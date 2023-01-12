CEDAR RAPIDS
Taking to a new stage on the Kirkwood Community College campus Saturday, Jan. 7, the Anamosa boys’ basketball team took on Tipton at the day-long River Valley Conference Shootout, and didn’t appear to be even the least bit intimidated by their new surroundings.
In fact, fans from both sides would be treated to an entertaining game that saw some clutch baskets from Raider freshman Tristan Faille down the stretch that would keep Anamosa in it, but it wouldn’t quite be enough in what ended as a narrow 48-44 setback at the hands of the Tigers.
“What a great environment for our guys to play in and a really good experience for our kids,” said Barnes, as his team played without sophomore point guard and 3-point specialist Vince Diers, who injured an ankle two days earlier.
“When you have a player get hurt, who is a really good player and is your point guard, you are always worried how it will effect your team. We had to move Dev (Brophy) to the point, not his natural position, and then had to move someone else into his spot and so on. I’m really proud of our guys and how we were able to play, overall. We gave ourselves a chance to win it, just came up a couple of plays short.”
Trailing just 31-30 entering the fourth quarter, Anamosa (0-9, 0-5), saw Brophy, Faille and Ike Claussen-Tubbs all hit clutch shots as the Raiders looked to make a run and take a lead.
“We trailed 37-34 with just over four-minutes to go and Tristan hit a three,” Barnes said. “Tipton answered with a three and then Tristan hit his second in a row to make it 40-40 with just over two-minutes to play.
“We had the ball twice after that and turned it over both times.”
The miscues would be costly as Tipton went on a key 5-0 run to pull away and close out the contest.
“We did a lot of good things, and some of our guys played their best games of the season so far,” Barnes said. “Nate Fischer had some big buckets for us and is always active for us on the defensive end. Jacob King played really well in his first extended varsity minutes and Tristan becomes more and more comfortable every time he takes the floor and hit those two huge three’s in the fourth quarter to give us a chance. I thought Ike was really good and really active around the rim, too.”
Scoring would come at a premium all game long, but especially in the first two quarters of play as the Raiders trailed 6-5 after one quarter and 20-17 at the break.
Claussen-Tubbs tallied seven of his 11 points in the first half while Faille and King added treys that kept Anamosa within striking range of the Tigers.
Faille drilled three more second half 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 points. Brophy added eight points, six coming in the second half while Fischer tallied all six of his points in the final two quarters.
“We have told our guys, varsity basketball is just a different beast,” Barnes said. “Almost always the more physical and aggressive team comes out on top, and I feel we are making strides in that direction.”
The Raider boys played their first game post-Christmas break Thursday, Jan. 5, and in a game that saw Anamosa playing right with visiting Durant for the first three frames, all of a sudden saw things get out of hand in the fourth.
“We just couldn’t get any offense going in the second half,” said Barnes, as his team trailed the Wildcats by just six points (38-32) to start the fourth quarter, but would eventually succumb to what appeared to be a lopsided 57-37 defeat.
“I just feel bad for our guys. We got some really good looks in the third quarter and three of them literally went in and out. The fourth quarter we struggled on both ends of the floor and the game got away from us. Sometimes for a young team, it’s hard to see positives, but we kept a team in the 50s for the first time all season. We got ourselves some really good looks, just didn’t finish them with the consistency we needed to.”
Durant closed the contest going on a 19-5 run, but for the first three quarters the game was extremely tight as Anamosa trailed just 10-8 after one quarter before tying things up at 24-24 at the half.
Diers played a key role in that first half surge scoring all 10 of his points before an ankle injury forced him from the floor at the 3:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
Brophy connected for a pair of huge third quarter 3-point baskets and scored six of the eight total Raider points during the stretch.
“I’m frustrated for our guys,” Barnes said. “They are working hard to get better and we really see that in practice, we just aren’t seeing it consistently on the game floor yet.
“We just have to keep at it, keep working and good things will happen for us.”
Brophy finished with a team-high 12 points while Diers was the only other double-figure scorer with 10.