophy paced the Anamosa boys scoring a team-high 15 points while Angelo Cudahy, Jacob King and Faille all tallied six more each.
The Raiders wrapped the regular season portion of their schedule Friday, Feb. 10, hosting West Liberty, and in a game they played right with the Comets for three outstanding quarters, it was one tough first quarter stretch that Anamosa just couldn’t quite overcome in what ended as a 56-44 defeat.
On a special night that saw seniors Brophy, Ethan Tenley and C.J. Marek play on their own home court for the final time, the Raiders went scoreless over the game’s first five minutes and when the first quarter horn finally sounded, were squarely entrenched in a huge 17-5 hole.
Though the Anamosa boys did the very best they could to climb back out over the game’s next three quarters, the early deficit just proved to be too deep as after trailing by 12 points through the game’s first eight-minutes of play, the team succumbed to a 12-point setback at the final horn as well.
Brophy and Ike Claussen-Tubbs managed the lone first quarter scoring for the hosts before their teammates chimed in as a balanced offensive attack helped the Raider cause the rest of the way as seven different Anamosa players scored in the contest that also saw the return of sophomore sharp-shooter Vince Diers.
Diers, who had missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury, came back and drilled three 3-point baskets in the game, the first of which came in a second quarter run that saw the Raiders trim a 12-point deficit to just seven as Cudahy, Brophy, King and Marek all scored for the hosts who trailed just 24-17 at the half.
The third quarter saw the Raiders try and make another run at the Comets, but each and every time they did, the visitors had an answer taking a 10-point (42-32) lead into the final frame.
West Liberty managed to hold their double-digit advantage through most of the fourth quarter as King, Fischer, Claussen-Tubbs and Diers did the best they could to shoot the hosts back into it.
Fischer led the Raider offense scoring 10 points, all coming in the second half while Diers added nine.