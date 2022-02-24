MAQUOKETA
Hoping to generate a little momentum heading into the post-season playing in their 2021-22 regular-season finale at Maquoketa Tuesday, Feb. 15, it appeared the Anamosa boys’ basketball team was going to do exactly that against the host Cardinals.
Then, it didn’t.
“This one was hard to figure,” said Raider boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes, as his team got off to a great start but would eventually succumb to a tough 72-54 setback.
“Jake (Jess) hit a couple of 3’s right out of the gate and we got off to a good start in the first quarter. Sam (Wilt) and Grahm (Humpal) both hit jumpers and Dev (Brophy) had a fantastic put-back at the buzzer to put us up two.”
After Maquoketa jumped to a 5-0 lead to start the game, Anamosa (12-9) answered with a 12-5 run and appeared to have all the momentum heading into the second stanza.
“We really played well at the beginning of the second quarter, too,” Barnes said. “Sam hit a jumper at the 6:34 mark of the second and we were up 18-10. Shortly after that Dev hits a 3 and follows that up with a lay-up and we were up 23-14 with just under five-minutes to go.
“Then for reasons I just can’t figure out, we just stopped playing well. We went the next seven minutes of the game without scoring a point and only scored two over a total of 10 game-clock minutes committing double-digit turnovers in that stretch.”
That stretch allowed the hosts to get right back into the contest, going on a 15-0 run to close the quarter taking a 29-23 advantage into the halftime break.
A break Barnes hoped would settle his team down.
“It’s just hard to figure how we can score 23 points in the first 10-minutes and then two in the next 10 minutes,” said Barnes, as the halftime pause in play would not help, as the Raiders went scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter before finally breaking the ice.
“I felt like for the first time in a very long time our frustrations got the best of us and we panicked, and that really affected the way we played in that stretch.”
By the time Anamosa finally saw the ball go through the hoop again, ending the 10-minuyte drought that stretched through the second and third quarters, the Cardinals had built a 13-point lead and would maintain their double-digit advantage the rest of the night.
“Certainly not how we wanted to end our regular season,” Barnes said. “We had been playing so well down the stretch here. Just have to get back at it in practice and get back to playing the way we know we can.”
Maquoketa’s 19-12 third quarter spurt stretched their lead to 48-35 at the horn before leading by as many as 22 in the final frame.
Brophy came off the Anamosa bench to lead the team scoring 15 points while also adding seven rebounds with Humpal tallying 13 points and three assists. Wilt chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds as the Raiders and Cardinals shot at identical 42.3-percent from the field in the game, but it was Maquoketa’s ability to get up nearly 20 more shots that proved to be the difference.
Lehrman tallied eight points with Jess’s two first quarter treys that ignited the Raider offense accounting for his six points in the game.